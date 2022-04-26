Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest To Break Into ATP Top 10 Since Rafael Nadal

At 18 years, 11 months and 20 days old, Carlos Alcaraz is the ninth-youngest man to reach the top 10 since the computer rankings began in 1973.
The new welfarism as part of the neoliberal reforms undertaken in early 1990s is yet to ensure that all citizens receive enough nutritious food
Sometimes, the way food gets positioned socially may have no relation to how science determines its nutritional value.
Mumbai’s cosmopolitanism is slowly giving way to food apartheid, as residents militantly police consumption of meat in their housing societies. And the hate is fast spreading across Maharashtra.
Food becomes a tool of politics when it acquires ethical messages of abstention or becomes a culinary aesthetic
Culinary slices of life involving a matronly figure and her brood
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans