Cricket

Ranji Trophy Group A Round 3 Day 3: Maharashtra Thrash Meghalaya By 10 Wickets, Mumbai Vs Tripura Match Drawn

The Group A match between Mumbai and Tripura ended in a draw with the reigning champions earning three points by virtue of the first-innings lead

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ranji trophy
Ranji Trophy. Photo: File
info_icon

Maharashtra inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on Meghalaya as they walked away with a bonus point with openers Murtaza Trunkwala and Siddhesh Vir easily overhauling a 101-run target on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match in Aurangabad on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Murtaza did most of the scoring, notching up an unbeaten 78 off just 73 balls, while Siddhesh (24 not out) played the ideal foil as Maharashtra completed the task in just 21.1 overs after Meghalaya were bundled out for 185 in the morning session.

Meghalaya had scored a modest 276 in the the first innings with Maharashtra responding with a 361 of their own. The team from the northeast then could manage just 185 in the second essay to leave their opponents with an easy task of scoring 100-odd runs, which they managed without much ado.

Earlier in the morning, Meghalaya, who were 157/8 overnight, lost their remaining two batters for the addition of 28 runs with Maharashtra left-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar accounting for four wickets.

Sumit Kumar was the highest run-getter for Meghalaya in the second innings, scoring 45 runs before he was the last man out, dismissed by pacer Rajneesh Gurbani.

Murtaza seemed to be in a hurry to complete the task when Maharashtra padded up the second time. The 28-year-old opener, who has risen through the state's age-group ranks, smashed 13 boundaries even as fellow-opener Siddhesh was reduced to a spectator at the other end.

Mumbai vs Tripura match drawn

In Agartala, the Group A match between Mumbai and Tripura ended in a draw with the reigning champions earning three points by virtue of the first-innings lead.

Mumbai, who were reduced to 7/2 at close on day 3 on Monday, declared their second innings at 123 for 6 on Tuesday, setting their opponents a 272-run target.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who remained unbeaten on 48 off 90 balls, halted Mumbai's slide after they were reduced to 44/5 at one stage.

Tripura were 48 without loss at the end of day's play.

Brief Scores:

In Agartala - Mumbai: 450 & 123 for 6 decl in 43 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 48 not out; Abhijit Sarkar 3/31, Manisankar Murasingh 2/11) drew with Tripura 302 in 95.4 overs & 48 for no loss in 22 overs (Bikramkumar Das 32 not out).

In Aurangabad - Meghalaya 276 and 185 in 55.5 overs (Balchander Anirudh 36, Sumit Kumar 45, Mukesh Choudhary 4/61, Pradeep Dadhe 2/29, Rajneesh Gurbani 2/33) lost to Maharashtra 361 and 104 for no loss in 21.1 overs (Murtaza Trunkwala 78 not out, Siddhesh Veer 24 not out) by 10 wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  2. When Virat Kohli Blocked Glenn Maxwell On Instagram For Teasing His Shoulder Injury
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Will Harshit Rana Make Debut? Pacer To Join IND Squad - Report
  4. Pakistan Tour Of Australia 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Ranji Trophy Group A Round 3 Day 3: Maharashtra Thrash Meghalaya By 10 Wickets, Mumbai Vs Tripura Match Drawn
Football News
  1. Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs
  2. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  3. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
  4. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Wins Johan Cruyff Trophy, Thanks Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal
  5. Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  2. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  3. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
  4. Day In Pics: October 29, 2024
  5. Tihar Jail, Businessmen and Mexican Drug Cartels: All About NCB's Massive Meth Lab Bust
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  2. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  3. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  4. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shafali Verma Departs Early | IND-W At 65/1 In 15 Overs
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign