Top 5 Platforms For Staking Crypto & Passive Earn

These platforms are successful and trusted by many crypto enthusiasts and investors. Each of them has flexible and fixed periods. Therefore, the main distinctions are APRs and the variety of currencies. Moreover, some of the above platforms have outstanding features that provide greater benefits.

BetFury: this ecosystem provides top-tier currencies for Staking , such as USDT, BTC, BNB, and TRX. However, it shows strong potential due to huge APRs, which can be boosted by platform activity. On top of that, BetFury has a Referral Program, so that users can get up to a 15% reward for each referral.



Binance: one of the most popular exchanges isn’t a favorite, but its huge community gives it a leading global position. The platform offers trusted crypto for staking with various lock-term options.



Coinbase: this highly recognized competitor of Binance offers excellent interest rates and surpasses it in the number of currencies by over seven times.



Bybit: this platform isn’t inferior in crypto diversity but has lower APRs. However, Bybit has exclusive offers for new users – up to 300% APR on some tokens.



Kraken: this exchange has a convenient interface and offers nice APRs.



Nexo: this crypto platform is similar to Kraken but provides more favorable conditions based on APR values for BTC, USDT, etc. Moreover, Nexo gives some bonus interest for Staking in Nexo tokens.

For more detailed analytics, let’s take a specific example – ETH Staking. Ethereum is one of the most famous currencies due to its high value, use in the NFT market, and so on. Are you interested in APRs offered by top platforms for ETH Staking?

BetFury – up to 60% APR

Nexo – up to 8% APR

Kraken – up to 6% APR

ByBit – up to 3% APR

Binance – up to 3.3% APR

Coinbase – up to 2.39% APY

Time-limited & Exclusive Staking Offers

Some of the above platforms offer time-limited Staking pools and other unique mechanics. They provide the highest APRs and can significantly increase your income in the short term. For instance, the BetFury platform now has three temporary pools for 30 days. You can stake NOT with 150% APR, TON with 140% APR, and USDT with 130% APR for 14 days.