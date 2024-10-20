Gambia will face Mozambique in match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group B at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)
Gambia lost their first match after Rwanda was given a walkover in the opening match of the tournament. Not even a single ball was bowled in the match.
Mozambique lost their first match by 111 runs against Kenya which was a rain-affected match. Batting first Kenya set a 225-run target for Mozambique thanks to Rakep Patel's 120 runs off just 55 balls.
Mozambique lost their wickets early in the game and were struggling on 76/8 after 16 overs when rain interrupted the match. The match was not restarted after that and Kenya was declared winner after using the DLS method.
Gambia Vs Mozambique - Full Squads
Gambia: Ismaila Tamba, Andre Jarju(w/c), Musa Jobarteh, Abubacarr Kuyateh, Muhammed Manga, Gabriel Riley, Mustapha Suwareh, Basiru Jaye, Asim Ashraf, Baboucarr Jaye, Arjunsingh Rajpurohit, Shan Siddiqui, Frank Campbell, Ousman Bah
Mozambique: Francisco Couana, Vieira Tembo, Lourenco Salomone, Farruque Nhaduate (wk), Agostinho Navicha, Jose Joao, Filipe Cossa (c), Joao Hou, Dario Macome, Camate Roposo, Eugenio Azine, Manussur Algi, Mario Manjate
Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Gambia vs Mozambique Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Gambia vs Mozambique match will take place on Sunday, October 20 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi from 4:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the Gambia vs Mozambique Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Gambia vs Mozambique match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.