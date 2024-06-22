Bonus Offers

1. 100% UEFA European Championship Welcome Bonus

me88 offers an enticing Welcome Bonus for new sports bettors. Upon making their first deposit, new members can receive a generous bonus to kick-start their betting journey.

This bonus can be used to place wagers on various sports events, including the upcoming UEFA Euro Cup 2024. The bonus period is between 1 April and 30 June 2024, 23:59:59 (GMT+8).

If you are new to me88, you must register an account and deposit a minimum amount of up to SGD 50 to grab the maximum bonus of SGD 500. This bonus rate is 100%, but the maximum bonus may vary depending on your deposit amounts.

2. SGD 300 Daily Reload Bonus

me88 doesn't just cater to new members, it also rewards loyal bettors with the incredible "SGD 300 Daily Reload Bonus" promotion. This bonus offer provides existing members with the opportunity to claim a reload bonus of up to SGD 300 every single day.

To qualify for the Daily Reload Bonus, members need to make a minimum deposit of SGD 50 into their me88 sports betting account. The bonus amount will be based on a percentage of the deposit, with the specific percentage and maximum bonus amount varying depending on the deposit amount.

For example, a deposit of SGD 50 to SGD 99 may grant a 10% reload bonus, while a deposit of SGD 200 or more may offer a higher percentage bonus.

Members must fulfil the specific terms and conditions, such as wagering requirements and minimum odds, to claim the SGD 300 Daily Reload Bonus.

Once the requirements are met, the bonus funds will be credited to the member's account, providing additional betting opportunities on sports events, including the UEFA Euro Cup 2024.

3. Unlimited 1.2% Instant Cash Rebate

me88 rewards its members to the next level with the "Unlimited 1.2% Instant Cash Rebate" promotion. This unique offer allows members to earn cash rebates on their sports betting activities, providing an additional incentive to place wagers on the platform.

The Instant Cash Rebate is calculated based on the member's total betting amount, regardless of whether the bets win or lose. For every bet placed on sports events, including the highly anticipated UEFA Euro Cup 2024, members will receive a 1.2% cash rebate instantly credited to their accounts.

There is no cap on the amount of cash rebate a member can earn.

This offer is available to all me88 sports betting members.

There are no specific wagering requirements or restrictions.

