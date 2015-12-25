Quiz
The Yoga Quiz
Ever since he took over the reins of power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to promote India's soft power, especially yoga, which already claims great popularity and a huge base of practitioners world-wide. Thanks to his lobbying in the United Nations, yoga now has an international day to itself on June 21. As we hurtle towards the day we celebrate this ancient India path to a healthier lifestyle, why not take our Yoga quiz.

Question 1. Who is believed to be the father of Yoga?
Krishnamacharya
Gautam Buddha
Maharshi Patanjali
Adi Shankaracharya
Question 2. Yoga has eight components, also known as the eight fold path of life — Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Dhyana, Samadhi are five of them. Which are the other three?
Savichar, Santosa, Tapas
Asteya, Aparigraha, Brahmacharya
Ananda, Asmita, Aachaar
Yama, Dharana, Pratyahara
Question 3. The word “Yoga” comes for Sanskrit. What is the literal meaning of this word?
Hindu system of philosophy & meditation
Inner peace & tranquility
Joining together
Controlled breathing
Question 4. Over time, many new postures have been added to the original compendium of Asanas that yoga started with to incorporate modern day fitness requirements. How many classic Asanas were enlisted in the initial texts?
84
108
33
195
Question 5. Surya Namaskar is considered to be a complete exercise for the body and has often been cited as a combination of Asanas that helps in stretching almost all the major muscles. How many different Asanas does Surya Namaskar comprise of?
12
7
10
8
Question 6. Yoga has many practitioners in the West and several Hollywood celebrities such as Adam Levine and Julia Roberts have endorsed it. Indra Devi is credited with introducing Yoga to the West. Which country did she belong to?
Nepal
Russian
India
USA
Question 7. An Indian youth organisation entered the Limca Book of Records for simultaneously performing Yoga for the longest duration. Which organisation was this?
NSS
Girl Scouts
LTS
NCC
Question 8. Bharat Thakur is an internationally renowned name in the field of yoga instructors and a celebrity in his own right. Which new field of yoga did he lay the foundation for?
Ashtang Yoga
Hatha Yoga
Sahaja Yoga
Artistic Yoga
Question 9. Now to some yoga-related fun questions! Recently, a photo of the very hot, very happening Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doing Mayurasana went viral. Around 40 years back another world leader struck a similar pose, alas there was no social media he could go viral on. Who was he?
Richard Nixon
Pierre Trudeau
Harold Wilson
Georges Pompidou
Question 10. In the popular TV series Friends, one of the main characters is seen talking to Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of Monica’s building, about attending Yoga classes. Which character is this?
Ross
Phoebe
Monica
Mike

