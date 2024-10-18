Urvashi Rautela - The New 1xBet Casino Ambassador

Global bookmaker 1xBet and famous actress Urvashi Rautela have signed a collaboration agreement. As an ambassador, the movie star will represent the brand's online e-casino gaming.
Urvashi Rautela is a famous actress and model who has conquered the Indian entertainment industry. Urvashi was the first Indian actress to be invited to the Olympics as an official guest. She has won the Miss Universe India title twice, and in 2023, she officially presented the Cricket World Cup trophy. Urvashi Rautela has succeeded in all her endeavors step by step. Her cooperation with one of the largest iGaming companies, 1xBet, symbolizes the exclusivity, prestige and victories that await every customer of 1xBet online e-casino gaming.
Urvashi Rautela is a symbol of style and glamor, with more than 72 million fans following her life. Her exquisite taste perfectly matches the values of the 1xBet brand, which offers its users a unique gaming experience with high-level service.
“I am pleased to start the collaboration with 1xBet. Becoming an online gaming e-casino ambassador is a new and exciting experience for me. Working in the entertainment industry, I understand how important it is to have different ways to get positive emotions. Play responsibly with trusted company and verified reliable operators” Urvashi Rautela message as brand ambassador.
"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Urvashi Rautela, one of the most outstanding actresses and international pageant winner and Judge. She embodies the luxury and bright emotions that distinguish our online casino. Urvashi Rautela will be the face of the 1xBet special events and exclusive promos, emphasizing our brand's high status and prestige. In addition, with the promo code URVASHI, new 1xBet players get a 130% bonus on the first deposit”, - said a 1xBet representative.
Together with Urvashi, 1xBet plans to promote the principles of responsible gambling, focusing on the importance of a conscious and entertaining approach to gaming. Follow 1xBet and Urvashi Rautela on social media to stay up to date with the collaborative activities of the trusted bookmaker and the famous movie star!
About 1xBet
1xBet is a world-famous company with 17 years of experience in the online betting and online gambling industry. The brand's clients can bet on thousands of sporting events or play popular games from the best providers in the online casino gaming, while the company's website and app are available in 70 languages. The 1xBet official partners' list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, the Italian Serie A, and other famous sports brands and organizations. The company has repeatedly become a nominee and winner of prestigious professional awards, and the bookmaker's platform is visited monthly by over 3 million players worldwide.
