Top Crypto Picks: 3 Altcoins To Buy Now Before Ethereum (ETH) Hits $10,000

Render (RNDR) recently released an update surrounding the future of their ecosystem, in which the Render network founder commented on the future efforts to decentralize and democratize artificial intelligence (AI). Alongside this, Arbitrum (ARB) also went on an uptrend, as the 1inch Network announced that users can benefit from their integration with the 1inchPortfolio functionality.
Another crypto that’s dominating the charts with its unique revenue-sharing model is Rollblock (RBLK), and today, we will go over the price performance of all three projects to determine why they are the top picks, before Ethereum (ETH) hits $10,000. By the end, we will see which is one of the best altcoins to invest in for 2024 and beyond.
Render Crypto Rises Over $10 – How Far Can It Reach in 2024?
Render (RNDR)’s team recently published a report on the future of decentralized AI, DePin and the overall Render network. In it, Founder Jules Urbach and Emad (@EMostaque) noted how efforts are made to quickly advance, decentralize and democratize AI. As a result, the Render crypto could soon see far higher use-cases and appeal from traders on a global scale.
As for the Render price performance, the crypto broke past the major $10 price barrier during the week and reached its peak at $10.84. As a result, sentiment on the future is bullish, and according to the Render price prediction, the crypto can end Q4 of 2024 at $15.20.
Arbitrum Price on the Rise As 1inch Network Makes Seamless Integration
Arbitrum (ARB) is also at an uptrend as the 1inch Network made it a major part of their platform. Specifically, according to the announcement, Arbitrum crypto users can benefit from the seamless integration with their Portfolio functionality. As a result, they can get access to detailed analytics, and portfolio management while managing assets smartly across all layers.
Sentiment on the future Arbitrum price performance is now bullish, as it broke past the $1.13 price barrier in the past week and moved to $1.13. Its RSI and MACD points are now bullish, and according to the Arbitrum price prediction, the crypto can end Q4 of 2024 at $1.65.
Rollblock (RBLK) Emerges as One of the Best Altcoins With Unique Revenue Share Model
Rollblock (RBLK) is a presale-stage cryptocurrency that’s also a part of a fully operational and licensed casino, leveraging blockchain technology for enhanced functionality and transparency. This translates to a pre-established platform with significant growth potential in a burgeoning GambleFi industry.
By eliminating KYC checks, Rollblock caters to a privacy-conscious niche within DeFi, this strategic move broadens their appeal to users seeking control over their data, positioning RBLK as a privacy-focused DeFi leader. Moreover, the project also takes advantage of the immutable ledger of the blockchain to guarantee permanent and verifiable transaction records, which fosters a higher level of transparency that is unmatched by traditional online casinos. Crypto transactions enable quick speeds and minimal fees, which results in quicker deposits, near-instant withdrawals and a more cost-efficient experience for players.
Rollblock introduces a unique revenue-sharing model with up to 30% of weekly profits being used to buy back RBLK tokens with the other half being burned. This creates token scarcity and will potentially drive the price up in the long-term as a result. The half that remains is then distributed as staking rewards, incentivizing long-term investment from RBLK holders. This innovative approach creates a symbiotic relationship between the platform and its investors.
The crypto is now offered at $0.014, rising 40% from the starting value, and the presale has exceeded $720,000 in funds raised. At this rate, it can reach $1 million raised by the end of the month, and analysts are projecting a 100x increase following its exchange listings, especially as it will become a dominant force in the GambleFi market projected to reach $744 billion by 2028, making it one of the best altcoins to invest in.
Leaping Ahead With the Top 3 Altcoins for 2024 and Beyond Before Ethereum Hits $10,000
Render and Arbitrum are both showcasing bullish price performance on the charts and at this rate are poised for far more significant gains. In the meantime, all of the attention has gone toward Rollblock as it's seen as one of the best altcoins to buy before Ethereum hits $10,000.
With its unique tokenomics, focus on user-privacy and already live casino platform, it can dominate the GambleFi space in 2024 and beyond with many experts suggesting a 5x return is more than achievable!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.