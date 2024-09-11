Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner

Emma Hayes' Chelsea departure could offer a window of opportunity for their Women's Super League rivals in 2024-25, says Manchester United coach Marc Skinner. (More Football News)
Hayes left Chelsea to take up her new role in charge of the United States national team in May, then led them to a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024.
Chelsea won seven WSL titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups in 12 years under Hayes, also winning the most games (145), scoring the most goals (525) and earning the most points (462) in the WSL throughout her reign.
Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to the Champions League crown in 2021-22 after twice winning the competition as a player, has taken the reins ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, which begins on Friday, September 20, with the Blues taking on Aston Villa.
Despite her impressive CV, many believe Chelsea could endure teething problems and see their five-year stranglehold on the WSL crown threatened this term.
Speaking at the Barclays WSL's 2024-25 season launch media day, United boss Skinner outlined his hope that the Blues could suffer from a drop-off.
"It'll be a welcome change because she seemed to win a lot of games. Chelsea will be different, but they've also got a proven winner in Sonia," Skinner said.
"So it'll be a tough one, but the reality is as a coach, you only play them twice a season, so you've got to prepare for those games differently.
"Emma's gone on to already achieve good things with the American team in the Olympics, and we know she's left her mark on this league. But now it's time for other teams to do the same, so hopefully we can be that team."
Skinner's United side will have a new face between the sticks next season after England stalwart Mary Earps left to join Paris Saint-Germain, following a long-running contract dispute with the Red Devils.
American Phallon Tullis-Joyce is expected to step up after serving as Earps' deputy last season, and Skinner believes she could even have a higher ceiling than her predecessor.
"I'll stress that Mary is a fantastic goalkeeper and a really big character. The reality was when we signed Phallon, we knew that Fallon could be Manchester United's number one," he said.
"Not only does she possess the skillset to be that player, but she hasn't even reached her full potential yet.
"So as much as we'll miss Mary, we wish her all the very best, but we move forward. Football moves too quickly.
"And for us, I have absolute confidence that you will see a fantastic goalkeeper in Phallon, who has all the potential to be a top, top goalkeeper, hopefully at the same level as Mary and beyond because she has an incredible skillset."