Cricket

Oman Vs Cambodia Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch OMN Vs CAM On TV And Online

The ICC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 action continues as Oman locks horns against Cambodia. Here is all you need to know about the OMN vs CAM match - squads and live streaming details

Advertisement

X%20%7C%20Oman%20Cricket
Oman National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Oman Cricket
info_icon

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 action continues as Oman take on a faltering Cambodia on home ground Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) from Group B on April 14, Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The tournament, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is the second edition of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and consists of 10 teams that will lock horns against each other in a total of 24 matches.

The Final of the competition will take place on the 21st of April with the winner sealing a spot for Asia Cup 2025 alongside the likes of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka among others.

Advertisement

Nepal is the defending champion when they won the inaugural ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup, triumphing over the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling final, securing victory by seven wickets.

Live Streaming Details:

Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.

Where can one live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India and what time does it start in IST?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.

The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.

Advertisement

For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.

Dipendra Singh Airee had earlier struck six sixes in a row across two overs during the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. - ICC
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Hits Six Sixes In Over, 3rd To Achieve Feat In T20Is - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Pratik Athavale (wicketkeeper), Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan, Fayaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad.

Cambodia: Luqman Butt (captain), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wicketkeeper), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch