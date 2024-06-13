Plugin & Play

Shift From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Avalanche (AVAX): Rollblock (RBLK) Predicted To Skyrocket 100x

The cryptocurrency market is taking an unexpected turn in 2024. Popular projects like Shiba Inu and Avalanche have seen steep declines, while new altcoins like Rollblock have gained traction. This trend suggests that investors are looking for projects with greater utility instead of buying meme coins like Shiba Inu, which rely on bullish trends.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)
info_icon

Shiba Inu Burn Rates Increase by 2,814%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a series of declines over the last week. Its price is down by 6.8%, causing Shiba Inu’s monthly returns to turn red. However, investors have shown their support for Shiba Inu's growth with a 2,814% surge in the token’s burn rate.

The latest data from Shibburn show that the Shiba Inu community burned 7,912,388 SHIB tokens, with 3 wallets burning 1 million tokens each.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s daily trading volume has also increased by 21% to $579 million, which could trigger a price rally in June.

Avalanche Announces Huge Expansion Plans

Avalanche (AVAX) made headlines over the last week following an announcement from Ava Labs President John Wu. Wu stated that Avalanche wants to expand from operating in 20 subnets to 80 by the end of the year. If Avalanche can hit this ambitious target, it could project itself into the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies.

Co-founder Kevin Sekniqi supported this plan and outlined technical improvements for Avalanche. Following the announcement, Avalanche’s daily trading volume increased by 29%, implying that the Avalanche community supports this development.

Rollblock Becomes A Leading Crypto Presale

Rollblock is taking the presale market by storm. Its first two presale rounds sold out in May, and June is proving to be an even bigger success. According to experts, the project could see returns of 720% during its presale, followed by a 100x rally once it's listed on major exchanges.

While its returns are impressive, Rollblock’s utility has helped to build this momentum. The project is a GambleFi protocol offering solutions to some of the biggest problems in the gambling industry.

Its blockchain-based casino offers over 150 game modes, including table classics and new digital hits. The games are compatible with over 20 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and SOL.

As well as its casino, which is already live, Rollblock gives investors the opportunity to build a passive income. To earn this income, all investors need to do is hold RBLK tokens. Rollblock will share up to 30% of its casino's daily revenue with token holders, automatically sending rewards each week.

Rollblock will buy RBLK from the open market to give back to investors. Half of these tokens will be used for rewards, and the remaining tokens will be permanently burned. This incentivizes long-term ownership, as RBLK scarcity will increase over time.

Over the next few months, Rollblock will add sports betting to its gaming options, which could further increase the platform's revenue. RBLK is currently selling for $0.014 during the third stage of the presale, though experts believe a 100x rally could occur within the next 6 months.

Early Investors Enjoy 40% Returns

Early Rollblock investors have already seen returns of 40% on their initial investment. Now, with additional rewards being announced for the European Football Championship, investors can enjoy additional price increases alongside prizes from a $20,000 prize pool.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  2. Voters have given BJP much needed shock- Veteran RSS member Ratan Sharda tells Outlook
  3. Modi 3.0: Delhi Police Preparing '100 Day's Action Plan' For Initiatives, Objectives
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office
  5. Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  2. NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Piyush Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav As India's Top Spinner For Super Eight Stage
  4. United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter
  5. Sam Kerr: Australia Great Signs New Two-Year Contract With Chelsea
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know