The Lucky Date is a safe and feature-rich platform that allows you to meet your future Vietnamese wife in a matter of several clicks. The bragging point of this platform is that it is a multinational dating website, so you can meet gorgeous women from all over the globe. Suffice it to say, the extensive dating pool on The Lucky Date will allow you to open absolutely new horizons during your love-seeking journey. As a welcome bonus, every novice user can enjoy 2000 free credits for free communication with real Vietnamese wives. The safety features on this platform are also amazing. All ladies verify their profiles, so there is no need to worry about fakes and questionable encounters.