Football

Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALVs GER Group B Matchday 3

Here is how, when and where you can watch Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Matchday 3 football game

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain's Merino, second right, and his teammate Spain's Joselu take part during a training session at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024, ahead of their Group B soccer match against Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
info_icon

Albaina, with hopes still alive after 2-2 draw against Crotaia, are now gearing up to take on the Gorup B winner Spain on Monday, June 24 in the 2024 UEFA European Championship matchday 3 at the Duesseldorf Arena. (More Football News)

Spain, not only secured their spot in the last 16 as the Group B winner, but also remianed the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament. With a 3-0 victory against Croatia and 1-0 against Italy, Luis de la Fuente's side joined Germany and Portugal to become one of the favorites for Euro 2024 title.

Alabania lost their opener against Italy 1-2, and then shared points with Croatia in the second game. But the positive point to be noted from both the defeats is that Sylvinho's side scored the opening goal in the two games.

Ahead of their clash against the formidable Spain, the Albabia coach said, "I'm so happy that we are still competing to get through the group stage. Almost no one believed we would be able compete. Some people were thinking that we would concede three or four goals in each match, but here we are, still in the tournament."

Here is how, when and where you can watch Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Matchday 3 football game

When is Albania Vs Spain, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?

The Albania Vs Spain UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Monday, June 24, at Dusseldorf Arena﻿ at 21:00 CET and (Tuesday 12:30 AM IST)

Where to watch Albania Vs Spain, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  2. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  3. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  4. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Primary School Teacher In Mandi Held On POCSO Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Streaming Magic: How Netflix Has Revived Films Like ‘Laapataa Ladies', ‘Fighter’ And More
  2. 'Harry Potter' Series Not Something I Want To Do, Says Matthew Lewis
  3. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  4. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  5. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gous Goes Big, Then Goes Home In First Over
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  3. Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALVs GER Group B Matchday 3
  4. United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  3. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  4. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  5. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS