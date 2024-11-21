Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

Saudi Pro League's eleventh matchday will see Al Nassr go up against Al Qadsiyah in a crucial encounter for both the teams. (More Football News)
Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Al Nassr after the Portuguese star had a fantastic outing against Poland in the UEFA Nations League during the international break. Al Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League standings with six wins and four draws in their 10 matches. Despite having not lost a single match in the league, Al Nassr are still six points off the leaders Al Hilal and five points away from Al Ittihad, the second team in the standings. A win thus becomes crucial for Al Nassr.
Al Qadsiyah were promoted to the top division of the Saudi football this season and they have done really well to prove that they deserved it. Al Qadsiyah are at the fifth place with six wins, one draw and three losses. A win against Al Nassr will make both teams level on points.
Here are all the important details of the Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah, Saudi Pro League match.
Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah Live Streaming
When and where is the Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah, Saudi Pro League match?
Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah match is at the Al Awwal Park on Friday, November 22 starting from 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah, Saudi Pro League match?
Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah match can be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website. The Saudi Pro League match will also be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network channels on tv.