Oman Vs Cambodia Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch OMN Vs CAM On TV And Online

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 action continues as Oman take on a faltering Cambodia on home ground Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) from Group B on April 14, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
The tournament, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is the second edition of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and consists of 10 teams that will lock horns against each other in a total of 24 matches.
Nepal is the defending champion when they won the inaugural ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup, triumphing over the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling final, securing victory by seven wickets.
Live Streaming Details:
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.
Where can one live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India and what time does it start in IST?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.
The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.
For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Pratik Athavale (wicketkeeper), Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan, Fayaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad.
Cambodia: Luqman Butt (captain), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wicketkeeper), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain.