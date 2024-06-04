Sports

Mauricio Pochettino Insists Chelsea Players 'Deserve Great Credit' Despite Stamford Bridge Exit

The Argentine departed the Blues last month after just one season in charge, despite a strong end to the Premier League campaign helping secure a sixth-place finish and return to Europe

Pochettino leaves Chelsea in good spirits
info_icon

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea's players "deserve great credit" in his first public statement since leaving Stamford Bridge. (More Football News)

The Argentine departed the Blues last month after just one season in charge, despite a strong end to the Premier League campaign helping secure a sixth-place finish and return to Europe.

Pochettino's youthful squad had a slow start to the season to reach the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals, while winning each of their last five league games.

However, a trophyless campaign led the 52-year-old to part company with the club by mutual contest, with former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca named his successor earlier this week.

New Chelsea head coach, Enzo Maresca - null
Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job

BY Stats Perform

Nevertheless, Pochettino paid tribute to the squad in his first social media post since exiting the five-time Premier League champions.

"We know there have been ups and downs, but we always believed in this team and that we would arrive at a consistent level," he wrote on Instagram.

"They deserve great credit and I hope you felt that too in how they performed on the pitch. I believe the experiences of this season and big improvement we saw, I hope will only make the players stronger for the future."

Pochettino will be back at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, when he leads the World XI against England in the annual Soccer Aid charity match.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  3. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  4. Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me
  5. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: Covers Are Back On, Play To Start Shortly
  2. Mauricio Pochettino Insists Chelsea Players 'Deserve Great Credit' Despite Stamford Bridge Exit
  3. Ballon D'Or: Neymar Backs Fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior To Pick Up The Coveted Award
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Lose Wickets To NED At Grand Prairie Stadium In Dallas
  5. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Becomes The New Men's World Number One After Novak Djokovic Withdraws From French Open
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA