AFG Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Will ICC Punish Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib? Here's What The Rules Say

The section 4.9 of the Playing Conditions for the T20 World Cup states, that falls under 'time wasting by a fielding side' says, ""If either umpire considers that the progress of an over is unnecessarily slow, or time is being wasted in any other way, by the captain of the fielding side or by any other fielder, at the first instance the umpire concerned shall: If the ball is in play, call and signal Dead ball. Inform the other umpire of what has occurred. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn the captain of the fielding side, indicating that this is a first and final warning. Inform the batters of what has occurred."