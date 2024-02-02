The reigning World Champions Australia take on the visiting West Indies in the first ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field first. (More Cricket News)
AUS Vs WI, 1st ODI: COVID+ Inglis Takes Field; Bartlett, Morris make Debut
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis tested positive for COVID-19 but is included in the playing XI. Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris make their ODI debuts. The 25-year-olds bring in pace as their main asset and will have support from Sean Abbott and Cameroon Green while Adam Zampa lead the spin attack.
The West Indies come into this game on the back of a sensational Test match win at The Gabba. Shamar Joseph bowled an incredible spell in the fourth innings as they won a Test match Down Under after a hiatus of 27 years. The men from the Caribbean are on a high and would look to repeat the Gabba heroics in the first ODI.
Speaking of the pitch at the MCG, the track has a bit of grass on it. There will be a very long square boundary on one side. The temperature looks fine with 21 degrees. Mike Hussey on-air says, "the MCG pitch has the second-most bounce of any Australian strip after the WACA. It has great pace and bounce. Batters can expect the ball to come on beautifully. Once you get in, there'll be plenty of runs to be had."
Playing XIs:
West Indies (Playing XI): Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa.