Top Cryptos To Buy Ahead Of September Crypto Bull Run

There are promising signs that a crypto bull run could be on the horizon in September. The main factor that will determine this is the Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 18. There are strong rumblings that interest rates will be cut at this meeting and that would almost certainly lead to a bull run as it has in past instances.
That means that investors should already be planning for what is coming. We decided to investigate what are the best cryptos to buy ahead of this September bull run. We want to focus on what coins have the most room to go. The likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and other large projects will almost certainly perform well but the high buy-in price means the gains most investors can hope to have are minimal.
We have found the best projects for all levels of investors. The seven coins we have found are all presale tokens that should be ready to peak around the time interest rates are hopefully cut. This should mean optimal gains for investors if they act now. Here are those projects:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
The Meme Games ($MGMES)
Mega Dice Token ($DICE)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
Race to a Billion ($BDJ)
We will now touch on each of these projects and show you the most important factors that make each of them a must-have before the potential bull run.
>>>Find The Best Crypto Presales Here<<<
Pepe Unchained- The project that can take Pepe to the next level
The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale is the one that investors will most have to rush for as it is selling out so fast. Having only passed the $10 million raised mark this week it has now also surpassed $11 million. The price keeps increasing as the meme coin passes certain marks so if you are interested make sure you act fast to get the best value.
Trust us you are going to want to be a part of this project that promises to release the full potential of Pepe. It will do this by giving it its own layer 2 chain. A good comparison to how far this can take the meme coin is to look at Coinbase’s Base token. It has had huge success and is now even hosting some of 2024s most successful meme coins. This could be the future that Pepe Unleashed soon realizes.
There are of course great benefits for investors too. Layer 2 means faster transactions and lower gas fees. There are also great staking rewards available. Despite over 883 million $PEPU tokens already being staked, investors can still get potential yearly rewards from staking of 181%.
Crypto All-Stars- This project may have changed the stalking game for good
This is probably a pretty obvious statement but crypto projects that could change the very landscape of the market are likely to be something you have in your crypto wallet. That is what we have here with Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) whose presale is just now kicking into gear. It has so far raised over $850k so investors can still get involved at a low price.
The idea of Crypto All-Stars is to bring staking to the next level. They will open a Meme Vault that will allow other coins to be staked under their roof. Staking has become more and more important to the success of a project in 2024 and this seems to be the next step.
Investors will just need to hold $STARS and they will be able to bring top meme coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, Floki, Mog, Milady, Brett, Turbo, and more to the Meme Vault and stake them to gain massive rewards. They believe they are going to be the next big crypto token and we certainly see why.
Base Dawgz- This new multi-chain meme pup is for the adventurous investors
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) certainly makes a great first impression when you go to its presale site. You immediately meet the adventurous pup at the center of the ecosystem who promptly suits up and base jumps from high in the clouds. He skillfully floats down at the same rhythm as you explore everything this multi-chain token has to offer.
The Base Dawgz presale is now closing in on $3.2 million raised and is starting to pick up pace. Buying this token during its presale is very important if you want to maximize your gains because of the share-to-earn and referral bonuses that are on offer for investors.
If you purchase $DAWGZ you will be given a referral code and from there, you receive a 5% bonus for everyone who signs up using your code. The share-to-earn promotion rewards investors with points when they share memes and other content related to their presale on social media. These points will earn you more $DAWGZ tokens once the presale ends. ClayBro and many other YouTubers are eager to see $DAWGZ go live, so don’t miss your chance to join them and enjoy some high gains in the next few months.
The Meme Games- The Olympics are over now it is time for The Meme Games
The Olympics were the biggest story of this summer as they captivated people from all around the world. Luckily sports junkies can still get their fix as the Paralympics are now kicking off. Crypto lovers should focus their attention on a different kind of games, The Meme Games ($MGMES) to be precise.
As you may have guessed, The Meme Games are inspired by the Olympics. In fact, the project has been christened as the official token of the games. Investors who purchase $MGMES will get the chance to see their favorite meme coins compete in the 169 m sprint. Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo will all be battling it out for first place.
Before the race, investors will be asked to predict who will win. If they guess correctly, they will win a massive 25% presale multiplier. The great thing though is there is no minimum purchase so if you don’t win the first time you can just try again. The presale of The Meme Games will run for just under another two weeks and has so far raised over $400k.
Mega Dice Token- The crypto casino that will give players daily rewards
The Mega Dice Token ($DICE) is one presale that everyone who likes casinos should be getting involved in. That presale has so far raised over $1.7 million but we think it's been quite underrated. The main reason for this is that it is going to skip several levels that most other crypto casinos fail to pass when they are launched.
There has been huge growth in the crypto casino world meaning there is more competition. Mega Dice Token brings with it over 50k players and over 4k games to choose from for its players. It is ready-built and does not have to go through the difficult process of building a player base. That's what makes the prospect of daily rewards so enticing.
Investors who stake their $DICE tokens will receive daily rewards, the amount of which will be decided by how the casino performs that day. There is also a great opportunity to win big for high rollers. Hit a wager volume of $5,000 USD within 21 days, and enjoy retroactive rewards including being entered into the $750k airdrop draw.’
Shiba Shootout- The potential to be one of the largest meme communities
In the meme coin sector, there are many ways to be successful. The very first way that the original meme coins succeeded was through their virality and ability to build an online community. Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a Shiba-inspired token that could one day be one of the largest meme coin communities thanks to some clever moves.
The project emphasizes trying to bring meme coin lovers together. The whole ecosystem is built around the fictional town of Shiba Gulch. This is modeled off a Wild West village. Back then, everyone in a community had a say in how it was run, and it's going to be the same here thanks to Token Governance Roundups. These allow investors to have a say in big project decisions.
There are also lots of ways investors can earn crypto. Shiba Shootout is the P2E game where investors can come together to share memes and socialize, but also battle to see who has the strongest meme game. Staking rewards are estimated to be 894% and there is also a Lucky Lasso Lottery investors can enter to win big crypto prizes. The presale has just surpassed $1 million raised.
Race to a Billion- The Formula 1 season has resumed so why not make some money
As big fans of Formula 1, we are very happy that the second half of the season is now underway. We are also very excited about Race to a Billion ($BDJ) which combines the motorsport with crypto and even adds a hint of gambling into the mix!
If you purchase ($BDJ) you will be able to enter the season-long competition that they are running. For every race, you will put your F1 knowledge to the test by predicting the order of the top 10 finishers. The more you get right the more points you get and the higher you place on the leaderboard. At the end of the season, huge prizes will be dealt out to the best-placed investors.
Conclusion
So, there you have it, now you are well-informed on what cryptos to buy before the potential bull run in September. To be honest, these tokens are likely to succeed no matter what the conditions. These are perfect examples of what the average investor wants in 2024 and that's why we think they will provide big gains once launched.