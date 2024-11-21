Al Nassr Vs Al Qadsiyah Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Al Nassr after the Portuguese star had a fantastic outing against Poland in the UEFA Nations League during the international break. Al Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League standings with six wins and four draws in their 10 matches. Despite having not lost a single match in the league, Al Nassr are still six points off the leaders Al Hilal and five points away from Al Ittihad, the second team in the standings. A win thus becomes crucial for Al Nassr.