Top Meme Coin Presales With 50X Growth Potential

‘Uptober’ is alive and kicking as the market enjoyed a very good day on October 15th. Investors seem to have renewed hope in everything crypto and it looks like Q4 is going to keep up its reputation as a very profitable quarter for the market as a whole. Meme coins in particular are thriving as the total market cap soars above $53 billion and is closing in on heights not seen since July.
Analysts believe that good performances from US equities markets and traders being hungry for crypto investment products have sparked these bullish conditions for the market. The S&P 500 hitting an all-time high is certainly always going to be good news for investments including crypto. So, what are we to do with all this good news? Why to find the next presale tokens with 50x potential, of course.
Because meme coins have been the best-performing sector from September into October, they will be the focus of this piece. They are dominating the crypto landscape at the moment and we expect them to finish 2024 very strongly. The presale market is currently stocked with plenty of promising tokens but we found 6 in particular that we think have 50x growth potential before 2025.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)
Now, let’s take a look at each project and illustrate why we think they all have 50x growth potential.
>>>Find The Best Meme Coin Presales Here<<<
Pepe Unchained- The token that can’t stop hitting record-breaking milestones
If you are looking for meme coin presales with 50x growth potential then the first stop on your list will be Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). If you consume crypto media it is likely you have already come across this new Pepe iteration as everyone is talking about it. One of the more impressive aspects of the presale is its fundraising has never hit a lull. It is now closing in on $20 million raised.
We are very excited about Pepe Unchained and what it can do for the Pepe meme. Since the launch of Pepe Coin ($PEPE), the meme has arguably been the most popular among the meme coin community. Of course, this has led to lots of spin-offs. Pepe Unchained is the most popular by far and that is because it can actually take the meme to a new level. It will unchain Pepe by giving it its own Layer 2 chain.
The major benefit of this is that future projects will be able to build on Pepe Unchained. This means that the meme coin could replicate the success that Solana has had this year. They have already launched the Pepe Frens With Benefits grant that will reward creators for setting up apps and coins on their network. For investors, Layer 2 also means faster transaction speeds and cheaper gas fees.
Crypto All-Stars- Money is starting to pile in as the market wakes up to this project
We were very surprised when the Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) project kicked off that the presale didn’t take off quicker. This was a revolutionary project that could change the crypto landscape but whales had not found it yet. Now, as the presale passes the $2.3 million raised mark we can see investment coming at a much faster rate. Investors, however, still have a chance to get involved at a low price.
The project revolves around staking and meme coins. As early as last year staking wasn’t really an utilized option by meme coins. Utility was second to virality. Now, that has changed massively and staking is almost nearly always part of new successful meme coin projects. Crypto All-Stars is about to change the game script as it will become the first ever multi-chain and multi-token ecosystem.
This will all take place in the Meme Vault. Investors will be able to bring top meme coins such as Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk Coin, and much more and stake them all under one roof for rewards. Holding the native token will earn you up to 3x rewards and of course, you can stake $STARS too for large rewards. This could be huge for the meme coin market and crypto as a whole.
Flockerz- The bird king that wants to empower his investors through vote-to-earn
While vote-to-earn as a concept is not unique, the way that Flockerz ($FLOCK) is approaching it is very unique. Vote-to-earn is a very clever concept that benefits both the investors and the project. It allows buyers to have a certain amount of say in project decisions in the future. They also get rewards so it's very much a win-win.
Projects understand that crypto investors love having a say in how things work so they will attract them. Vote-to-earn also gives great utility and investors are less likely to dump their tokens. Flockerz is taking this to a new level and will give crypto investors more say than they have ever had before. The presale is still in its early stages but has managed to raise over $700k.
The meme behind the project is called King Birb. He used to be a powerful ruler with many loyal degen followers. He has seen the light however and understands real power in crypto comes from community. So, he has elevated his followers and become one himself so they can all have a say in how the project is run. There is also extra utility from massive staking rewards. The APY is estimated to be 2426% per year.
Memebet Token- Awesome casino meets meme coin in this exciting project
You know you are on to a winner of a presale when you say to yourself ‘How has this not been done already?’ That is what we have with Memebet Token ($MEMEBET). This will be the first-ever web and Telegram crypto casino that accepts meme coins as wagering currency. The presale is still in its early stages and has now surpassed $460k raised.
The idea of the project is self-explanatory: it's a casino for meme coin holders. A long list of meme coins have been announced as accepted currencies including; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk Coin, Floki, and Pepe Coin. There will be many more to come as well so if you hold a top meme coin you should be able to bet with it. You will also be able to bet with $MEMEBET which will unlock lots of cool bonuses and features.
The casino will also launch halfway through the presale which we think is a sign of the confidence that the creators have in their casino. Before it launches the casino is also giving chances for their investors to earn rewards. They have launched a campaign that will give out rewards for those who buy tokens, sign up for the casino, and also for interacting with the project's social media pages.
Sponge V2- The second token from the Sponge ecosystem gets a racing game
When it comes to meme coins that are trying to succeed in a competitive market, having a head start on the competition is a huge advantage. That is what we have with Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2). The creators of this coin have done everything they can to give their coin the best chance to succeed. First of all, it is the second token from the ecosystem that also brought us Sponge Token ($SPONGE).
Sponge Token was one of the meme coin success stories of 2023. The Spongebob-themed token launched during a very bearish market for meme coins and crypto as a whole. Despite this, it pumped by over 300% for its early investors. Crucially, it gained a pretty big online following including over 30k on X. This should really help the new Sponge V2 succeed.
The more obvious route to success comes via stake-to-bridge. This is an innovative way to ensure the success of both coins. Investors that wish to purchase Sponge V2 must first purchase Sponge Token. When they do so the same amount of $SPONGEV2 tokens will also be bought for them. Once the total allocation of version 1 is sold out then version 2 will launch and investors will get their new tokens.
The Wolf of Bull Street- A throwback meme coin for the real degen investors
We have spent all this article talking about the in-depth and technical moves these new meme coins are making. It is certainly a good thing that meme coins have evolved so much and utility is such a large part of the market now. However sometimes it's good to shake things up and as all the traffic is going one way, The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS) is going the other.
This is truly a throwback token for the meme coin investors who only care about one thing; virality. It is a high-risk/high-reward token that is based on the Wolf of Wall Street movie where the lead character gets rich off illegal financial activities. Don’t worry this is all above board but with the ultra-low transaction fees you feel like you're scamming the market.
Conclusion
There we have it, our list of top meme coin presales with 50x growth potential. There are clear signs from the market that the meme coin sector is set to grow even more during Q4. If you want to get the most out of your investment then these coins are where you need to turn.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial