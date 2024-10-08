Top Meme Coin Presales In October 2024

The crypto market looked all set for a bumper October after having an untypical strong September. Investing conditions were given a big boost when the Federal Reserve in the United States decided to slash interest rates for the first time in over 4 years. Q4 is normally a very strong period for the market so it looked like we were going to get another sustained bull run.

Unfortunately, you can never count your chickens when it comes to risk markets and rising tensions in the Middle East put all the good sentiment on hold. Gold went up, but everything else went down, including crypto. However, if 2024 has taught us anything it's that crypto is more resilient than ever before. That can be seen by the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other major tokens bouncing back.

Top meme coins like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Pepe coin ($PEPE) have enjoyed some growth and we are going to stick with meme coins for this piece. It has been the most successful sector of crypto so far this year and we think any market growth will heavily feature meme coins. We decided to look in the presale market for some future gems and found 6 projects every investor should be adding to their portfolio.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)

Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)

Let us now examine each project and go over the finer points to show readers why we think these meme coin presales are going to perform well before the end of the year.

Pepe Unchained- This project could soon be investor's favorite chain

If you consume any type of crypto media it is likely that you have already heard of Pepe Unchained ($PEPU). It is the talk of the town at the moment as it feels like everywhere you turn you see someone raving about the meme coins presale. It makes sense when you see the historic numbers the presale is putting up. It has raised a massive $17.9 million, nearing the $18 million milestone, which once reached, will make the project one of the best meme coin ICOs this year.

So why is there so much hype about a meme coin? Well, first of all, the Pepe meme is arguably the most popular crypto among investors. Since the launch and subsequent rise of Pepe Coin ($PEPE), we have seen the meme become very popular and lots of other projects have launched that use Pepe. This coin however is a completely different monster and could actually outperform the original Pepe Coin.

We think this because Pepe Unchained is built on top of Ethereum thus it will have its own Layer 2 chain. Initially, that's great for investors as it means faster transaction speeds and cheaper gas fees. They have also announced the Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant that will incentivize creators to build on its chain. This could mean that it develops into the next big chain for meme coins.

Crypto All-Stars- $2 million now raised for this new staking revelation

We are very excited about this presale token because of the innovation that the inventors have shown. Confidence is certainly nothing they lack as they describe their project as the crypto event of the century and believe they will be a top crypto project of all time. We would not invest in a project just because they love their coin but it certainly doesn’t do any harm to your belief in Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).

The project, if successful, could change how we approach staking in the future. The focus of Crypto All-Stars is on meme coins. For the first time ever they will offer a staking system that allows multi-chain, multi-token staking. Holders of other top meme coins will be able to bring them to the Meme Vault and stake them for rewards. If you hold $STARS your rewards will be higher.

There have already been a number of meme coins announced that you will be able to stake in the Meme Vault including major tokens like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). This really does have the chance to be historic and the presale has started to find its feet and has now reached the $2 million raised milestone.

