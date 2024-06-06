Vietnamese mail order brides present an appealing choice for single Western men in search of a genuine and open-hearted partner for profound bonds. The history of successful marriages between Western men and Vietnamese women shows that Vietnamese wives do their best to create robust and harmonious families. Want to discover more about these ladies and find reliable websites to meet them online? This article uncovers the best international dating sites to meet Vietnamese women and reveals tips on successful dating in Vietnam. So, don't miss it!
Top 5 Vietnamese Brides Sites
SakuraDate — Great option for safe interaction with Vietnam women for marriage
Orchid Romance — Best website for those who want to pick from numerous Vietnamese brides
The Lucky Date — Top-rated dating site with generous bonuses for newcomers
Eastern Honeys — One of the best online dating sites for chatting, flirting, and creating serious bonds
Asian Melodies — Excellent platform with a sophisticated bundle of features
Let's delve deeper into the top international dating platforms to connect with Vietnamese women.
Pros & cons
✅ Pros:
Real Vietnamese women for marriage
Generous bonuses for novice users
Eye-pleasing interface
Multiple communication features to spice up the online dating experience
❌ Cons:
No mobile app
All communication features are paid
SakuraDate is one of the top dating sites to buy Vietnam wife. It boasts a large pool of local women who have serious intentions to build romantic relationships with foreign men. Aside from flexible prices, this platform offers generous perks for new users in the form of free credits and a discounted welcome credit package. With a neat interface and smooth navigation, you can easily reach all the necessary features to communicate with Vietnamese mail order brides without any hassle. Live chat, Letters, likes — this is just a glimpse of useful features that will help you build meaningful relationships with Vietnamese girls.
While being a full-featured website, SakuraDate doesn't come with a mobile app. However, it doesn't negatively affect the online dating experience. You can still chat with beautiful Vietnamese women for marriage using a mobile browser on your smartphone. However, keep in mind that communication on SakuraDate is paid. You will need to avail yourself of the credit pack to explore the full potential of this platform.
Pros & cons
✅ Pros:
Get 20 credits as a welcome bonus
Purchase the first credit pack for $2.99 instead of $9.99
A large pool of Vietnamese girls for marriage
A high level of safety
❌ Cons:
No video means of communication
Occasional pop-ups
Orchid Romance is one of the best options when it comes to dating Vietnamese brides online. It allows every newly-joined user to test the features of the platform free of charge. Thanks to complimentary credits, you will have the opportunity to chat with Asian brides without depositing money into your account. On top of that, it is possible to purchase the welcome package of 20 credits at a substantial discount. Aside from Vietnamese mail order wives, you can find ladies from other Asian countries on Orchid Romance. Therefore, you will have a chance to experiment with your dating choices and make even more interesting acquaintances.
Although Orchid Romance offers multiple features to communicate with Asian girls, it doesn't include a video chat option. Nevertheless, you can still exchange media files with Vietnamese brides for sale and enjoy pleasant interaction. Moreover, it might be distracting for some users to pay attention to numerous pop-ups during chats or profile browsing. Overall, this dating site offers a decent online experience for those who are on the lookout for a future Vietnamese wife.
Pros & cons
✅ Pros:
Advanced search filters to find a Vietnamese wife online
Get 2000 credits after finishing sign-up
Most Vietnamese women for marriage verify their profiles
Discounted credit pack as an introductory offer
❌ Cons:
Doesn't come with a mobile app
Could be more payment options
The Lucky Date is a safe and feature-rich platform that allows you to meet your future Vietnamese wife in a matter of several clicks. The bragging point of this platform is that it is a multinational dating website, so you can meet gorgeous women from all over the globe. Suffice it to say, the extensive dating pool on The Lucky Date will allow you to open absolutely new horizons during your love-seeking journey. As a welcome bonus, every novice user can enjoy 2000 free credits for free communication with real Vietnamese wives. The safety features on this platform are also amazing. All ladies verify their profiles, so there is no need to worry about fakes and questionable encounters.
Like all online dating websites, The Lucky Date has its drawbacks. Fortunately, they are minor and don't affect your romantic journey negatively. Aside from the rather limited payment features, the platform doesn't come with a mobile application. Nonetheless, you can still chat with Vietnamese ladies on the move while using the mobile version of the site. By the way, it isn't inferior to the desktop version in terms of features and performance.
Pros & cons
✅ Pros:
Extensive database of Vietnamese ladies
Bonuses for new users
Credit-based payment system
A lot of advanced features
❌ Cons:
Doesn't offer a video chat feature
All communication options require payment
Eastern Honeys offers a safe environment for chatting with ladies from Asian countries. You can find a Vietnamese mail order wife using the well-elaborated search filters or just browsing the profiles of stunning girls. On top of that, you can achieve advantageous bonuses to get a fresh start on your love-hunting game. The platform incorporates a convenient credit-based system that allows you to pay only for the communication features you use. On Eastern Honeys, you can take advantage of multiple advanced features such as live chat with pre-written messages, stickers, virtual gifts, and even more. All these features will allow you to build a rapport with a perfect Vietnamese bride online and enjoy your time on the site to the fullest.
The main drawback of Eastern Honeys is that the platform doesn't offer video communication. Nevertheless, it is still possible to view your partner in real time by exchanging photos and videos. Another aspect to consider is that you can communicate with Vietnamese girls only by availing credits. There aren't any messaging features that come at no cost.
Average age of girls — 29
Cost starts at — $9.99
Success rate — 92%
Popular cities — Vung Tau, Nha Trang, and Hue
Free features — Sign-up and profile creation, navigating photos, newsfeed
Pros & cons
✅ Pros:
Get 20 credits in your bonus account
Flexible and compatible pricing policy
A high response rate among mail order Vietnamese brides
First-class customer support
❌ Cons:
No mobile app
Limited payment methods
Asian Melodies impresses with its simple yet professional approach to online dating. Once you join the site, you can achieve 20 credits and spend them at your disposal. With the credit payment system, Asian Melodies adopts a moderate pricing policy that allows you to date beautiful Vietnamese brides on a budget. All ladies registered on the website are active and ready to communicate internationally. In case you have any issues or concerns, you can always contact a customer support team and get a response as soon as one business day.
Suffice it to say, Asian Melodies doesn't come with a mobile product. Nevertheless, the site's mobile version is well-optimized, so you can find Vietnamese brides without any hassle, regardless of your location. Even though the limited payment options aren't an obstacle to high-quality online dating, the developers should still consider this aspect as a future prospect for improvement.
Why Do Vietnamese Women Choose to Become Mail Order Brides?
The motivations driving Vietnamese women to seek husbands from foreign countries highlight a range of factors. While each woman's individual drive may be unique, there are still common objectives that motivate women from this country to become mail order brides.
Cultural curiosity. While Vietnamese people hold steadfast to traditional family values, a significant number of local females seek to explore alternative relationship dynamics. Many Asian brides have a desire to engage with partners from diverse cultural backgrounds, aiming to explore distinct lifestyles and relationship patterns beyond their own heritage.
Gender imbalance. The statistical gender ratio in Vietnam, roughly 112 Vietnamese men per 100 women, contributes to a challenge for numerous local women to find a soulmate within the country. The resulting gender imbalance encourages both mature and young girls to consider seeking foreign husbands.
Individual preferences. For some prospective Vietnamese wives, a genuine attraction to foreign men arouses their interest in international love affairs. The allure of Western men's physical and personality attributes results in a desire for cross-cultural relationships, drawing them towards seeking a soulmate beyond their native land.
Advantages & Disadvantages of Meeting Vietnamese Mail Order Brides
If you want to buy a wife from Vietnam, you need to carefully weigh all the upsides and drawbacks of tying the knot with local girls. Study the list of positive and negative points of creating relationships with Vietnamese females and make a formal decision about whether such an experience is worth the candle.
✅ Pros:
Your Vietnamese woman for marriage will make you the center of their universe.
Unlike Western women, most Vietnamese girls get married early. This implies that you will have more time to cherish your spouse, who is younger than you.
Many Vietnamese women who enter into marriage through a mail order bride process have a strong desire to start a family immediately.
You can trust that your Vietnamese girl for marriage will always be loyal to you. These ladies want to marry foreign men and spend their entire life with them.
It is a common belief that Vietnamese brides, like many Asian girls, maintain a youthful and fresh appearance for a significant period of time.
❌ Cons:
It's difficult to truly get to know a Vietnamese woman through online dating.
You will need to put in much effort to organize the immigration of your future Vietnamese wife to your country.
You will have some cultural differences with your Vietnam girl, so you will both need to adjust to each other to have successful relationships.
Not everyone is suited for long-distance travel, thus, it's best to transition to an in-person relationship quickly.
Essential Facts and Statistics Everyone Needs to Understand
Initial impressions might interpret the statistics regarding Vietnamese mail order wives as simple numbers. However, these seemingly dry figures possess the power to provide significant insights about Vietnam wives even before you embark on the journey of meeting them face-to-face.
The gender ratio in Vietnam is unequal (112 Vietnamese men per 100 women), which motivates local girls to look for a husband from abroad.
75% of Vietnamese mail order brides registered on dedicated websites have serious intentions to start a family with Western men.
The average number of children in a Vietnamese family is 3.
755 K1 visas were issued for Vietnamese women for marriage in 2022.
The average age difference between a Vietnamese wife and her husband is 6 years.
❤️ % of successful international marriages
~88%
💰 Average Vietnamese mail order wife cost
$10,000
👰 Average Vietnam bride age
23 y.o.
💔 Divorce rate
~17%
How to Find Vietnamese Brides?
If you want to meet Vietnamese women, you should learn the proven places for your romantic ventures. Actually, there are two proven methods to find your soulmate from Vietnam. Both have their pros and cons, so you will need to carefully study the information below to choose the best way to meet Vietnamese girls.
Online dating
International dating sites provided an excellent opportunity to meet Vietnamese women online without putting in much effort. Aside from incorporating first-class features to organize a dating journey, they are equipped with safety options to avoid scams and focus on dating and romance. It is possible to browse through the extensive catalog of single Vietnamese women and choose your soulmate with several clicks. The bragging point of approaching online dating sites is the affordability of the overall dating experience. Indeed, paying $150-$200 per month is more budget-friendly than spending about $1,000-$1,500 per trip to Vietnam.
Offline dating
Unlike dating sites, traditional dating Vietnamese brides allows for physical interaction and closer connections. You can get to know your Vietnam girl for marriage closer and enjoy real-life dates to the fullest. However, offline dating has significant drawbacks. Aside from being rather costly, offline dates aren't always successful. It is rather challenging to find your soulmate among dozens of beautiful Vietnamese women you meet in this country. Moreover, you will never know whether a Vietnamese girl you approach in the street is single and ready for international dating and marriage.
What is the Typical Cost of Marriage to a Vietnamese Woman?
Both online and offline dating mail order brides require expenses. Check out the average Vietnamese woman cost and get prepared for your marriage wisely.
Dating site services — $150-$200 per month
Advanced features on a dating site — $100 per month
A round trip to Ho Chi Minh City — $1,300
Accommodation — $400-$500, considering your vacations last for 2 weeks
Food & restaurants for 2-week vacation — $600
Fiancé visa — $2,500
Tickets for your Vietnamese mail order bride — $700
Wedding ceremony — $8,000-$10,000
Suffice it to say, most Vietnamese women aren't that demanding, so the cost for your spouse will be average and rather affordable.
Marrying a Vietnamese Woman: What to Expect
Once you marry a Vietnamese mail order bride, your life will change drastically. So, what to expect from such a relationship?
Devotion and faithfulness. Each Vietnamese wife devotes all her time to her family. These ladies treat their partners with respect and care. They try to give an additional dose of support when needed, so you will always be surrounded with love and care.
Explore Vietnamese culture. Local traditions and values are unique, so you will have an opportunity to broaden your horizons with your Vietnamese lady. These Asian women have an urge to discover new things, so you can explore the world together.
A positive atmosphere in the family. Once you meet Vietnamese brides, you will see that these women will do their best to make your communication as smooth as possible. Just like girls from South Korea, most Vietnamese ladies have a compromise-friendly nature, and they always try to avoid arguments with their significant others.
Avoiding Scams on Mail Order Bride Websites: A Guide to Staying Safe
Before looking for a Vietnamese girlfriend, you will need to discover how to preserve your safety and avoid scams. These tips will help you stay safe on Vietnamese mail order bride sites and make the most out of your experience.
Choose only reliable sites to meet Vietnamese ladies. Here, you can meet girls from different Asian countries without compromising your personal information. Check out professional dating site reviews and user feedback to take a deeper dive into Vietnamese culture. By the way, the above-reviewed websites deliver a decent level of safety and first-class anti-scam policies.
Don't reveal your personal information. Even if you think you know your Vietnamese girl for marriage well, it is still advisable to keep your personal info in secret. Another aspect to consider is using only built-in means of communication on a mail order bride website.
Mind red flags. Even if you use the services of the best Vietnamese bride website, it is still advisable to be aware of red flags. If your Vietnam girl asks you to send money, looks for excuses not to meet with you in real life, or doesn't send real photos, consider stopping your interaction.
FAQ ❓
Why choose Vietnamese girls for marriage?
Vietnamese mail order brides boast a perfect combination of personality traits and physical attributes to fulfill the relationship goals of Western guys. Moreover, these girls are reliable, loyal, and loving.
Is it legal to buy a Vietnamese bride?
It. is impossible to literally buy a Vietnamese bride since it is considered to be human trafficking. Nevertheless, you can approach a legal Vietnamese mail order bride service to find a lady to your taste.
Why do mail order brides from Vietnam seek Western men?
Vietnamese mail order brides have different motivations to look for husbands abroad. The main reasons for that are an urge to change their lives and the opportunity to explore new traditions and relationship tendencies.
How to impress Vietnamese mail order brides?
Vietnamese wives aren't that demanding. You can impress these ladies by complimenting their appearance, presenting a gift, or inviting them to a romantic dinner.
How long does it take to bring a Vietnamese girl for marriage to the USA?
The most essential aspect is to get a fiance visa approved. After that, you can book flight tickets for your Vietnamese lady and marry her within 90 days after her arrival in the US.
How to be successful with Vietnamese brides?
You just need to treat your Vietnamese wife well, be a reliable partner, and share your dreams with her. Vietnamese brides are rather obedient, but they still want their partners to treat them like equals.
Is there going to be a language barrier with brides from Vietnam?
Not all Vietnamese ladies speak English fluently. Nevertheless, those girls who register on dedicated websites do their best to study English and communicate with their partners without any barriers.
Final Thoughts
If you are looking for a mail order bride, Vietnam might be the perfect country to start your love adventure. Local females are beautiful, seductive, and ready to build long-lasting relationships with foreigners. However, the search for your future wife requires caution in terms of fulfilling your preferences and safety. That is why you will need to opt for the best way to find a Vietnamese woman for marriage — register on a trusted Vietnamese mail order bride site. The options reviewed above include all the necessary features to deliver a top-notch experience. So, don't overlook your happiness and meet your perfect Vietnamese bride right away.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.