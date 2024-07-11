Cricket

Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir

India is likely to have Hardik Pandya at the helm for T20Is, while the tour will be Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment as the head coach

X/JayShah
New Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir with BCCI secretary Jay Shah Photo: X/JayShah
info_icon

The Gautam Gambhir era kicks-off with the tour to Sri Lanka as The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule for the upcoming white-ball series. (More Cricket News)

Gambhir, who was appointed as the new head coach of Team India, will look to make his mark right away. Gambhir recently replaced Rahul Dravid, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title in the Americas.

Gambhir will start his coaching tenure with the T20Is and is yet to appoint Rohit Sharma's replacement. Rohit, alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja called time on their T20I careers post their success at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli hugs Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024 match. - X/@RCBTweets
Virat Kohli Not Consulted Before Appointing Gautam Gambhir As Head Coach: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sri Lanka, too will have new faces at the helm, as Wanindu Hasaranga resigned as the T20I captain whereas Chris Silverwood made way for Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim coach.

It is expected that Hardik Pandya might get the reins of the T20I side, while KL Rahul could be appointed as the ODI team's skipper.

This will be India's first white-ball bilateral trip to the Island nation since 2021. Dravid was the stand-in coach then with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.

The tourists had won both the T20I and ODI series on that occasion.

India will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs during their tour to Sri Lanka across July and August, and the matches will be played at Pallekele and Colombo, the BCCI announced.

The white-ball tour will kick off with the T20Is (July 26, 27, 29) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and the series will then move to Colombo where the one-dayers (August 1, 4, 7) will be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium.

IND vs SL Schedule

T20Is: July 26, 27, 29 - Pallekele (7.00pm)

ODIs: August 1, 4, 7 - Colombo (2.30pm)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  2. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
  4. James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments
  5. Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  2. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  3. Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
  4. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
  5. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  2. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
  4. Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details
  5. Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  2. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  3. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  4. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
World News
  1. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  2. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  3. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In 2 Suitcases | What We Know
  4. Pakistan: Court Says Actions Of Imran Khan Similar To That Of A 'Terrorist'
  5. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini In Action Against Donna Vekic At Wimbledon 2024; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18