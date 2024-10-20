Rwanda will face Seychelles in match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group B at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)
Rwanda was given the walkover in the opening match against Gambia. Not even a single delivery was bowled in the game.
On the other hand, Seychelles were lost to Zimbabwe in the tournament's second match. It was a rain-affected match which was decided by DLS method.
Brian Bennett and T Marumani added 145 runs in the first 10 overs and gave a blistering start. Zimbabwe set a 287-run target for Seychelles.
Seychelles were 18/2 after 6.1 overs when the rain interfered and the match was halted. It was later calculated by the DLS method and Zimbabwe were declared the winners by a 76-run margin.
Rwanda Vs Seychelles - Full Squads
Rwanda: Didier Ndikubwimana(w/c), Clinton Rubagumya, Oscar Manishimwe, Wilson Niyitanga, Zappy Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza, Israel Mugisha, Muhammad Nadir, Isae Niyomugabo, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Martin Akayezu, Ignace Ntirenganya, Eric Kubwimana
Seychelles: Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Madusanka, Tim Horpinitch (c), Jobayer Hossen, Rashen de Silva, Shanmugasundram Mohan (wk), Naidoo Krishnasamy, Harsha Madhushanka, Hirani Lalji Harji, Samarathunga Rukmal, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Manikandan Mariyappan, Sujarikhan Tandavel
Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Rwanda vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Rwanda vs Seychelles match will take place on Sunday, October 20 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi from 12:01 pm IST.
Where to watch the Rwanda vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Rwanda vs Seychelles match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.