Oman Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMN Vs NEP On TV And Online

Nepal will go head-to-head against Oman in this ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter in the tri-series on Sunday, September 29. The fixture will be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City. (More Cricket News)
This is a tri-series involving Canada, Nepal and Oman but will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Qualifiers.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rijan Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dev Khanal (Travelling reserve)
The Oman vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World League 2 will be played on Sunday, September 29 , at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada at 9:30pm IST.
Where to watch Oman vs Nepal, the ICC Cricket World League 2 fixture Live in India?
Live streaming of the Oman vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match will be available on the FanCode app and website.
The Oman vs Nepal, ICC ICC CWC League 2 match will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.