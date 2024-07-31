India's star shuttler PV Sindhu is all set to dominate the court against Chinese opponent He Bing Jiao in round of 16, Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at Porte de la Chapelle Arena. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)
PV Sindhu cruised to a dominant 21-5, 21-10 victory over Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in their final Group M match. The world-ranked Indian showcased her superior skills, overwhelming her opponent with precise shots and powerful smashes.
Kuuba, despite a promising start to the second game, was unable to sustain the momentum against the two-time Olympic medalist. Sindhu's experience and accuracy proved too much for the Estonian, as the Indian swiftly extended her lead to secure the match.
With this victory, She joins Lakshya Sen in singles and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as India's representatives in the knockout stage.
PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao: Head To Head Record
The Indian shuttler trails Bing Jiao 9-11 in their head-to-head record with the last meeting also won by the Chinese (21-16, 21-12) at the Asian Games quarter-finals.
Sindhu had beaten the Chinese on way to her bronze medal in Tokyo Games.
Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton Live Streaming Details
When to watch PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao in action during the Badminton, Round of 16 match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao in action during the Badminton, Round of 16 match at the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled on Thursday, August 1 at Porte de la Chapelle Arena, around 10:00 pm IST (accurate time is yet to be announced.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao in action during the Badminton, Round of 16 match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on TV?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao in action during the Badminton, Round of 16 match at the Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.