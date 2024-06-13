Shift From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Avalanche (AVAX): Rollblock (RBLK) Predicted To Skyrocket 100x

Shiba Inu Burn Rates Increase by 2,814%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a series of declines over the last week. Its price is down by 6.8%, causing Shiba Inu’s monthly returns to turn red. However, investors have shown their support for Shiba Inu's growth with a 2,814% surge in the token’s burn rate.
The latest data from Shibburn show that the Shiba Inu community burned 7,912,388 SHIB tokens, with 3 wallets burning 1 million tokens each.
Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s daily trading volume has also increased by 21% to $579 million, which could trigger a price rally in June.
Avalanche Announces Huge Expansion Plans
Avalanche (AVAX) made headlines over the last week following an announcement from Ava Labs President John Wu. Wu stated that Avalanche wants to expand from operating in 20 subnets to 80 by the end of the year. If Avalanche can hit this ambitious target, it could project itself into the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies.
Co-founder Kevin Sekniqi supported this plan and outlined technical improvements for Avalanche. Following the announcement, Avalanche’s daily trading volume increased by 29%, implying that the Avalanche community supports this development.
Rollblock Becomes A Leading Crypto Presale
Rollblock is taking the presale market by storm. Its first two presale rounds sold out in May, and June is proving to be an even bigger success. According to experts, the project could see returns of 720% during its presale, followed by a 100x rally once it's listed on major exchanges.
While its returns are impressive, Rollblock’s utility has helped to build this momentum. The project is a GambleFi protocol offering solutions to some of the biggest problems in the gambling industry.
Its blockchain-based casino offers over 150 game modes, including table classics and new digital hits. The games are compatible with over 20 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and SOL.
As well as its casino, which is already live, Rollblock gives investors the opportunity to build a passive income. To earn this income, all investors need to do is hold RBLK tokens. Rollblock will share up to 30% of its casino's daily revenue with token holders, automatically sending rewards each week.
Rollblock will buy RBLK from the open market to give back to investors. Half of these tokens will be used for rewards, and the remaining tokens will be permanently burned. This incentivizes long-term ownership, as RBLK scarcity will increase over time.
Over the next few months, Rollblock will add sports betting to its gaming options, which could further increase the platform's revenue. RBLK is currently selling for $0.014 during the third stage of the presale, though experts believe a 100x rally could occur within the next 6 months.
Early Investors Enjoy 40% Returns
Early Rollblock investors have already seen returns of 40% on their initial investment. Now, with additional rewards being announced for the European Football Championship, investors can enjoy additional price increases alongside prizes from a $20,000 prize pool.
