Top 10 Best Online Betting And Casino Companies In India (2024)

This article reviews the top 10 online betting and casino companies in India, with essential details to help you choose the best platform for your gaming needs.
Brand
Number of Games
Withdrawal Speed
User Rating
Bonus Information
Payment Methods
2500+
24-48 hours
4.8
Welcome bonus no deposit bonus reload offers
UPI Paytm Netbanking Cryptocurrency
1500+
24 hours
4.3
Welcome bonus deposit match free spins
UPI Netbanking Cryptocurrency
King567
600+
24-72 hours
4.4
Welcome bonus cashback no deposit bonus
UPI Paytm Credit/Debit Card
Khelo24Bet
800+
24-48 hours
4.2
No deposit bonus free spins deposit bonus
UPI Netbanking Paytm
Parimatch
1200+
12-24 hours
4.6
Deposit bonus cashback reload bonuses
UPI Paytm Netbanking Credit/Debit Card
22Bet
1500+
24-48 hours
4.3
First-time deposit bonuses reload offers
UPI Cryptocurrency Credit/Debit Card
LeoVegas
900+
24 hours
4.5
Welcome bonus no deposit bonus reload bonuses
UPI Netbanking Credit/Debit Card
Casumo
1000+
24-72 hours
4.2
No deposit bonus welcome offers reload bonuses
UPI Netbanking Paytm Cryptocurrency
Betway
1200+
12-24 hours
4.6
Deposit bonus cashback reload offers
UPI Paytm Netbanking Credit/Debit Card
Spin Casino
800+
24-48 hours
4.4
Welcome bonus free spins no deposit bonus
UPI Credit/Debit Card Paytm
1. LuckyTaj
LuckyTaj is a top-rated online casino in India, featuring a vast selection of games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and live casino options. The platform is designed for Indian players, offering local payment methods and exclusive bonuses.
Highlights:
Game Selection: Casino games, slots, poker, and live dealer games
Bonuses: Welcome bonus, no deposit bonus, and reload offers
Popular Games: Crazy Time, Aviator Game Online, and Indian-themed slot games
Number of Games: 2,500+ (slots, table games, live casino)
Withdrawal Speed: 24-48 hours
User Rating: 4.8/5
User Opinion:
Players love LuckyTaj’s broad game selection, especially its slot games and live casino options, which include popular games like and Crazy Time Aviator. Users also appreciate the convenient local payment options like UPI and Paytm.
Expert Opinion:
LuckyTaj stands out for its user-friendly design, top-notch mobile compatibility, and excellent customer support for Indian players. The bonuses are competitive, especially for new players.
Verdict:
LuckyTaj is ideal for Indian players looking for a well-rounded platform with diverse games, fast withdrawals, and reliable support.
Pros:
Excellent game variety
India-friendly payment methods
User-friendly website and mobile app
Cons:
Limited sports betting options
2. IPLWin
IPLWin combines the excitement of sports betting with a comprehensive online casino. Known for its online cricket betting options, IPLWin is ideal for players looking to place real cash bets on cricket and other sports, alongside playing casino games.
Highlights:
Sports and Casino: Cricket betting, football, slots, and live casino games
Payment Options: UPI, Netbanking, and cryptocurrency options
Popular Casino Games: Slots, live roulette, and online poker
Number of Games: 500+ (casino games and sports betting)
Withdrawal Speed: 24 hours
User Rating: 4.3/5
User Opinion:
Users enjoy the ease of switching between casino games and online cricket betting. The platform is praised for its fast payouts and straightforward design, which is beginner-friendly.
Expert Opinion:
IPLWin is an excellent choice for players looking to combine casino games with sports betting. It’s particularly suited to cricket enthusiasts.
Verdict:
A top pick for players who enjoy both casino games and sports betting, especially cricket.
Pros:
Great for cricket betting
Fast payouts
Easy-to-navigate platform
Cons:
Limited table games and slots variety
3. King567
King567 is one of the most popular betting sites in India, offering an impressive range of real money games. From slots to online poker, King567 has something for every type of player. The platform is user-friendly, secure, and offers generous bonuses.
Highlights:
Games: Slots, live casino games, poker, and roulette
Bonuses: Welcome bonuses, cashback, and no deposit bonuses
Unique Features: Real money slots, casino slots online, and free poker options
Number of Games: 600+ (slots, live casino, poker)
Withdrawal Speed: 24-72 hours
User Rating: 4.4/5
User Opinion:
Users appreciate the selection of real money games, especially the poker and live casino options. However, some players wish for faster withdrawal times.
Expert Opinion:
King567 is ideal for players who focus on real money casino games. The platform is secure and offers attractive bonuses, making it popular among Indian players.
Verdict:
King567 offers a well-rounded experience for real-money game enthusiasts, though withdrawal times could be improved.
Pros:
Strong real money game selection
Generous bonuses
Reliable customer support
Cons:
Withdrawal speed could be faster
4. Khelo24Bet
Khelo24Bet caters specifically to the Indian market with an extensive selection of casino games and sports betting options. Players enjoy competitive bonuses, a smooth gaming experience, and local support tailored to Indian players.
Highlights:
Game Variety: Slot games, live casino online, and table games
Promotions: No deposit bonuses, free spins, and deposit bonuses
Popular Options: Aviator betting game, online roulette real money, and real cash games
Number of Games: 800+ (casino games, slots, live dealer)
Withdrawal Speed: 24-48 hours
User Rating: 4.2/5
User Opinion:
Players praise the variety of slots and live games. The bonuses are appreciated, and users find it easy to deposit and withdraw funds.
Expert Opinion:
Khelo24Bet caters specifically to Indian players with games like Andar Bahar and Aviator betting game, along with competitive bonuses and promotions.
Verdict:
A solid choice for Indian players who prefer a diverse range of slots and live casino games.
Pros:
India-centric game selection
Fast withdrawals
User-friendly interface
Cons:
Limited sports betting options
5. Parimatch
Parimatch is a globally recognized betting platform that has gained popularity in India for its sports betting and online casino games. It offers diverse games, from slots to blackjack and poker. Parimatch is highly rated for its reliable payment methods and competitive odds on sports betting.
Highlights:
Sports and Casino: Online cricket betting, slot games online, and casino slots games
Bonus Offers: Deposit bonus, cashback, and reload bonuses
Top Games: Real money slots, online poker, and slot machines for real money
Number of Games: 1,200+ (casino games, slots, sports betting)
Withdrawal Speed: 12-24 hours
User Rating: 4.6/5
User Opinion:
Parimatch is widely praised for its fast withdrawals and extensive game library, which includes both sports betting and casino games.
Expert Opinion:
Parimatch’s strong reputation globally and its commitment to user experience make it a top contender in the Indian market. The platform is highly reliable, especially for players who value quick withdrawals.
Verdict:
A leading choice for Indian players who want fast payouts and a variety of gaming options, including sports betting.
Pros:
Very fast withdrawals
Extensive game library
Trusted international brand
Cons:
High minimum withdrawal for some payment methods
6. 22Bet
22Bet is a comprehensive betting site that offers everything from casino games to sports betting, making it a favorite among Indian players. The platform is known for its fast payouts, extensive sports markets, and user-friendly design.
Highlights:
Wide Range of Games: Slots, roulette, poker, and live casino
Payment Methods: UPI, Paytm, and cryptocurrency
Top Casino Games: Online slots real money, casino roulette, and live casino online
Number of Games: 1,500+ (casino, live casino, sports betting)
Withdrawal Speed: 24-48 hours
User Rating: 4.3/5
User Opinion:
Players enjoy the vast selection of slots, table games, and the extensive sports betting markets. However, customer support response times could be improved.
Expert Opinion:
22Bet is well-suited for players who want both casino and sports betting in one platform, especially given its high game variety.
Verdict:
A great choice for players looking for diverse gaming options, but customer support could be faster.
Pros:
Wide range of games and sports betting
Multiple payment options
Good welcome bonuses
Cons:
Slow customer support response
7. LeoVegas
LeoVegas is well-regarded in India for its mobile-friendly platform and vast array of casino games. Known as the King of Mobile Casino, LeoVegas offers a seamless mobile experience with access to hundreds of slot games and table games.
Highlights:
Mobile Casino: Award-winning mobile app for on-the-go gaming
Popular Games: Live casino games, free online poker, and real cash games
Special Features: Live dealer options, no deposit bonus casino, and best slots to play online for real money
Number of Games: 900+ (slots, live casino, sports betting)
Withdrawal Speed: 24 hours
User Rating: 4.5/5
User Opinion:
Users love LeoVegas’s mobile-friendly design and game variety, especially the live casino options. However, sports betting options are limited.
Expert Opinion:
LeoVegas is known as the King of Mobile Casino and is perfect for players who prioritize mobile gaming.
Verdict:
An excellent choice for mobile users, though limited sports betting options.
Pros:
Great for mobile gaming
Strong live dealer selection
Fast withdrawals
Cons:
Limited sports betting
8. Casumo
Casumo brings a unique, fun, and immersive online gambling experience. This casino site focuses on gamification and rewards players with exciting bonuses. Casumo is especially popular for its selection of online slots and live casino games.
Highlights:
Unique Experience: Gamified casino with regular challenges and rewards
Popular Games: Slots, blackjack, live roulette, and sports betting
Bonuses: No deposit bonus, welcome offers, and reload bonuses
Number of Games: 1,000+ (slots, table games, live casino)
Withdrawal Speed: 24-72 hours
User Rating: 4.2/5
User Opinion:
Casumo is well-liked for its unique gamification features, but some players feel that withdrawals could be quicker.
Expert Opinion:
Casumo’s engaging design and gamified approach set it apart, and the variety of games appeals to a wide range of players.
Verdict:
A good option for players looking for a fun, interactive casino experience.
Pros:
Gamified experience
Large selection of games
Good customer service
Cons:
Slow withdrawal times
9. Betway
Betway is a global giant in the online betting industry, and its platform is tailored to cater to Indian players. Known for its sports betting and casino games, Betway offers competitive odds and an impressive selection of games.
Highlights:
Games: Online poker real money, casino slots online, and online sports betting
Bonuses: First-time deposit bonuses and no deposit bonus
Popular Options: Cricket betting sites, slot machine real money, and best betting sites
Number of Games: 1,200+ (casino games, sports betting)
Withdrawal Speed: 12-24 hours
User Rating: 4.6/5
User Opinion:
Betway is popular for its sports betting options and casino games, offering a seamless experience for Indian users. Players are especially impressed by the fast withdrawals.
Expert Opinion:
Betway is a reliable and trusted brand, making it a top choice for Indian sports bettors and casino enthusiasts.
Verdict:
An excellent choice for sports betting fans who also enjoy casino games.
Pros:
Fast withdrawals
Great sports betting options
Trusted brand
Cons:
Limited casino promotions
10. Spin Casino
Spin Casino is a top choice for players who enjoy slots and live casino games. With a solid reputation in India, Spin Casino offers a vast array of slot games and has become popular for its real money slots and enticing welcome bonuses.
Highlights:
Games: Slot games online, online roulette, and poker games online
Bonuses: Welcome bonus, free spins, and no deposit bonus options
Popular Games: Casino roulette, online slots real money, and casino games real money
Number of Games: 800+ (slots, table games, live casino)
Withdrawal Speed: 24-48 hours
User Rating: 4.4/5
User Opinion:
Spin Casino is highly regarded for its slot games and fast withdrawals. Players enjoy the frequent bonuses, though table game options are somewhat limited.
Expert Opinion:
Spin Casino offers a great experience for slot enthusiasts, with smooth gameplay and a user-friendly interface.
Verdict:
A fantastic option for slot lovers, though with limited table games.
Pros:
Excellent slot selection
Regular bonuses
Fast withdrawals
Cons:
Fewer table game options
Top 5 Most Popular Games in Indian Casinos
Indian online casinos offer a variety of exciting games that cater to diverse preferences. From traditional card games to modern slot machines and live casino experiences, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a look at the most popular games in Indian casinos, with options that allow players to win real money and enjoy an engaging gaming experience.
Top 5 Games in Top Indian Casinos
Game
RTP (Return to Player)
Features
Availability on Top Brands
Teen Patti
96% - 98%
Traditional Indian card game; popular in live casinos; skill-based played against others.
Lucky Taj
Andar Bahar
94.85%
Simple fast-paced game; involves guessing the side where the card will appear; ideal for quick rounds.
Lucky Taj
Aviator Game Online
N/A
High-risk high-reward game; cash out before the plane flies away to secure winnings; unique gameplay.
Lucky Taj
Online Cricket Betting
N/A
Bet on live cricket matches; includes various formats such as IPL T20 ODIs and test matches; real-time engagement.
Lucky Taj
Slot Games
92% - 98%
Offers a variety of themes and formats; includes bonus rounds jackpots free spins; highly engaging.
Lucky Taj
Teen Patti: Teen Patti, often called the "Indian Poker," is a traditional card game that holds cultural significance in India. Played with a deck of 52 cards, the goal is to have a higher-ranking hand than the dealer or other players. The game requires a mix of skill and luck, making it ideal for players who enjoy strategic gameplay. Teen Patti is widely available in live casinos, allowing players to experience a realistic gaming atmosphere with live dealers and other real-time participants.
Andar Bahar: Andar Bahar is another classic Indian card game, known for its simplicity and quick rounds. The game revolves around predicting whether a matching card will appear in the “Andar” (left) or “Bahar” (right) slot. With straightforward rules and fast gameplay, it’s ideal for casual players and those looking for high-stakes action in a short time. Andar Bahar’s popularity has led to its inclusion in most Indian casinos, especially in live casino sections.
Aviator Game Online: The Aviator Game is a unique, high-stakes game that’s rapidly gaining popularity among Indian players. In this game, players place a bet on a plane's ascent and must decide when to cash out before the plane "flies away." The longer the plane stays in flight, the higher the potential winnings – but if it flies away before cashing out, the player loses the bet. This game’s combination of risk and reward creates a thrilling experience and is a favorite for players seeking something unconventional.
Online Cricket Betting: Given India’s deep-rooted passion for cricket, online cricket betting has become immensely popular in Indian casinos and betting sites. Players can place bets on live cricket matches, including formats like the IPL, T20 internationals, ODIs, and test matches. With real-time updates and a wide range of betting options, online cricket betting allows fans to add excitement to their favorite sport while also having the chance to win real money. Cricket betting is available on most Indian online casinos and betting platforms, often featuring specialized bonuses and promotions for cricket events.
Slot Games: Slot games are a staple in online casinos worldwide, and they hold a significant place in Indian online casinos as well. These games come in various themes, from Bollywood-inspired slots to adventure-themed games. Slots are easy to play and often come with bonus features like free spins, multipliers, and jackpots. With RTP rates ranging from 92% to 98%, players can enjoy high-payout games and potentially win big. Slot games cater to both casual and serious players, making them one of the most engaging casino games.
Common FAQs for Indian Online Casino Players
1. What are the best online betting sites in India?
Answer: The best online betting sites in India include top brands like LuckyTaj, IPLWin, Parimatch, 22Bet, and LeoVegas. These sites offer a wide range of casino games, sports betting, and exciting real money slots. Each platform has been selected for its secure payment methods, fast withdrawals, and generous bonuses tailored for Indian players.
2. Can I play real money casino games online in India?
Answer: Yes, you can play real money casino games online in India. Many casino sites cater specifically to Indian players, offering popular games like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, slots, blackjack, and even online cricket betting. Just make sure to choose licensed and trusted online casinos for a secure experience.
3. Are online casinos legal in India?
Answer: The legality of online casinos in India varies by state. While some states allow online gambling, others have restrictions. It's essential to check local regulations before playing. However, many Indian players use reputable online casino sites that operate legally in international jurisdictions and accept Indian users.
4. What payment methods are available on Indian betting sites?
Answer: Indian betting sites offer multiple payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals easy and secure. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, Netbanking, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrency. These methods ensure smooth transactions on online betting sites in India.
5. What bonuses can I get at online casinos in India?
Answer: Indian online casinos provide various bonuses to attract players, including welcome bonuses, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and cashback offers. Top sites like LuckyTaj, IPLWin, and 22Bet offer generous bonus casino packages to enhance your experience and increase your winning potential.
6. Which games are most popular in Indian online casinos?
Answer: The most popular games in Indian online casinos include Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, Aviator Game Online, online cricket betting, and slot games. These games are widely available on top casino sites and are loved by Indian players for their exciting gameplay and opportunities to win real cash.
7. Can I play casino games on mobile apps in India?
Answer: Yes, many Indian online casinos offer dedicated casino apps or mobile-friendly websites, allowing players to enjoy casino games and sports betting on their smartphones. Apps from Parimatch, LeoVegas, and Betway are popular for their seamless mobile experience, making it easy to bet on the go.
8. How fast are withdrawals at Indian online casinos?
Answer: Withdrawal speeds vary by site and payment method. Trusted online casinos in India, such as Parimatch and 22Bet, offer fast withdrawals, often within 24 to 48 hours. Using reliable payment methods like UPI or Paytm can help ensure a quicker payout on real money games.
9. Are there any online casinos in India with no deposit bonuses?
Answer: Yes, several Indian online casinos offer no deposit bonuses to attract new players. Casumo, King567, and Spin Casino are some examples where you can find these bonuses. A no deposit bonus casino allows you to play and win without needing to deposit money upfront, a great way to try out new games.
10. What should I look for in a safe online casino in India?
Answer: When choosing a safe online casino in India, consider factors like licensing, secure payment methods, user reviews, and the variety of real money games. Top betting sites like Betway, LuckyTaj, and LeoVegas offer robust security measures, reliable customer support, and verified gaming licenses, ensuring a trustworthy experience.
Conclusion: Choosing the Best Online Casino in India
The Indian online betting and casino market has something for every player. Whether you're interested in slots, live casino, sports betting, or real money games, these top 10 online casinos in India offer exciting options with secure payment methods, generous bonuses, and a great variety of games.
When choosing the right platform, consider factors like bonus offers, game variety, payment options, and user reviews to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Popular sites like LuckyTaj, IPLWin, and Spin Casino stand out for their commitment to providing high-quality experiences tailored to the needs of Indian players.
Start your gaming journey today with one of these top-rated online casinos in India. With the right platform, you can enjoy hours of entertainment, win real cash, and experience the thrill of online betting right from your home.
