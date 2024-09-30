Solana To Release Seeker Smartphone In 2025 — New Cryptos To Outperform Explosive SOL Growth

Recent news can give you better insights if you still wonder if the bull run will happen. Leading blockchain Solana gears up for a big move in 2025, preparing to launch its highly anticipated Seeker Smartphone.
This new crypto phone boasts cutting-edge features such as a sleek design and a secure wallet for digital transactions. Excitedly, over 140,000 preorders are already in, and we can expect Solana and its coin, SOL, to get a significant boost in the coming months.
Besides Solana stealing the show, emerging cryptos are set to outpace this existing project’s potential explosive growth. These rising stars are eager to shake up the crypto market and offer even better gains. Certainly, you want to know more about these projects. Read this article to discover the next crypto champions that must be in your portfolio now!
Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A New Coin With Layer Two Compatibilities
Starting our list is Pepe Unchained, which surges in popularity daily in the meme coin world, and it’s easy to see why. Its presale has pulled in over $15.5 million, attracting the attention of investors and crypto whales. While it currently offers PEPU tokens at $0.00985, the price keeps climbing every few days, creating a real sense of FOMO among traders.
Now, let’s get to the gist: What makes this project a viral sensation? This project isn’t here to ride on mere jokes; it’s offering real blockchain utility. It’s rolling out a Layer 2 chain built on Ethereum, making meme coin trading faster and cheaper. In fact, its whitepaper claims Pepe Unchained will be 100x faster than its Layer One counterpart. This, indeed, will be game-changing for traders and degens.
And there’s more! This project features a staking platform offering over 120% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) per year. It also introduces the ‘Frens with Benefits’ grant program to encourage developers to create revolutionary dApps, NFTs, and DeFi tools.
These features have led to a growing buzz on social media, with influencers like Austin Hilton and ClayBro making bullish predictions on these assets. PEPU tokens are up for grabs, so hurry to the presale website and don’t miss out on its potential explosive gains soon.
MemeBet Token (MEMEBET): A Fantastic Meme Coin Casino Ready to Deliver Exciting Gambling Experience
Dear degens, take your gambling sessions with MemeBet, a revolutionary crypto casino that blends meme coins with a high-adrenaline gaming platform. With nearly $300,000 raised in its presale, this project is clearly here to deliver the best gains for all kinds of investors. This project allows you to wager with meme coins (think Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe Coin), creating an engaging casino experience for the entire community.
As the project taps into the meme coin frenzy, it’s offering a KYC-free experience via Telegram. Thus, users can enter the MemeBet casino, deposit, and withdraw funds without any verification hassle, which makes it great for users who love their privacy.
MemeBet aims to cater to the gaming needs of its users as it rolls out tons of crypto-native games, casino game offerings, and a sportsbook that allows you to bet on major sporting leagues worldwide. So, there’s something for you with MemeBet, and diving in early sets you up for exciting rewards.
Its native token, MEMEBET, unlocks exclusive features as a holder, including VIP programs, bonuses, and future play-to-earn airdrops. As its presale heats up and more exciting features are in the works, this project is a standout in the GambleFi space. Here’s your chance to snag MEMEBET tokens at $$0.0254 and enjoy explosive gains when the casino goes live. Don’t fade!
Crypto All-Stars (STARS): A New Platform Making Staking Meme Coins Possible
Crypto All-Stars is another project you want to watch out for in this space, as it’s set to deliver revolutionary features you want to jump into. While riding on the recent meme coin resurgence, it introduces a staking platform, MemeVault, which allows you to stake meme coins.
Imagine enjoying high rewards not only for selling Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe Coin at a high price but also for staking them. That’s what MemeVault brings to the table. As you stake these meme coins, you earn in STARS. If you stake these STARS alongside these coins, you enjoy multiple staking rewards, which is enough to retire on an island.
Interestingly, you can stake STARS right now in its presale and enjoy a jaw-dropping 800+% APY. The buzz surrounding Crypto All-Stars has caught the attention of crypto influencers like Jacob Bury and Zack Humphries, as they predict it could be the next big thing of the year.
Its presale continues to accelerate steadily, and it’s an ideal opportunity to secure STARS at a discount value of $0.0014652 before it skyrockets. And who knows? With a prospective Binance listing, you can find yourself sitting on gold. So, care to miss out? It’s best you dive right in, grab your share of STARS, and boost your returns in its staking platforms. Take advantage of this nascent coin.
Dogen (DOGEN): A Bullish Meme Coin Ready to Deliver Explosive Returns
Think we are done? This new coin, DOGEN, will dominate the meme crypto space, leaving your top coins in the dust. This project claims to be the boldest and most bullish token out there and is here to deliver the best returns ever.
DOGEN aims to start with no dips or drama, charging straight to the top to deliver massive gains to anyone brave enough to hold its tokens. You will enjoy juicy rewards by getting in early on this project and referring others to the platform. So, join the ranks of bold investors, grab DOGEN tokens now, and ride its wave to the top.
Solana’s New Seeker Phone: What To Expect
Solana recently unveiled its next smartphone, the Seeker, at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. This announcement marks a pivotal advancement in the quest for an exclusive Web3 mobile device. This new Seeker phone aims to bring the Solana ecosystem, integrating decentralized finance, gaming, and payments into one robust platform.
This new phone boasts impressive upgrades over its predecessor, the Saga. Users can expect an improved camera setup, a more vibrant display, and a more improved battery housed in a sleek design. Furthermore, the Seeker will feature a built-in Seed Vault Wallet, allowing self-custody of digital assets with secure features.
The Seeker phone, priced at $500 in its presale phase, will make waves in the crypto smartphone space in the coming year. This has reignited interest in SOL, as the coin has made impressive gains in the past few days.
Wrapping Up: The Best Cryptos of 2025 are Here for You to Invest Now
What a fantastic read! You’re undoubtedly ready for the next bull run in the market. Solana prepares to release its game-changing Seeker smartphone, priming its coin, SOL, for explosive growth. As this project makes bold moves, you, too, should consider new cryptos ready to outshine SOL’s success.
Thanks to their innovative utilities, these projects aren’t here for mere humor; they are ready to deliver! So, gear up and explore these exciting tokens before they take off. The year’s final quarter is approaching, so don’t watch from the sidelines; position yourself for the ultimate wins in the market!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.