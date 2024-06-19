The Cricket World Cup Carnival Begins: Highlights And Insights

This year is historic as the tournament is co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, featuring matches in nine stadiums across the West Indies and three in the USA. Additionally, initiatives like Parimatch's “Cricket Belongs to India” marketing campaign add to the excitement. Let’s delve into what makes the ninth edition so much special, unveiling participating teams, event format, and key venues.
Kickoff and Duration: A Month of Non-Stop Action
The tournament kicked off on June 1 with an action-packed opening match between co-hosts USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The event spans nearly a month, culminating in the grand finale on June 29, 2024, at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Teams Competing: A Record-Breaking Lineup
This ninth edition of the Cricket World Cup boasts a record 20 teams. Alongside the hosts, West Indies and USA, the top eight teams from the 2022 edition—England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the Netherlands—are participating. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have secured their spots through automatic qualification based on their rankings. Joining them are Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, who advanced through rigorous regional qualifiers.
Key Venues: Iconic Locations Across Two Continents
The tournament unfolds across nine venues, with matches held in both the West Indies and the USA. Key venues include Dallas, Bridgetown, Providence, New York, Lauderhill, North Sound, Gros Islet, Kingstown, and Tarouba.
including the chance to win brand-new motorcycles from Kajal Aggarwal or Nicholas Pooran, choosing between a Royal Super Meteor 650 or a Kawasaki Ninja 300. Join Parimatch today for a rewarding Cricket World Cup journey!
Tournament Format: From Group Stage to Glory
The 20 teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team faces the others in its group once, with the top two advancing to the Super Eight stage. The Super Eight splits into two groups of four, with the top two from each group moving on to the semi-finals.
Match Decisions and Weather Conditions: Ensuring Fair Play
In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided through a Super Over. If weather conditions interfere with play, group and Super Eight matches must have a minimum of five overs per team to yield a result. For the semi-finals and final, at least ten overs per team are necessary to determine the outcome.
Summing Up
The 2024 T20 World Cup has already begun, marking the start of a grand cricket carnival that unites fans globally. Featuring both established giants and emerging teams, the tournament promises thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. More than just a series of games, this event celebrates cricket's unifying spirit and global appeal. With historic co-hosting and a diverse lineup of teams, every moment is designed to captivate cricket fans worldwide.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.