United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Reeling, Lose Three Wickets In Dallas

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Last edition's runners up Pakistan will take on co-hosts USA in match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This Group A encounter sees Babar Azam-led side open their account at the marquee tournament whereas USA have already notched up one win, beating Canada on the opening day. Most of the tracks in the tournament have been bowler friendly, however one can expect anything at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Catch the live scores and updates of the USA vs PAK match at T20 WC 2024, right here

USA vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's men are in action against the USA. X/ICC

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: PAK Are 27/3 After 5 Overs

Who would have predicted this? PAK losing three wickets inside the powerplay is not many cricket enthusiasts would have warmed up to but USA are using all the confidence from the Canada game here and by some mile. Babar Azam remains key for the Men In Green if they are to get back into some formidable position.

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: National Anthem Time

Two teams are now walking out for their respective national anthems. Action to begin soon.

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Captain Speak

Babar Azam: We would have also bowled first. It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He (Imad) has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers.

Monank Patel: We will bowl first. We have been playing on the same surface and chasing is easy on this ground, also it is better to know the target. It was a great game and we want to continue that momentum. It is a new challenge and we want to make sure we play our best cricket. One change for us.

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Toss Update

USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to field in Dallas. Here are the playing XIs -

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: What Happened In USA's First Game Vs CAN

T20 WC started off with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the 1st game of the tournament. Here's what transpired.

Aaron Jones powered the United States to their first-ever T20 World Cup win. - null
USA Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jones Makes Mockery Of Canada In Opener - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Stats Ahead Of Key Match

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with figures of 2-19 in the second T20I against England at Birmingham. - Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Imad Wasim To Miss Tonight's Clash

The left-arm spinner all-rounder has not completely recovered from his side strain and is under observation. - Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
ICC T20 WC 2024: PAK All-Rounder Imad Wasim To Miss Match Against USA Due To Side Strain

BY PTI

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: PAK Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Azam Khan In The Scheme Of Things

PAK cricketer Azam Khan was recently trolled online and with wicketkeeper-batter in action tonight, all eyes will be on the him. It's his first WC with the national team and the youngster will be out to prove his critics wrong.

Pakistan's Azam Khan walks back to the changing rooms after losing his wicket during the fourth IT20 match between England and Pakistan. - Adam Davy
ENG Vs PAK: Azam Khan Trolled After Disappointing Oval Outing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Match Prediction

Aaron Jones hits a six during his match-winning 94-run knock for USA against Canada at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Texas on Sunday (June 2). - Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

United States vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Squads

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed

USA Vs PAK Live Blog, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

