Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG

The two underdogs from Group C collide as Papua New Guinea take on Uganda in match 9 of T20 World Cup 2024

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau is bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024.
Papua New Guinea is all set to take on Uganda in Match 09 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, on Thursday, June 06. (More Cricket News)

PNG put up a strong show against the West Indies. The two-time champions were put under extreme pressure by PNG bowlers.

Even though the Assad Vala-led side lost, it will fancy its chances in the clash.

Meanwhile, debutants Uganda crashed to a 125-run loss to Afghanistan in their opener.

While their bowlers led by skipper Brian Masaba showed stomach for fight, the batters completely surrendered and their fielding was also found lacking.

The African nation would hope to improve on these to aspects and register its first-ever T20 World Cup win.

Squad

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala, CJ Amini, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Uganda: Brian Masaba, Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Match Starts 5:00am IST.

