The Mechanics Of Roulette: How The Game Works

“The only way to beat roulette is to steal the money when the dealer’s not looking.” - Einstein said. The game of roulette, also known as the “small wheel” game, has been captivating players for centuries. Though some fanciful tales credit roulette’s invention to 17th-century French mathematician Blaise Pascal, it actually originated in France in the early 18th century from the older games hoca and portique. Since its inception, it has achieved iconic status and is a staple in casinos around the globe and online.
In its most basic form, roulette is a banking game in which players place bets on which numbered compartment of a revolving wheel a small ball will land in. The game is played on a betting table with different options to bet on, including red or black, odd or even, and high or low numbers, as well as other choices. Seasoned pros or noviciates, roulette is easy to understand but quite difficult to master.
The Basics of Roulette
Roulette is played on a table with a revolving wheel and a betting layout. The wheel features compartments numbered from 1 to 36, alternating between red and black colours, plus one or two green zeros (depending on whether it’s the European or American version). The betting layout includes a range of options, allowing players to place bets on individual numbers, rows, colors, or whether the ball will land on an even or odd number.
Here are the basic types of bets in a standard roulette game:
Outside Bets: These are bets on broader categories such as red/black, odd/even, and high/low numbers, with each offering a payout of 1:1. Other outside bets include dozens and columns, each paying 2:1.
Inside Bets: These are bets on specific numbers or combinations of numbers, such as straight up (betting on a single number), split (betting on two adjacent numbers), street (betting on three numbers in a row), corner (betting on a group of four numbers), and line (betting on six numbers in two rows). Payouts vary depending on the type of inside bet, with straight-up bets offering the highest payout of 35:1.
Once a player places their bets, the wheel is spun in one direction while the dealer rolls the ball in the opposite direction. The ball will eventually come to rest in one of the numbered compartments, and if bet correctly, the player will be paid out according to the odds of the bet.
Types of Roulette Games
The two most popular variants of roulette are European and American roulette. The primary difference between them is the number of green zeros on the wheel—European roulette has one zero, while American roulette features both zero and double zero. This seemingly small difference has a significant impact on the house edge, making European roulette more favourable for players.
Betting Systems and Strategies
While roulette is a game of chance, players often employ various betting systems in hopes of increasing their chances of winning. Widely known strategies include the martingale system (doubling a bet after each loss) and the d’Alembert system (increasing or decreasing a bet by one unit based on wins or losses). However, please note that these systems cannot overcome the house advantage in the long run, and players should gamble responsibly.
Online Roulette
In recent years, online roulette has gained immense popularity due to its accessibility and availability on the net. Players can enjoy the thrill of the game from on the go, from home, or wherever they are. There are a number of great platforms out there offering roulette variants and live dealer options.
