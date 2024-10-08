Plugin & Play

Top Meme Coin Presales In October 2024

The market looks like it is rebounding from a brief scare so now is the perfect time to review some of the best meme coin presales in October.

The crypto market looked all set for a bumper October after having an untypical strong September. Investing conditions were given a big boost when the Federal Reserve in the United States decided to slash interest rates for the first time in over 4 years. Q4 is normally a very strong period for the market so it looked like we were going to get another sustained bull run.

Unfortunately, you can never count your chickens when it comes to risk markets and rising tensions in the Middle East put all the good sentiment on hold. Gold went up, but everything else went down, including crypto. However, if 2024 has taught us anything it's that crypto is more resilient than ever before. That can be seen by the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other major tokens bouncing back.

Top meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Pepe coin ($PEPE) have enjoyed some growth and we are going to stick with meme coins for this piece. It has been the most successful sector of crypto so far this year and we think any market growth will heavily feature meme coins. We decided to look in the presale market for some future gems and found 6 projects every investor should be adding to their portfolio.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

  • Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

  • Flockerz ($FLOCK)

  • Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)

  • Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)

  • BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)

Let us now examine each project and go over the finer points to show readers why we think these meme coin presales are going to perform well before the end of the year.

Pepe Unchained- This project could soon be investor's favorite chain

If you consume any type of crypto media it is likely that you have already heard of Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). It is the talk of the town at the moment as it feels like everywhere you turn you see someone raving about the meme coins presale. It makes sense when you see the historic numbers the presale is putting up. It has raised a massive $17.9 million, nearing the $18 million milestone, which once reached, will make the project one of the best meme coin ICOs this year.

So why is there so much hype about a meme coin? Well, first of all, the Pepe meme is arguably the most popular crypto among investors. Since the launch and subsequent rise of Pepe Coin ($PEPE), we have seen the meme become very popular and lots of other projects have launched that use Pepe. This coin however is a completely different monster and could actually outperform the original Pepe Coin.

We think this because Pepe Unchained is built on top of Ethereum thus it will have its own Layer 2 chain. Initially, that's great for investors as it means faster transaction speeds and cheaper gas fees. They have also announced the Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant that will incentivize creators to build on its chain. This could mean that it develops into the next big chain for meme coins.

Crypto All-Stars- $2 million now raised for this new staking revelation

We are very excited about this presale token because of the innovation that the inventors have shown. Confidence is certainly nothing they lack as they describe their project as the crypto event of the century and believe they will be a top crypto project of all time. We would not invest in a project just because they love their coin but it certainly doesn’t do any harm to your belief in Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).

The project, if successful, could change how we approach staking in the future. The focus of Crypto All-Stars is on meme coins. For the first time ever they will offer a staking system that allows multi-chain, multi-token staking. Holders of other top meme coins will be able to bring them to the Meme Vault and stake them for rewards. If you hold $STARS your rewards will be higher.

There have already been a number of meme coins announced that you will be able to stake in the Meme Vault including major tokens like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). This really does have the chance to be historic and the presale has started to find its feet and has now reached the $2 million raised milestone.

Flockerz- The vote-to-earn token that is also a fun meme coin

The meme coin market has developed and changed so much in the last year. It's crazy to think that the sector looked like it could be completely decimated last year as fewer and fewer new projects were being added and the ones that were around were really struggling. Now things have changed so much that meme coins are the biggest gainers in 2024. Flockerz ($FLOCK) is hoping to capitalize on this growth.

It is the perfect example of a meme coin project that has come from this evolution. Investors now want utility from their meme coins and Flockerz realizes that. They have decided to go for an underused method in vote-to-earn. We are huge fans of this as it allows investors to be involved in project decisions while also gaining rewards.

The meme at the center of the project is King Birb who used to be a ruler but one day he learned about the power of community and decided to have his degen followers lead with him. If this wasn’t enough for investors there are also massive staking rewards available for investors if they get involved now. The presale is still young but has now raised over $500k.

Memebet Token- The first-ever casino that lets you gamble with meme coins

If you are looking for some fun then Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is the perfect meme coin project for you. For the first time ever a web and Telegram casino will allow its players to gamble using meme coins. As fans of gambling and meme coins, this is the perfect project for us and we are sure there are many readers who think the same.

This is still a relatively new project but it still has raised $375k. It represents great value for investors now as not many stages have passed yet so buyers will get great value for their money. The casino itself will launch halfway through the presale so investors will be able to see what the project offers before listings begin. The list of accepted meme coins is already long but more are being added almost daily.

The Casino Launch Gleam campaign has just been launched which will reward investors who purchase tokens during the presale, sign up to the casino, and interact with the casino's social channels. We are very excited to try out the casino when it launches as not only will it have a great games library but also a great sportsbook that lets you bet on major sports leagues across the world.

Sponge V2- The exciting second version of the Spongbob meme coin

2023 was a strange year for meme coins because most of the year was quite poor but then it finished really strong. Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) will be the second version of one of the only bright spots of the meme coin market from last year; Sponge Token ($SPONGE). The project has come up with a really innovative way to make sure both tokens in the ecosystem thrive.

It's called stake-to-bridge. How it works is investors who wish to purchase the new Sponge V2 will first need to purchase and then stake Sponge Token. No need to worry though as when they do this an equivalent amount of version 2 is also purchased for them. Once $SPONGE is completely sold out then investors will get their Sponge V2 tokens along with the staking rewards they have built up.

BTC Bull Token- The token that is betting on Bitcoin hitting $100k

Before tensions in the Middle East put a halt to its momentum, it looked like Bitcoin (BTC) was on track to hit an all-time high before the end of the year. Quarter 4 is traditionally the strongest month for the market’s number one currency so hopes were high. The price of BTC has now bounced back so hopes are renewed. BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is the perfect token to buy if you believe in Bitcoin.

The reason for this is that the token is going to be more valuable the higher the price of BTC goes. Every time that Bitcoin goes up by $10k they will burn a certain amount of BTCBULL. Then, when it finally reaches $100k, there will be a huge airdrop for investors. So, it is the perfect coin to hold for Bitcoin believers.

Conclusion

That brings us to the end of our review of the top meem coin presales this October. I think one thing readers will have noticed is all six projects bring something unique to the table. This is crucial as it will attract investors. This combined with their bargain prices means they are must-haves.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

