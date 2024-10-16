Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - Check Best Photos From Bengaluru

The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain on Wednesday. The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily. Showers throughout the day have been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_1
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Rains delayed the start of the day one | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_2
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: A groundsman walks past the pitch area covered with plastic sheets | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_3
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Fans outside the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium during rains | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_4
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: A woman walks inside the premises of the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as it rains | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_6
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham runs back towards the dressing room | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_5
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's players | Photo: AP/Shailendra Bhojak
