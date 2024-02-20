The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is nearing the finals and the final two group stage matches will be played on Friday in Dhaka’s Shere Bangla Stadium. Comilla Victorians will face Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will take on Sylhet Strikers. (More Cricket News)
Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians have already qualified for the Qualifiers and Fortune Barishal need just one more win to join them. They will clash in the first match on Friday.
In the last match of the Dhaka leg, Sylhet Strikers will be taking charge against Khulna Tigers. The Strikers have already been eliminated from the Qualifiers race whereas Khulna Tigers are on the verge of elimination. If they lose the match on Friday, the Tigers will also be eliminated.
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Squads:
Comilla Victorians:
Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan
Fortune Barishal:
Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Dunith Wellalage, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Squads:
Khulna Tigers:
Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin.
Sylhet Strikers:
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad.
Where to watch Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 both the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
When will the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
Both the matches will be played on Friday, February 23, 2024. The Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match will begin at 1:00 PM whereas Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will start at 6:00 PM IST.