Australia Tour Of New Zealand 2024: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs AUS Series On TV And Online

The much-anticipated Australia tour of New Zealand starts off with the T20I series with the 1st T20I to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on February 21. (More Cricket News)
After the opening game in Wellington, the two sides clash at Auckland to play out the remaining two T20I matches at Eden Park on February 23 and 25, respectively. The upcoming T20I series sees T20 World Cup 2021 opponents go head-to-head once again in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.
With the T20 World Cup 2024 around the corner, Australia and the BlackCaps will see this series as the perfect opportunity for game management, player selections and ideal preparation.
Post the T20I series, the two sides will also battle it out in a 2-match Test matches.
Speaking of the series, the New Zealand team have announced their 14-man squad for the T20I series that will be led by Mitchell Santner. Star bowler Trent Boult is back in the side, who will replace veteran bowler Tim Southee.
Kane Williamson is not in the squad as he is on paternity leave. Daryl Mitchell too misses out due to injury.
Aussies will be led by Mitchell Marsh and have a star-studded squad for the series with the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood back.
They also added pacer Nathan Ellis to the squad after he recovered from a rib injury.
New Zealand vs Australia head-to-head in T20 cricket
In the T20I format, Australia have a greater head-to-head record against the Kiwis, winning 10 of the 16 matches that they have played so far. New Zealand have registered six victories so far.
Schedule For NZ Vs AUS Series:
Check below the schedule for the T20I matches with the match timings in IST:
1st T20I - February 21, 11.40am, Sky Stadium, Wellington.
2nd T20I - February 23, 12.40pm, Eden Park, Auckland.
3rd T20I - February 25, 6.30am, Eden Park, Auckland.
Test Series Schedule
February 29-March 4: 1st Test - Sky Stadium, Wellington (3:30 AM IST)
March 8-12: 2nd Test - Hagley Oval, Christchurch (3:30 AM IST)
New Zealand vs Australia T20 2024 squads
New Zealand T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (matches 2 & 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Match 1)
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa