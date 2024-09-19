UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Proud Of Man City Despite Inter Blank

Pep Guardiola was proud of Manchester City's performance despite their failure to find a breakthrough in their goalless draw with Inter, declaring: "We are a fantastic team". (More Football News)
In a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, City were unable to find a way past a resolute Nerazzurri defence at the Etihad Stadium.
Ilkay Gundogan missed two huge chances at the death for the hosts, but Inter themselves went close to snatching three points through Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Erling Haaland, meanwhile, was limited to the fewest touches of all 22 starters (14) as his bid to reach 100 goals for City was foiled.
Despite City failing to score for just the second time in 42 home Champions League games under him (also versus Sporting CP in 2022), Guardiola refused to criticise his men.
Asked what he liked about their display by TNT Sports, Guardiola said: "Everything, absolutely everything. We played so good, I love my team, we are a fantastic team.
"Against a team who are masters of defending, we did so, so well. We conceded one or one and a half chances, and you cannot expect to create 20 chances when a team defends so deep.
"When you lose easy balls, it's a counterattack, it's impossible to stop it. We had to be more precise. You cannot always control it.
"We had not a lot [of chances], but they were so clear. It's also the start of the season, these players will get better with a little bit more time."
Guardiola was also asked for an update on the condition of Kevin De Bruyne, who was withdrawn at half-time just four days out from a huge Premier League matchup against Arsenal, but he was unable to provide one.
Defender Ruben Dias was also pleased with most aspects of City's performance, saying: "A very intense game against a very strong opponent.
"We knew what was coming, they're a top team as well, they're used to winning, and we knew we were not going to have an easy job.
"In the end, I think the team had a great performance, we were very close to scoring."
Another huge chance for Inter to snatch victory saw defender Matteo Darmian inexplicably attempt to find Nicolo Barella with a backheel when he had a clean sight of Ederson's goal in the second half.
Asked about that moment after the game, Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi said: "I asked him, 'what were you playing at?', and he said he could hear Barella behind him."
City's next Champions League game is at Slovan Bratislava on October 1, while Inter host Crvena zvezda on the same day.