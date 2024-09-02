Top Cryptos To Buy Ahead Of September Crypto Bull Run

There are promising signs that a crypto bull run could be on the horizon in September. The main factor that will determine this is the Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 18. There are strong rumblings that interest rates will be cut at this meeting and that would almost certainly lead to a bull run as it has in past instances.

That means that investors should already be planning for what is coming. We decided to investigate what are the best cryptos to buy ahead of this September bull run. We want to focus on what coins have the most room to go. The likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and other large projects will almost certainly perform well but the high buy-in price means the gains most investors can hope to have are minimal.

We have found the best projects for all levels of investors. The seven coins we have found are all presale tokens that should be ready to peak around the time interest rates are hopefully cut. This should mean optimal gains for investors if they act now. Here are those projects:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

The Meme Games ($MGMES)

Mega Dice Token ($DICE)

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

Race to a Billion ($BDJ)

We will now touch on each of these projects and show you the most important factors that make each of them a must-have before the potential bull run.

Pepe Unchained- The project that can take Pepe to the next level

The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale is the one that investors will most have to rush for as it is selling out so fast. Having only passed the $10 million raised mark this week it has now also surpassed $11 million. The price keeps increasing as the meme coin passes certain marks so if you are interested make sure you act fast to get the best value.

Trust us you are going to want to be a part of this project that promises to release the full potential of Pepe. It will do this by giving it its own layer 2 chain. A good comparison to how far this can take the meme coin is to look at Coinbase’s Base token. It has had huge success and is now even hosting some of 2024s most successful meme coins. This could be the future that Pepe Unleashed soon realizes.

There are of course great benefits for investors too. Layer 2 means faster transactions and lower gas fees. There are also great staking rewards available. Despite over 883 million $PEPU tokens already being staked, investors can still get potential yearly rewards from staking of 181%.

Crypto All-Stars- This project may have changed the stalking game for good