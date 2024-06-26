AFG Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Will ICC Punish Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib? Here's What The Rules Say

Afghanistan's historical win over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent was marred with controversy when their all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was accused of cheating and 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Naib dramatically fell on his back, clutching his thigh after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott signalled his players to slow things down in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh caused both amusement and annoyance as former players questioned the genuineness of his discomfort.
Naib, who was fielding in the slip cordon, complained of cramps during the 12th over bowled by spinner Noor Ahmad, after Trott was seen on camera asking his players to slow down as Bangladesh had fallen behind on the Duckworth-Lewis par score in the rain-hit Super 8 clash.
The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain," said Simon Doull said while commentating.
Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa quipped: "Oscar, Emmy?".
The all-rounder was given treatment and was taken off the field by teammate Naveen-ul-Haq and a support staff as it started raining again and players ran to the dugout.
When play resumed after a shot delay, the target for Bangladesh was revised. Naib was soon back on the field in the 13th over with Najibullah Zadran substituting him briefly. The all-rounder also rolled his arms over and dismissed Tanzim Hasan in the 15th over to reduce Bangladesh to 92 for 8.
However, Rashid cleared the 'doubt' after the match saying: "He [Naib] had some cramp. I don't know what happened to him and I don't know what's going on in social media but that doesn't matter... It's not something that brought a massive difference in the game. We came back on the field after five minutes, and there was no massive difference."
Will Naib Receive Punishment From The ICC?
As per the section 41 of the ICC Playing Conditions for the T20 World Cup, "The umpires shall be the sole judges of fair and unfair play. If either umpire considers that any action by a player, not covered by these playing conditions, is unfair, he/she shall call and signal Dead ball, if appropriate, as soon as it becomes clear that the call will not disadvantage the non-offending side, and report the matter to the other umpire.
"If this is a first offence by that side, the bowler's end umpire shall then summon the offending player's captain and issue a first and final warning which shall apply to all members of the team for the remainder of the match. And, warn the offending player's captain that any further such offence by any member of his/her team shall result in the award of five penalty runs to the opposing team."
Thus if Naib's 'play acting' were even true, the on-field umpires could have sanctioned the all-rounder by handing a penalty of five runs but that was not an option in the game.
The section 4.9 of the Playing Conditions for the T20 World Cup states, that falls under 'time wasting by a fielding side' says, ""If either umpire considers that the progress of an over is unnecessarily slow, or time is being wasted in any other way, by the captain of the fielding side or by any other fielder, at the first instance the umpire concerned shall: If the ball is in play, call and signal Dead ball. Inform the other umpire of what has occurred. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn the captain of the fielding side, indicating that this is a first and final warning. Inform the batters of what has occurred."
Despite all the talk, the officials nor the ICC have slapped any fine on to Naib. If found guilty, he could be handed a hefty fine or could be given two suspension points.
(with PTI inputs)