Manchester United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Red Devils' Second-Half Fightback Eases Pressure On Ten Hag

Manchester United launched a second-half fightback to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag with an important 2-1 victory over Brentford. (More Football News)
United needed two stoppage-time goals to beat the Bees on their last visit to Old Trafford in October 2023, and their powers of recovery were required again on Saturday.
Ethan Pinnock headed Brentford into the lead five minutes into first-half stoppage time, nodding Mikkel Damsgaard's corner home after Matthijs de Ligt was forced off temporarily due to a head injury.
However, two moments of individual class turned the game around in the second half.
Alejandro Garnacho levelled within two minutes of the restart when he volleyed in from Marcus Rashford's cross.
United upped the ante from there, and the pressure paid off shortly after the hour mark as Rasmus Hojlund latched onto Bruno Fernandes' backheel before coolly lobbing Mark Flekken.
Data Debrief: Brentford surrender another lead
Pinnock gave Brentford the lead with his eighth Premier League goal, while he also netted in successive games for the first time.
Since Brentford's first match in the competition in 2021-22, Gabriel Magalhaes (14) is the only defender to score more times in the English top flight.
However, United responded within 89 seconds of the restart, with Garnacho's goal the quickest netted after half-time in the Premier League by the Red Devils since October 2022 (Fred, 76 seconds against Tottenham).
After dropping the most points from winning positions in the Premier League last season (30), Brentford have already now dropped the most in the division after leading this term (11).