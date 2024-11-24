Cricket

India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India have a big lead in the game and after KL Rahul's dismissal, Indian batters are going hard on the Australian bowlers. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his first ton on his debut Test match in Australia. India are eyeing to set a big target for the hosts but more importantly, they need to bat the whole Sunday. Riding on the 46-run lead from the first inning, Indian batters are trying to add as much as possible at the Optus Stadium in Australia. Earlier, the stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took his second five-wicket haul in Australia and the 11th of his Test career to restrict the hosts to a mere 104 runs.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Virat Kohli autographs a book for a fan before the start of play | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Virat Kohli autographs a book for a fan before the start of play on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_KL Rahul
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's KL Rahul bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's KL Rahul bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Marnus Labuschagne
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields at the boundary | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields at the boundary on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_ Josh Hazlewood
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's Josh Hazlewood bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Josh Hazlewood bowls a delivery as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal waits at the non-striker's end on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is hugged by teammate KL Rahul after completing his century | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is hugged by teammate KL Rahul after completing his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

