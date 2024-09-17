These New Meme Coins Are Rumored To Be The Upcoming Binance Listings - Don't Miss Your Chance To Invest Early

The first project on this list, possibly with the highest chance of the Binance listing, is the newest Pepe-inspired project. However, Pepe Unchained goes one step further with its features, aiming to free Pepe from Layer 1. As an improved version of Pepe, this new meme coin developed the first Pepe blockchain. The main features are improved speed, faster transactions, and increased security.

Pepe Unchained also bridges with Ethereum, providing access to a dedicated block explorer. Thanks to this, investors can access all transactions on the chain. This is very important because it offers transparency and accessibility, increasing investor's trust.

Lastly, Pepe Unchained has a staking platform where token holders can hold their $PEPU coins for an APY of 156%. The rewards will be paid out in the upcoming years, providing investors with a long-term passive income.

Pepe Unchained has so far raised over $13.4 million in funding. Considering the current success, Pepe Unchained could challenge bigger fish like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu and become the next 100x gem. $PEPU's price will increase soon, so if you want to invest, hurry before that happens.

Why is it rumored to be listed on Binance?

As a Layer 2 project, Pepe Unchained brings scalability, transparency, and staking rewards to investors.

The project raised over $13 million in less than two months.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now!<<<

Crypto All-Stars - Potential Binance listing that doubles investors’ rewards