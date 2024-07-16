The Colombian Football Federation President Ramon Jesurun, and his 43-year-old son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were arrested hours after his side's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the final of the Copa America 2024 on Monday. (More Football News)
Ramon Jesurun, who is also is the vice-president of the South American football body CONMEBOL and holds a spot on the FIFA council, was arrested by Miami-Dade police after being accused of fighting multiple security guards alongside his son, inside the stadium after the game.
Both men are facing three counts of felony battery on an official after being accused of fighting multiple stadium security guards. Arrest records said both men tried to go onto the field through a tunnel where media was gathering after the match. They were stopped by security, and the police report said they “became irate” at the delay.
A verbal altercation eventually turned physical with a guard placing an “open palm” on Ramon Jamil Jesurun’s chest to “guide him back” and the younger Jesurun grabbing the guard “around his neck” and pulling him to the ground before throwing “two punches that impacted” the guard, the report said. The two men were placed into custody after midnight.
The incident was one of the several issues that took place during the Argentina's final against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, South Florida. At least 27 people were arrested and 55 people were ejected after ticketless fans tried to enter the stadium as they tried to push through barriers, scaled walls and even entered the stadiums through the vents.
The game was delayed by 90 minutes. In statement released by the stadium, it said, "there were numerous attempts by unruly fans without tickets to overpower security and law enforcement personnel at entry points to the stadium."
Argentina won the Copa America title for the second time running thanks to a Lautaro Martinez goal in the 112th minute. This is Albiceleste's 16th title after winning the World Cup in 2022.
(With AP inputs)