Stake.us Stake Cash & Gold Coins 2024: Get Free No Deposit Gold Coins

You can tell the difference between Stake Cash and Gold Coins now. You also know you won’t find any no deposit offers, since that’s not how this social and sweepstakes casino works. Still, there’s plenty to appreciate at Stake.us, including the exclusive bonus code MIKBONUS, which brings you $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% cashback as a newbie.

Stake.us Stake Cash & Gold Coins 2024
Stake.us Stake Cash & Gold Coins 2024
info_icon

Stake.us is a top-rated social and sweepstakes casino offering multiple ways to get free Gold Coins and Stake Cash. Learn the details here, while picking up an exclusive welcome bonus via the exclusive code MIKBONUS. Sign up and receive $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback.

Overall Rating 4.9 / 5.0

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Exclusive welcome offer

  • Plentiful slot games

  • Stake Poker

  • Table games

Cons

  • Seven prohibited US states

  • Minimal scratch cards

An exclusive Stake.us promo code
info_icon

An exclusive Stake.us promo code

When you join Stake.us, you can claim $55 in Stake Cash, along with 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback - all with the exclusive code MIKBONUS. Just enter it into the space provided when you sign up, and you’ll see the relevant coin types there to start using.

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

How to claim the free Stake.us Gold Coins and other welcome items

It couldn’t be simpler to do - and you already know which code to use. Here’s how it works:

  1. Choose the register button

  2. Enter your information

  3. Tick the box that says Code (Optional)

  4. Enter MIKBONUS

  5. Complete signup and receive your bonus

New customer offer for Stake.us Gold Coins, Stake Cash, and more

It’s always wise to check whether you can get a welcome deal for a social or sweepstakes casino like Stake.us. And you can while using the code MIKBONUS, which will bring you these exclusive bonuses:

  • $55 in Stake Cash

  • 260k in Gold Coins

  • 5% rakeback

To be clear, the Stake Cash is the same as Sweeps Coins used at similar sites elsewhere online. Gold Coins are intended for the social gameplay available there.

Rating 4.9 / 5.0

Can existing Stake.us customers receive bonuses too?

If you are an existing Stake.us customer, you can join in by logging into your account each day. This will bring you the daily login bonus, which does appear to vary each day. The site also offers Races and various other promo opportunities, which may provide you with some Gold Coins, Stake Cash, or both. You can also check whether any purchase offers include Stake Cash, since you cannot purchase this separately - but there’s no need to make any purchases at all during your time with the site.

Rating 4.8 / 5.0

How to maximize the Stake.us promo codes

You won’t need a bonus code for the daily login bonus, but it does make sense to search for promo codes every day. If you wish to purchase more Gold Coins, look for deals offering some free Stake.us Stake Cash with the offer as well. Another good tip is to find Stake.us games that have low minimums to play, whether you’re using Stake Cash or Gold Coins. This will stretch the amount you have even further, letting you play your desired game(s) for longer.

Want some Stake.us bonus code tips and hints?

More haste, less speed here - go through these tips to make sure you always maximize what you have. These apply to every bonus code offer you might find to use along the way.

  1. Read the small print - make sure you understand the rules

  2. Know what you’re getting - are there Stake.us Gold Coins and Stake Cash to claim?

  3. Code availability - do you need to use a code or not?

  4. Copy and paste - don’t risk making a typo

  5. Check timings - is there a deadline for finishing an offer?

Unmissable Stake.us games to try

Stake.us has one of the biggest and most diverse game collections for social and sweepstakes casino fans to try. There are hundreds of games from Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, and many more. You can try some Stake Poker, dip your toes in the live dealer social gaming area, and even scratch off some scratch cards.

Don’t miss Big Bass Mission Fishin’, one of the Big Bass big hits from Pragmatic Play. It sticks with 10 paylines and the popular fishy theme. However, the free spin feature includes the chance of triggering various modifiers to give things a twist.

Five of the best games at Stake.us

Here are five to whet your appetite, though you’ll find hundreds more where these came from.

Five of the best games at Stake.us
info_icon

Rating 4.9 / 5.0

How to find spontaneous promotions from Stake.us

Don’t forget the introductory bonus of $55 in Stake Cash, plus 260k Gold Coins and 5% rakeback with the code MIKBONUS. Beyond that, explore the promo page on their site for more Gold Coin potential, but remember to review their official social media page too. There could be competitions or giveaways there each day.

Does Stake.us pay real money? Stake Cash and Gold Coins explained

Social casinos are free and do not provide any real money prizes. They’re great to use for entertainment, as you can use Gold Coins to play with. This is possible at Stake.us.

How to win money using free Stake.us Stake Cash

You can’t win real money at social or sweepstakes casinos, so that includes Stake.us. There is an opportunity to play with Stake Cash to try and win prizes though. The idea is to use Stake Cash, and if you win more, those Stake Cash winnings can be redeemed for real prizes.

Here’s what you should know about payment methods

Social and sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us don’t use deposits or withdrawals, so you cannot use either of those. You can use Stake.us for as long as you wish for free. You can purchase extra Gold Coins if you want to, but they have no value. You can’t purchase Stake.us Stake Cash, since this is used for the sweepstakes part of the site.

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

User experience at Stake.us: Good or bad?

Take note of these elements too, as they do have roles to play when you use Stake.us.

Can you download a Stake.us app?

No, but there’s no need for one. The site developers have made sure Stake.us looks and performs at its best on a computer, smartphone, or tablet. It doesn’t matter whether you use a mouse or a touchscreen, either way it looks and feels intuitive to use.

Is this a good website to use?

You won’t get lost when navigating your way around Stake.us. The orderly format with the accessible menu is great to see, so you can’t miss these areas of the site.

  • Eight game areas to visit

  • A promotions page with all the latest offers

  • A help center underneath the support title at the bottom of the site

Rating 4.8 / 5.0

Does Stake.us have plenty of customer support?

Just because Stake.us is a social and sweepstakes casino, it doesn’t make customer support any less important. Fortunately, they’ve paid attention here too, giving you the chance to contact them in various ways.

  • You can email them at support@stake.us

  • You can use their live support facility

  • You can visit their help center (multiple topic areas available)

Rating 4.7 / 5.0

Understanding Stake.us no deposit Gold Coins and more

Stake.us Gold Coins FAQ

How much is GC worth on Stake.us?

GC stands for Gold Coins, and these have no real value at Stake.us because they are used to play in the social casino. There are multiple ways to get hold of some more, including via daily login bonuses. 

Does Stake.us pay out?

You cannot win real money at Stake.us, as it is a social and sweepstakes casino. However, you can play using Stake Cash in an attempt to win more. If you manage this, your Stake Cash winnings can be redeemed for a real prize according to the sweepstakes rules of their website.

Is Stake.us legit?

Yes, it is a legit and safe site to use, run by Sweepstakes Limited, and registered in Limassol, Cyprus. It is currently available in 43 US states, so do check whether your resident US state is among them.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

