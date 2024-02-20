The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is nearing the finals and the final two group stage matches will be played on Friday in Dhaka’s Shere Bangla Stadium. Comilla Victorians will face Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will take on Sylhet Strikers. (More Cricket News)

Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians have already qualified for the Qualifiers and Fortune Barishal need just one more win to join them. They will clash in the first match on Friday.

In the last match of the Dhaka leg, Sylhet Strikers will be taking charge against Khulna Tigers. The Strikers have already been eliminated from the Qualifiers race whereas Khulna Tigers are on the verge of elimination. If they lose the match on Friday, the Tigers will also be eliminated.