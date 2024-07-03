Which Cryptocurrencies Should You Buy Today? The Presales Showing Massive Potential

The cryptocurrency market is up today and things may be about to turn green again. With the total market capitalization rising by approximately 2% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.32 trillion on July 1, there is certainly room for hope. A technical rebound coupled with seller exhaustion could mean we are due another bull run soon.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have bounced back slightly but that’s not where we are going to focus our attention. The road back to the previous highs of this year will likely be long for those two projects but there are some presales that could be exploding a lot faster. Coming off a bearish period these are the areas investors can see the best returns.
We delved into the presale market and found some projects we are very excited about. With conditions looking like they could turn bullish and these projects heading toward their listings, it's the perfect combination for investors to take advantage of. Here are 8 coins we think have massive potential.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
WienerAI ($WAI)
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC)
Mega Dice Token ($DICE)
KAI ($KAI)
Pepe Unchained - The Pepe token that has the chance to outperform the original
There is a common occurrence that occurs in the meme coin market where a very successful project normally gets a lot of copycats. The idea of these coins is to try and siphon off a small bit of success from the original project. However Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is not that kind of project. Like some of the new Doge alternatives, this new spin-off to Pepe Coin (PEPE) may have the potential to outperform the original.
The main selling point for investors that jumps straight off the page is the double-staking rewards. If the coin is successful, as we predict, there is a huge chance for investors to really cash in on this coin. Another great aspect of the project is it will have its own layer-2 network. That means faster transactions and lower costs. The presale has raised over $1.8 million so far.
WienerAI - The AI/meme coin crossover heading toward $7 million raised
One of the presales we are most excited about is a meme coin/AI crossover called WienerAI ($WAI). Our excitement comes from the collaboration of virality and utility that the project has put together. Already they are closing in on $7 million raised. The utility we speak of comes from the built-in AI trading capabilities that the coin offers. A great use for every trader in today's market.
The virality then comes from a very interesting origin story. For it, we must travel to the future to a place called New Silicon Valley. We meet a mad scientist known only as The Architect who is trying to combine AI and pups via an experiment. At the crucial time, however, he drops a sausage into the mix and we are left with WienerAI ($WAI). A great story we think meme coin investors will love.
PlayDoge - The Doge alternative that is flying through presale
One of the most impressive presales when it comes to how fast it is raising funds, is PlayDoge ($PLAY). It is only over a month since its launch but already it has raised over $5.3 million. As we touched on with Pepe Unchained, this is the Dogecoin (DOGE) alternative that may actually outperform the original. This new token has a play-to-earn factor we think may make it much more popular than the original.
They have made a very clever move to try to target investors that would have grown up in the 90s. Anyone who was a kid at that time will remember the handheld Tamagotchi game and PlayDoge has taken inspiration from that. Just like with that game players will need to feed, entertain, and give medicine to their pups. Unlike that game, players will have a chance to earn crypto with PlayDoge.
Base Dawgz - The base jumping pup ready for some big gains
To be honest, we would probably recommend Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) to investors just because of the sheer creativity that has gone into the website which features a daredevil pup base jumping. The presale so far has raised over $2.3 million and we think much more is to come. The coin has taken a very modern approach to the foundation of the whole project which we appreciate.
While at home on the new and exciting Base network, which currently has a meme coin market cap of over $1.5 billion, the project will be a multi-chain one in nature. Alongside Base, it will be available on ETH, SOL, BSC and AVAX. Another great feature is the share-to-earn opportunity for investors. If they share memes and other Base Dawgz content they can receive points which will lead to more crypto.
99Bitcoins Token - The experts in education launch their first token
We were already big fans of those behind 99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC), so when we found out they would be taking their first steps into the Web 3.0 world we were very excited. They are, after all, the most successful crypto-learning platform out there. They have over 750k YouTube subscribers and have sold over 2 million courses.
Now, they will try their hand at Web 3.0 with a learn-to-earn token. It's a huge win for investors as they get a chance to earn crypto while also getting a top-class crypto education. If you purchase during the presale, you also have a chance to earn a share of $99k worth of BTC. The presale has just surpassed the $2.3 million raised mark.
Mega Dice Token - The crypto casino giving investors a chance at massive rewards
The crypto casino industry is exploding. That’s great news for investors as the increased competition in the space means they have to do more to attract investors. Mega Dice Token ($DICE) certainly fits this bill as it is offering up great rewards for its investors. It also has a huge advantage over most crypto casinos as it comes with a built-in base that already makes it a big player in the online casino world.
Mega Dice Token has over 4k games that come from some of the most trusted providers on the market and has over 50k players signed up to the site. The great thing about the rewards program is that it is performance-based so the better the casino does the more rewards investors get. Considering how popular it already is this seems like a no-brainer for us. The presale has raised over $1.5 million so far.
KAI - The retired cat that enjoys a relaxing fish and also big gains
Meme coin investors are normally won over by a good story or narrative and that is why we are also including KAI ($KAI) on this list. KAI is a cat who has long returned from crypto to enjoy his days fishing on the lake. However, the dominance of dogs in the meme coin market has become too much.
This cat plans to come out of retirement to challenge the status quo of dogs. We think this is a great idea for a meme coin as investors will love the contrarian angle a cat mem gives. If that wasn’t enough, even though the presale is just about to end, the staking rewards still stand at a huge 1815%. A huge chance to clean up in that area.
Conclusion
We think that’s enough information for any investor for now. The presales we have gone into all have selling points that should see them pump once their listings begin. We are meme coin-heavy due to their popularity lately but also because of their potential to explode. As bearish conditions look like they may be ending as we head into July this is the perfect time to get investing.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.