Stake.com Offer Bonus Codes 2024: Exclusive Stake.com Referral Code [Latest Update]

Once that has been done, your bonus funds will be transferred into your real money balance. This means that you will receive your payouts and can make withdrawals in exactly the same ways as you can with your real money deposit.

Does Stake.com really pay?

Yes as it is a regulated and licensed crypto gambling site, Stake.com is obliged to payout to its customers. Otherwise, it would be stripped of its license and would become blacklisted.

However, in addition to meeting its regulatory requirements regarding payouts, Stake.com has also proven itself to be even fairer. The odds at Stake.com offer better value than many of its competitors.

Moreover, bets are also settled quicker than they are on most other sites, and you can withdraw your funds within a matter of hours. Overall, Stake.com is highly rated in the industry when it comes to the fairness and speed at which it pays winning customers.

How to cash out on Stake.com

If you are playing casino games with your real money deposit, you simply need to finish the round and exit the game. When you do, the amount that you have in the game will then be added directly to your account balance.

If you are using your bonus funds, the process is the same, however, your winnings will at first be added to your bonus funds. They will remain there until you wager your bonus amount 40 times. Once the wagering is complete, they will be added to your real money balance and become available for withdrawal.

Stake.com referral code withdrawal

Once the wagering has been met, or when you wish to withdraw winnings from games played with your real money deposit, you can take out your funds in crypto. The payment should take around two or three hours and there is no maximum limit regarding how much you can take out.

Here’s how withdrawals work at Stake.com:

Go to: Account - Wallet - WithdrawaI Paste your wallet address into the box Select your preferred cryptocurrency Enter the amount that you wish to withdraw in said currency Enter your 2FA code (if you have one) or the code sent to you via email Submit your request Wait for confirmation of your withdrawal request being approved Once approved, your fund should be in your crypto wallet within 2-3 hours

Games you can play with your Stake offer codes

Stake.com has over 3,000 games in its lobby, including 55 Stake Originals. These are slots and provably fair games that have been developed by Stake.com’s own igaming software studio.

The hallmarks of these original games are quick rounds, simple rules, transparency and outcomes that are at least in-part user influenced. Additionally, the provably fair technology means that you can verify the fairness of the game before each round.

Top five Stake Originals

Here is a short list of the top five best games from Stake Originals:

Crash Diamonds Dragon Tower Dice HiLo

Slots and other games at Stake.com

As well as its own crypto games, Stake.com is also home to slots, table games, live dealers and other game types from some of the best third-party providers. Here is a quick look at just some of the game suppliers at Stake.com:

Pragmatic Play

Hacksaw Gaming

Spinominal

Play N Go

NoLimit City

Evolution

Does Stake.com have an app?

There currently isn’t an official Stake.com app. Instead, you have the mobile website, which is more than fit for purpose. It loads quickly and you can play all 3,000+ games in the lobby.

Moreover, the mobile site allows you to make deposits, withdrawals and access all areas of your account easily. If you are a mobile player, you should find that the website is more than sufficient. Additionally, most crypto gambling operators tend to have a mobile website instead of an app.

Stake.com customer support

The customer support at Stake.com is streamlined and is all accessible through one widget that you can open by clicking or tapping the icon at the bottom of your screen. From here, you can message the customer support team back and forth, and make use of the help center, where you should be able to resolve most basic issues that you encounter when playing on the site.

Stake.com Website design

The Stake.com website design was innovative when it first launched, to the point that many newer crypto betting sites have now sought to imitate it. The beauty of this design is its simplicity - you have a dark background, a few shades of blue and grey and a small, but readable font. The only splashes of colour come from the casino game graphics.

Who owns Stake.com?

Stake.com is owned and operated by Medium Rare N.V, a company based in Curacao.

Deleting your Stake.com account

If you wish to close your account, you can do so through the two-step self-exclusion process:

First you will enter a 24-hour “cool down” period. At the end of this period you will receive an email where you can confirm or change your decision to exclude yourself from the account.

Stake offer codes - Conclusion

In summary, Stake.com is a reputable crypto gambling site that has a lot to offer in terms of gameplay and options. If you want to get started today, make sure to enter this exclusive referral code so that you can receive your 200% bonus up to $2000 (max deposit $1000) + 5% Rakeback on casino losses: MIKBONUS.

Stake.com referral code FAQ

What is the Stake referral code for 2024?

The current exclusive Stake casino referral code is: MIKBONUS. You can use this when you register your account to activate an exclusive 200% welcome offer.

How do I claim my Stake.com referral code?

To use your referral code and claim your exclusive welcome offer, you need to enter the code on the second page of the registration form when you sign up.

What is the promo code bonus at Stake.com?

With the current referral code, you can activate an exclusive 200% bonus up to $2000 (max deposit $1000) + 5% casino rakeback the first time that you fund your account.

Some sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

