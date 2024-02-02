Speaking of the pitch at the MCG, the track has a bit of grass on it. There will be a very long square boundary on one side. The temperature looks fine with 21 degrees. Mike Hussey on-air says, "the MCG pitch has the second-most bounce of any Australian strip after the WACA. It has great pace and bounce. Batters can expect the ball to come on beautifully. Once you get in, there'll be plenty of runs to be had."