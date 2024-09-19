Cricket

UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Proud Of Man City Despite Inter Blank

In a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, City were unable to find a way past a resolute Nerazzurri defence at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola-Manchester-City-football
Pep Guardiola on the sidelines during Manchester City's draw with Inter
info_icon

Pep Guardiola was proud of Manchester City's performance despite their failure to find a breakthrough in their goalless draw with Inter, declaring: "We are a fantastic team". (More Football News)

In a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, City were unable to find a way past a resolute Nerazzurri defence at the Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan missed two huge chances at the death for the hosts, but Inter themselves went close to snatching three points through Henrikh Mkhitaryan.  

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, was limited to the fewest touches of all 22 starters (14) as his bid to reach 100 goals for City was foiled.

Despite City failing to score for just the second time in 42 home Champions League games under him (also versus Sporting CP in 2022), Guardiola refused to criticise his men.

Asked what he liked about their display by TNT Sports, Guardiola said: "Everything, absolutely everything. We played so good, I love my team, we are a fantastic team.

"Against a team who are masters of defending, we did so, so well. We conceded one or one and a half chances, and you cannot expect to create 20 chances when a team defends so deep.

"When you lose easy balls, it's a counterattack, it's impossible to stop it. We had to be more precise. You cannot always control it.

"We had not a lot [of chances], but they were so clear. It's also the start of the season, these players will get better with a little bit more time."

info_icon

Guardiola was also asked for an update on the condition of Kevin De Bruyne, who was withdrawn at half-time just four days out from a huge Premier League matchup against Arsenal, but he was unable to provide one.

Defender Ruben Dias was also pleased with most aspects of City's performance, saying: "A very intense game against a very strong opponent.

"We knew what was coming, they're a top team as well, they're used to winning, and we knew we were not going to have an easy job. 

"In the end, I think the team had a great performance, we were very close to scoring."

Another huge chance for Inter to snatch victory saw defender Matteo Darmian inexplicably attempt to find Nicolo Barella with a backheel when he had a clean sight of Ederson's goal in the second half.

Asked about that moment after the game, Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi said: "I asked him, 'what were you playing at?', and he said he could hear Barella behind him."

info_icon

City's next Champions League game is at Slovan Bratislava on October 1, while Inter host Crvena zvezda on the same day.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Finding The Gaps With Fours, While Shubman Searches For Rhythm
  2. UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Proud Of Man City Despite Inter Blank
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: SL Look To Wag Tail, NZ Aim Quick Wickets
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: IND Bat First As BAN Opt To Bowl; No Kuldeep Or Axar - Check Playing 11s
  5. IPL Auction Likely In November; Retention Rules Could Be Out By September End: Report
Football News
  1. Man City 0-0 Inter: Simone Inzaghi Content With Champions League Draw But Laments Misses
  2. Mikel Arteta Confirms Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Out 'For A While' With Ankle Injury
  3. Women's Champions League Qualifier: Arsenal Left Wanting At Hacken As Man City Seize Control
  4. Club Brugge 0-3 Borussia Dortmund: Gittens Net Twice As Last Season's Finalists Open With Win
  5. Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham, EFL Cup: Late Spurs Turnaround Breaks Sky Blues' Hearts
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  5. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
  2. Renegotiating India’s Federal Compact
  3. One Nation, One Election: Advantage Large National Parties
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. One Nation, One Election: From Concept To Reality
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
  2. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation
  5. Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 20 Dead, 450 Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.85%
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps