Which Cryptocurrencies Should You Buy Today? The Presales Showing Massive Potential

The cryptocurrency market is up today and things may be about to turn green again. With the total market capitalization rising by approximately 2% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.32 trillion on July 1, there is certainly room for hope. A technical rebound coupled with seller exhaustion could mean we are due another bull run soon.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have bounced back slightly but that’s not where we are going to focus our attention. The road back to the previous highs of this year will likely be long for those two projects but there are some presales that could be exploding a lot faster. Coming off a bearish period these are the areas investors can see the best returns.

We delved into the presale market and found some projects we are very excited about. With conditions looking like they could turn bullish and these projects heading toward their listings, it's the perfect combination for investors to take advantage of. Here are 8 coins we think have massive potential.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

WienerAI ($WAI)

PlayDoge ($PLAY)

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC)

Mega Dice Token ($DICE)

KAI ($KAI)

Pepe Unchained - The Pepe token that has the chance to outperform the original

There is a common occurrence that occurs in the meme coin market where a very successful project normally gets a lot of copycats. The idea of these coins is to try and siphon off a small bit of success from the original project. However Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is not that kind of project. Like some of the new Doge alternatives, this new spin-off to Pepe Coin (PEPE) may have the potential to outperform the original.

The main selling point for investors that jumps straight off the page is the double-staking rewards. If the coin is successful, as we predict, there is a huge chance for investors to really cash in on this coin. Another great aspect of the project is it will have its own layer-2 network. That means faster transactions and lower costs. The presale has raised over $1.8 million so far.

WienerAI - The AI/meme coin crossover heading toward $7 million raised

One of the presales we are most excited about is a meme coin/AI crossover called WienerAI ($WAI). Our excitement comes from the collaboration of virality and utility that the project has put together. Already they are closing in on $7 million raised. The utility we speak of comes from the built-in AI trading capabilities that the coin offers. A great use for every trader in today's market.

The virality then comes from a very interesting origin story. For it, we must travel to the future to a place called New Silicon Valley. We meet a mad scientist known only as The Architect who is trying to combine AI and pups via an experiment. At the crucial time, however, he drops a sausage into the mix and we are left with WienerAI ($WAI). A great story we think meme coin investors will love.

PlayDoge - The Doge alternative that is flying through presale

One of the most impressive presales when it comes to how fast it is raising funds, is PlayDoge ($PLAY). It is only over a month since its launch but already it has raised over $5.3 million. As we touched on with Pepe Unchained, this is the Dogecoin (DOGE) alternative that may actually outperform the original. This new token has a play-to-earn factor we think may make it much more popular than the original.

They have made a very clever move to try to target investors that would have grown up in the 90s. Anyone who was a kid at that time will remember the handheld Tamagotchi game and PlayDoge has taken inspiration from that. Just like with that game players will need to feed, entertain, and give medicine to their pups. Unlike that game, players will have a chance to earn crypto with PlayDoge.

