Football Transfers: Florian Wirtz Focused On Euro 2024 Amid Bayern Munich Links

Florian Wirtz says now is not the time to discuss his Bayer Leverkusen future, as he prepares to lead Germany's bid for Euro 2024 glory on home soil. (More Football News)
Wirtz has emerged as one of the most highly rated attacking midfielders in world football, starring for Xabi Alonso's team as they went unbeaten to become Bundesliga champions in 2023-24.
He was named Bundesliga Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists, also helping Die Werkself win the DFB-Pokal to make it a double.
The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for Wirtz, while German media reports claim he is Bayern's top long-term target.
Wirtz is under contract at the BayArena until 2027, though, and he will not contemplate his club future while Julian Nagelsmann's side prepare for next week's Euros opener against Scotland.
"Everyone knows my contract," Wirtz told Sky Sports in Germany. "It's not the moment to talk about it now.
"I'm definitely having a very good time at Leverkusen, I feel good. In my head it's now 100 per cent about the European Championship. I don't care about anything else right now."
Wirtz has won 17 senior caps for his country, scoring his first international goal in an impressive friendly win over France in March.
Euro 2024 will be the fourth major international tournament to be hosted solely by Germany (or West Germany prior to unification).
They reached at least the semi-finals at the previous three, beating Johan Cruyff's iconic Netherlands side in the 1974 World Cup final and going out in the last four at Euro 1988 and the 2006 World Cup.
However, they have not won a single knockout game at a major tournament since Euro 2016. They suffered back-to-back group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and were beaten by England in the last 16 at Euro 2020.