These New Meme Coins Are Rumored To Be The Upcoming Binance Listings - Don't Miss Your Chance To Invest Early

Listing on a Binance is one of the crucial moments in the life cycle of every crypto coin. With over $76 billion in daily trading volume, Binance has over 90 million users worldwide and is the largest exchange in trading volume.
Listing on this top-tier exchange brings many benefits to crypto projects. Foremost, this opens the doors to a bigger audience. Since Binance is known for its security and reputation, listing there increases authority among the investors. Analysis from 2023 showed that listing on Binance brings a 41% price increase for projects.
Listing on Binance gives new projects more attention and increases their chances of trending and building a long-term community.
But not every project gets its chance for Binance listings. But below are new meme coins rumored to list there because of their current presale results and unique features.
Top new meme coins rumored to list on Binance
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Memebet Casino ($MEMEBET)
MoonBag ($MBAG)
Here is more about them.
Pepe Unchained - The best new meme coin rumored to list on Binance
The first project on this list, possibly with the highest chance of the Binance listing, is the newest Pepe-inspired project. However, Pepe Unchained goes one step further with its features, aiming to free Pepe from Layer 1. As an improved version of Pepe, this new meme coin developed the first Pepe blockchain. The main features are improved speed, faster transactions, and increased security.
Pepe Unchained also bridges with Ethereum, providing access to a dedicated block explorer. Thanks to this, investors can access all transactions on the chain. This is very important because it offers transparency and accessibility, increasing investor's trust.
Lastly, Pepe Unchained has a staking platform where token holders can hold their $PEPU coins for an APY of 156%. The rewards will be paid out in the upcoming years, providing investors with a long-term passive income.
Pepe Unchained has so far raised over $13.4 million in funding. Considering the current success, Pepe Unchained could challenge bigger fish like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu and become the next 100x gem. $PEPU's price will increase soon, so if you want to invest, hurry before that happens.
Why is it rumored to be listed on Binance?
As a Layer 2 project, Pepe Unchained brings scalability, transparency, and staking rewards to investors.
The project raised over $13 million in less than two months.
Crypto All-Stars - Potential Binance listing that doubles investors’ rewards
Another top contented for Binance listing, Crypto All-Stars, is set to disrupt the whole meme space. This new crypto project is the first-ever MemeVault, gathering together meme coins under one umbrella. Thanks to the MemeVault, investors can stake their meme coins and earn $STARS.
You can double your rewards with this new meme coin. You can also stake your $STARS coins for an APY of 1190%. Staking coins is the way to get the best out of this project.
Crypto All-Stars has raised over $1.2 million in funding; price predictions say this project holds massive potential. According to them, $STARS could grow between 7x and 8.4x in 2024. If you want to invest in this meme coin, now is the best time. Crypto All-Stars is close to another price increase. Investing now would mean your ROI will be higher than in the next presale stage.
Why is it rumored to be listed on Binance?
It provides another way for meme token holders to earn passive income from their assets.
Investors can double their ROI and stake $STARS for a massive APY.
>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now!<<<
Memebet Casino - A potential Binance listing for all casino fans
Memebet Casino is the latest meme coin launch rumored as a potential Binance listing. On the platform, token holders can wager directly with meme coins; Memebet Casino is the only project offering this. You can deposit and play with your favorite meme coins in the casino and get rewarded with a play-to-earn wagering benefit. The more you wager, the more you earn in rewards and airdrops. You can also unlock exclusive bonuses and challenges. Bonuses include P2E rewards, airdrops, and diverse casino games and sportsbooks.
After it launched, Memebet quickly raised $150k in funding. Analysts think this new meme coin holds 100x potential and could become the next Rollbit.
Memebet Token is on presale, having raised over 220k. When you buy $MEMEBET on Ethereum, you can claim and import tokens to your wallet and prepare for the upcoming Memebet Casino launch. You will be able to start wagering immediately after the casino launch. If you want to be among the first investors to experience these benefits, hurry and buy $MEMEBET before its price increases.
Why is it rumored to be listed on Binance?
Memebet Casino's presale started strong, quickly raising over $200k.
This new meme coin provides investors with diverse reward possibilities.
As the first project where investors can directly wager with memes, Memebet Casino changes how users interact with assets.
MoonBag - The latest meme coin release already aims for Binance listing
The cutest presale of the year, MoonBag, has sparked lots of attention with the announcement of the upcoming listing. Although the name of the exchange is unannounced, we know the listing will happen on October 16th. This new meme coin also started collaborating with CLS Global, a well-known company that collaborates with top-tier exchanges. This is another fact that sparked rumors about MoonBag's potential Binance listing.
But beyond this hype, MoonBag offers many other reasons for investment. The project has a strong community, fun branding, and a promising roadmap. The plans, which include real-world utility combined with potential innovative features, could make MoonBag among the top meme altcoins.
The project is smashing through its presale, having raised over $4 million in funding. MoonBag attracts this attention because of its strategic move to burn 3.8 billion $MBAG tokens. This immediately increased its value. If the rumors about the Binance listings are true, MoonBag's value could grow exponentially. So, if you want to earn substantial returns, don't wait. Hurry and get $MBAG now.
Why is it rumored to be listed on Binance?
The first listings for this project are already confirmed and scheduled for October 11th.
The project has a promising roadmap that could keep token investors engaged.
>>>Buy the best new meme coin!<<<
Final words
Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Memebet Casino, and MoonBag are among the latest new meme coins rumored to be listed on Binance.
These projects have what it takes to get there. Their massive price potential, bright predictions, successful presales, long-term utility, and staking rewards make them stand out. The best thing is that you can get these projects for less and watch your ROI grow with the Binance listing.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.