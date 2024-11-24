Cricket

India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India have a big lead in the game and after KL Rahul's dismissal, Indian batters are going hard on the Australian bowlers. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his first ton on his debut Test match in Australia. India are eyeing to set a big target for the hosts but more importantly, they need to bat the whole Sunday. Riding on the 46-run lead from the first inning, Indian batters are trying to add as much as possible at the Optus Stadium in Australia. Earlier, the stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took his second five-wicket haul in Australia and the 11th of his Test career to restrict the hosts to a mere 104 runs.