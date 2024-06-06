United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Reeling, Lose Three Wickets In Dallas

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: PAK Are 27/3 After 5 Overs
Who would have predicted this? PAK losing three wickets inside the powerplay is not many cricket enthusiasts would have warmed up to but USA are using all the confidence from the Canada game here and by some mile. Babar Azam remains key for the Men In Green if they are to get back into some formidable position.
Two teams are now walking out for their respective national anthems. Action to begin soon.
Babar Azam: We would have also bowled first. It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He (Imad) has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers.
Monank Patel: We will bowl first. We have been playing on the same surface and chasing is easy on this ground, also it is better to know the target. It was a great game and we want to continue that momentum. It is a new challenge and we want to make sure we play our best cricket. One change for us.
USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to field in Dallas. Here are the playing XIs -
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
T20 WC started off with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the 1st game of the tournament. Here's what transpired.
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah
PAK cricketer Azam Khan was recently trolled online and with wicketkeeper-batter in action tonight, all eyes will be on the him. It's his first WC with the national team and the youngster will be out to prove his critics wrong.
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed
United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Last edition's runners up Pakistan will take on co-hosts USA in match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This Group A encounter sees Babar Azam-led side open their account at the marquee tournament whereas USA have already notched up one win, beating Canada on the opening day. Most of the tracks in the tournament have been bowler friendly, however one can expect anything at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Catch the live scores and updates of the USA vs PAK match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)