England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout

England coach Matthew Mott blamed nerves for his side's "sloppy" start against Scotland, but believes they had "all things in their favour" in the chase had the game not been abandoned. (More Cricket News)
Their World Cup opener was rained off after only one innings, which was split in two due to the bad weather, though Scotland's Michael Jones and George Munsey scored an impressive 90-0 in their 10 overs.
England were then set a target of 109 in 10 overs, but another rainstorm denied them a chance to begin the chase before the match was called off.
Prior to the first rain break, Mark Wood had George Munsey caught on 16, but the opener was reprieved when Wood was shown to have bowled a front-foot no-ball, while misfields allowed extra runs.
Despite what Mott labelled as "sloppy" play while bowling, he was confident his side would have been able to mount a successful chase.
"It was probably just a bit of nerves at the start of a tournament," Mott told the BBC.
"There's definitely areas we want to improve on, but there was a lot of good stuff in there as well.
"That was certainly an achievable chase. We probably would have had all the things in our favour in terms of only 10 overs, 10 wickets in hand and a wet ball [for Scotland's bowlers].
"It was frustrating not to get back out there, but that's the way it is."
Next up for England in Group B is Australia on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.
"I definitely think Australia is a big game but it's our next game and that's why it's a big game, and then depending on how we go there we reset and go again," Mott added.
"I'm sure, if the weather allows us, I think it'll be a fantastic contest."