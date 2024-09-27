Plugin & Play

Sui Coin Gains 50% In 7 Days - Experts Think It Could Surpass Solana Soon

Sui Coin’s blasting away crypto competitors over the past week…but these new ICOs are planning to outperform it!

As the crypto market enters the bullish zone and the wider community prepares for the expected bull run, Sui Coin (SUI) has seen some amazing profits.

In the last seven days alone, Sui Coin was trading among the best performers in the top 100 with an impressive 50% surge.

If you’re gearing up for the upcoming rally and have already missed the chance with SUI, don’t worry as there are several options that could outperform it when it comes to profits.

According to the insights of many industry analysts, new presale projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) seem to be the best projects to consider if you’re looking to explode your portfolio during the big rally.

Let’s check out the details!

Sui Coin (SUI) Hits 50% ROI in a Single Week – But These New Meme Coin ICOs Are Set to Outperform It

The excitement around crypto is hitting big levels this past week, especially with the Sui Coin (SUI) seeing an impressive surge of over 50% in just the last week.

Right now, the 26th largest asset by market cap, surged over 130% in just three weeks, and last week alone it climbed 50%, outperforming most of the top 100 coins.

The trading volume has exploded with over $4.5 billion worth of SUI traded hands in the past 24 hours, making it the 9th most traded crypto.

Price Movements
Starting mid-September, seasoned investors can get exposure to its price movements without directly holding the asset, with OTC shares of SUI Trust already doubled this month.

K33 Research, a respected Web3 analytics company, just released an optimistic report on Sui. They see it as Solana's biggest competitor on the market, given the Sui's impressive transaction speeds reached with the help of advanced tech. However, with only 27% of SUI tokens in circulation, it might struggle to overtake the big players.

If you’ve missed the Sui surge, much better opportunities are still available. Industry analysts are suggesting new presale projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), saying they have the potential to lead the rally.

Below, we’ll check out the details and see what causes the hype!

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Next Frog Hit That’s Speeding Up the Blockchain Race with Its Advanced Layer 2 Features

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a new frog-themed meme coin sensation set to change the way people interact with meme coins. It has built its own Layer-2 blockchain to fix the slow speeds and high fees that bother all Ethereum-based projects like the original PEPE.

Its Pepe Chain is expected to make transactions 100 times faster while keeping gas fees low. The presale's been breaking records, already passing the $15 million milestone. It ends September 30th though, so if you thought of jumping in, now’s the ideal time.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Early investors can earn good from a double-staking setup offering around 140% APY. The team behind it is also creating a custom block explorer to make it easier for you to track your assets and it’s working on smooth bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe Chain.

Another thing that’s causing hype is the online attention it gets, with many popular crypto influencers saying it could bring profits in the 100-150x range. With exchanges listing it in less than a week, there’s not much time left to join before its price explodes!

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) — Big Crypto Whales Turn to Memebet as a Popular Influencer Predicts a 100X Pump

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is adding a completely new way of gambling into the industry. It’s building a platform where you can bet with your meme coins on games, slots, and sports - a first of its kind.

The presale started strong, securing almost $300K in just a few days. There are 1.4 billion tokens up for grabs, plus another 400 million set aside for casino perks. You can buy it with all kinds of popular cryptos or even a bank card.

Memebet Casino
Some big players are starting to take notice, with some attractive investments rolling in. A few influencers are talking about a potential 100x pump, calling Memebet the next sensation in GambleFi.

The $MEMEBET team is still putting the platform together, they're trying to create something totally new in crypto and casino spaces. With amazing perks, airdrops, and VIP access on the table, it could really take off when the token launches.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Stop Letting Your Lazy Meme Coins Collect Dust in Your Crypto Wallet and Let MemeVault Get Them Work for You

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is launching its new platform called MemeVault, built for staking popular meme coins. You can stake your lazy coins like SHIB or DOGE and earn $STARS tokens as rewards.

Their goal is to make staking easy for everyone and bring different meme coins together in one place. The ICO has already reached the $2 million mark. It's set to run until December but might end way earlier at this rate.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
People seem to like that it's easy and private – no KYC or whitelist required, which is becoming less common for meme coins these days.

The token distribution looks like this: 25% for staking rewards, 10% for exchange listings, 20% for presale, 20% for marketing, and 25% in a "War Chest" for some future plans. It’s got audits from Coinsult and SolidProof supporting it, and both giving positive reviews.

The Takeaway

Last week, Sui Coin became a big hit in the crypto market, with some solid profits of around 50%. But can it continue this momentum, or has it reached its peak?

For many industry analysts, a much better profit alternative right now for those who missed the SUI chance are emerging ICOs like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).

The best part is that you still have a chance to grab them for a fraction of what they’ll be worth after they hit the market and explode!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

