Top Meme Coin Presales With 50X Growth Potential

‘Uptober’ is alive and kicking as the market enjoyed a very good day on October 15th. Investors seem to have renewed hope in everything crypto and it looks like Q4 is going to keep up its reputation as a very profitable quarter for the market as a whole. Meme coins in particular are thriving as the total market cap soars above $53 billion and is closing in on heights not seen since July.

Analysts believe that good performances from US equities markets and traders being hungry for crypto investment products have sparked these bullish conditions for the market. The S&P 500 hitting an all-time high is certainly always going to be good news for investments including crypto. So, what are we to do with all this good news? Why to find the next presale tokens with 50x potential, of course.

Because meme coins have been the best-performing sector from September into October, they will be the focus of this piece. They are dominating the crypto landscape at the moment and we expect them to finish 2024 very strongly. The presale market is currently stocked with plenty of promising tokens but we found 6 in particular that we think have 50x growth potential before 2025.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)

Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)

The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)

Now, let’s take a look at each project and illustrate why we think they all have 50x growth potential.

Pepe Unchained- The token that can’t stop hitting record-breaking milestones

If you are looking for meme coin presales with 50x growth potential then the first stop on your list will be Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). If you consume crypto media it is likely you have already come across this new Pepe iteration as everyone is talking about it. One of the more impressive aspects of the presale is its fundraising has never hit a lull. It is now closing in on $20 million raised.

We are very excited about Pepe Unchained and what it can do for the Pepe meme. Since the launch of Pepe Coin ($PEPE), the meme has arguably been the most popular among the meme coin community. Of course, this has led to lots of spin-offs. Pepe Unchained is the most popular by far and that is because it can actually take the meme to a new level. It will unchain Pepe by giving it its own Layer 2 chain.

The major benefit of this is that future projects will be able to build on Pepe Unchained. This means that the meme coin could replicate the success that Solana has had this year. They have already launched the Pepe Frens With Benefits grant that will reward creators for setting up apps and coins on their network. For investors, Layer 2 also means faster transaction speeds and cheaper gas fees.

