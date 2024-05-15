The Mechanics Of Roulette: How The Game Works

“The only way to beat roulette is to steal the money when the dealer’s not looking.” - Einstein said. The game of roulette, also known as the “small wheel” game, has been captivating players for centuries. Though some fanciful tales credit roulette’s invention to 17th-century French mathematician Blaise Pascal, it actually originated in France in the early 18th century from the older games hoca and portique. Since its inception, it has achieved iconic status and is a staple in casinos around the globe and online.