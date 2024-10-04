Real Money Sweeps Cash Casinos: Free Sweeps Cash Casinos [Latest Update]

>>> Claim your exclusive reward! Receive $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback when you register on Stake.us with the promo code MIKBONUS<<<

The best free Sweeps cash casinos and social casinos

You’ve already spotted that Stake.us hits the top spot on this list, but there are other sites offering an excellent social and sweepstakes casino platform as well. The following recommendations come from hours of research, comparisons, and site visits, so you can be sure you’re getting the best info to help you figure out which site to visit and sign up for.

1. The best sweepstakes casino: Stake.us

There are multiple reasons why Stake.us is the best out of all the social and sweepstakes sites you can consider. There is an exclusive deal you can claim when you sign up for starters. Use the exclusive coupon code MIKBONUS to secure $55 in Stake Cash (their version of Sweeps Coins), along with 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback to round things off. You can look forward to Stake Original games you won’t see elsewhere, along with hundreds of slots - 477 from Pragmatic Play alone. They’ve just added poker into the mix, too.

Pros

Stake Poker

Big-name slot developers

Table games

Original games

Con

Limited table games

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck - multiple slot themes and features

The first thing you’ll notice about McLuck is the inclusion of a social live casino in the menu, along with the usual social casino games. This provides social roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. The site uses new and exclusive labels to highlight those games, so you’re always able to spot some new additions to the site. Playson, Pragmatic Play, and Beter Live sit among the promising range of operators, too. McLuck also has McJackpots, four in all, offering Gold Coin prizes for anyone participating to try and get hold of.

Pros

Hundreds of slots

Live social casino

New and exclusive games

Slingo games

Con

No live chat

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. WOW Vegas - choose from 900+ slots

WOW Vegas is the place to visit if you prefer playing slots to anything else. Their casino-style games are drawn together from numerous sources, with Betsoft, Ruby Play, and BGaming appearing among them. It’s good to see some exclusive slots there too, such as Wow Vegas Reels from Net Gaming. More titles are landing all the time, too, so it’s an entertaining site to explore.

Pros

Created for slot fans

Over 900 slots

Betsoft games

Multiple other providers

Con

Slots only

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<

4. Jackpota - multiple slot-style categories

Covering everything from Megaways slots to classic-style games, you can find your favorite slots wherever you look at Jackpota. A quick search reveals nothing in the way of table games, but there is a section with a handful of Slingo games in, just as a twist on the usual slot games. Providers include Spade Gaming and Ruby Play, with a lot of potential in every category you look at. They also have races, with Gold Coin prizes to chase down.

Pros

Multiple slot developers

Slingo games

Megaways games

Classic slots

Con

Slots only

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With Jackpota Now & Use Bonus <<<

5. Clubs Poker - for true poker fans

It helps to have some poker knowledge before you visit Clubs Poker, as the site format and provided info can be a little complicated to work through for newcomers. That said, there are multiple tables available and plenty of action happening when you visit. Omaha, Hold ‘Em, Stud Poker, and other variations are all present, so there are plenty of poker-style social games to play. They’ve also got 149 slot games to date, with a handful of other table games as well.

Pros

Ring games

Sit ‘n’ go

Casino-style games

Poker tournaments

Con

Complex for newbies

Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

>>> Register With Clubs Poker Now & Use Bonus <<<

Can you win real money at Sweeps cash casinos?

Before continuing, you should know that it is not possible to directly win real money when playing at sweepstakes and social casinos. However, you can play with and win proprietary currencies - often known as Sweeps Coins - at these sites. You’re then able to redeem your Sweeps Coins winnings for cash prizes. Here, you can learn more about how these coins work, as it will give you a better sense of what is to come when you join one of these sites.

How Does The Currency System Work at Free Sweeps Cash Casinos?

These sites have their own in-house currency, so you will see Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins in play at sweepstakes casinos. You can read more about the Gold Coins in the next section, but here, you’ll find details of the Sweeps Coins. Some sites might label them differently - at Stake.us, you will use Stake Cash, which is their name for Sweeps Coins, and it works the same way. Here are a few facts to note about Sweeps Coins:

You cannot purchase them - they have no real money value

You can play sweepstakes games with them - in doing so, you can try and win more SCs

You can only redeem Sweeps Coins winnings from playing the games, once you have amassed enough

You can collect Sweeps Coins via daily logins, social media competitions, and as a free gift with some Gold Coin purchases

Each social and sweepstakes casino should have its own set of sweepstakes rules, so you can read those to fully understand the ins and outs of playing with Sweeps Coins. These rules will confirm that the coins are available to use, and will explain how you can find them.

The Coin System - Two Coin Types You Must Know More About

You can play with Gold Coins if all you want is the entertainment involved with playing the various casino-style games on these websites. Most sites do call them Gold Coins (or GCs), but some might label them differently. WOW Vegas has WOW Coins, for example, so it’s an idea to check this and be clear on which coins are which before you start.

While the Sweeps Coins are for sweepstakes play, the Gold Coins are for social or casual play. You may purchase more if you wish, although there are multiple ways you can collect some to play with:

Pick up your first batch via your welcome bonus

Get more Gold Coins daily via the login bonus every 24 hours

Participate in social media competitions to attempt to win more GCs

Win more via social gameplay on your chosen site

You can see that you don’t need to purchase any Gold Coins to get a steady stream of them flooding into your account at your chosen social casino. They have no real value, but they do let you enjoy many of the casino-style games on offer there. If you do purchase more, watch out for deals that might give you more than usual for the amount you pay. You might also collect one or more Sweeps Coins as part of a purchase bundle.

How Can You Play Without Buying Coins?

You can see that these free Sweeps Cash casinos do work differently when compared to regular casinos. You won’t see any reference to deposits or withdrawals, since those are not available at these sites. Instead, you can always play for free if you wish - there is never a requirement to make a purchase at any point. This means you can appreciate many of the social casino games from an entertainment standpoint.

Of course, the presence of Sweeps Coins does mean you can go about collecting those to play with in sweepstakes mode. Should you do this, the aim is to try and win more Sweeps Coins, so you can redeem your SC winnings for a real prize. Remember that while you don’t need to purchase any Gold Coins to play with (and Sweeps Coins can never be purchased), it is possible to purchase extra Gold Coins to get some more entertaining gameplay in if you wish.

Are There Ways to Get Some Free Sweeps Coins?

So… you cannot purchase Sweeps Coins, that much is clear. Are there other ways to get hold of them? There are, and you should find all the available methods for each site in their set of sweepstakes rules. That said, there are commonalities between these sites, so the below suggestions should help you get underway and start amassing as many SCs as you can. It will still take some time to get enough to play with, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the social casino games to see which ones you’d like to play with your Sweeps Coins once you have enough.

Welcome bonus - most sites offer one or more Sweeps Coins as part of their signup offer

Daily login bonus - this is available once every 24 hours, with Gold Coins alongside one or more Sweeps Coins each day

Via a mail-in request - follow the instructions with care here; you’ll find details in the sweepstakes rules for each site if this option is available

Via social media competitions - various giveaways help keep social media pages active for these sites, with prizes involving Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins

Via purchases of Gold Coins - if you do purchase a package of Gold Coins, make sure you look for one that also provides some free Sweeps Coins as a bonus



How to choose new sweepstakes casinos

You’ve got plenty to think about when comparing different sites to find out which one you would rather play at. Here, you can look through some of the most important features to note before you sign up.

Exploring the games at free Sweeps Cash casinos

You never quite know what you’ll find when you visit a social and sweepstakes casino, although slot games tend to crop up wherever you go. Some sites focus on these and exclude everything else, which is fine if these are the games you want to focus on. However, if you’d like to play a few different games occasionally, it’s ideal to look out for some alternatives too.

Table games are the next biggest category to explore, which might produce a few titles at certain sites and more options at others. You can also check out any video poker titles, Slingo titles (a combination of bingo and slots), and perhaps even some scratch cards. Sites like Stake.us have a good mix of casino-style games to try, and most closely resemble a regular casino in this respect. Of course, you’re still playing with Gold Coins for entertainment rather than winning cash, but you still have the Sweeps Coins to use to chase down some SC winnings to redeem for real prizes.

The bottom line here is to think about what you enjoy playing, and to use this as a baseline to help you spot a site that offers the best mix of casino-style games to play.

Offers and promotions to watch out for

Some sites offer more than others, but there are multiple ways you can watch for deals and promotions to appear:

Check the email address you used to sign up to the site with - they may send promotions via an email Follow them on social media - most social and sweepstakes casinos have social media pages where they reveal competitions to win Gold Coins and sometimes Sweeps Coins as well Look for a signup offer - the Stake.us exclusive code MIKBONUS will provide you with $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback too, and it’s one of the best signup examples there is Claim a daily login bonus - this is a common offer that is easy to claim at social and sweeps casinos; just login and claim the offer every day

Cash prizes: Sweeps Cash casinos real money potential

The first thing to recognize is that real money isn’t available to use or deposit at social or sweepstakes casinos. Here are a couple of pointers to note:

Social casinos are for casual play only - they provide free Gold Coins, although you can purchase more if you wish

Sweepstakes casinos provide Gold Coins for casual play and Sweeps Coins to try and win more - Sweeps Coins winnings are then redeemable later for real prizes if you have enough to do so

So, it’s important to note whether a site is purely a social casino or whether it also offers Sweeps Coins, as the latter will relate to sweepstakes and the chance to win more SCs to redeem for prizes. You cannot redeem any SCs upon claiming them - only via winnings received during gameplay.

Do free Sweeps Cash casinos provide apps for download?

There’s no need to worry if they don’t. Many such sites do not bother with apps for their players, simply because they work hard at providing a user-friendly and smooth website to use instead. It’s more common nowadays to find a social or sweepstakes casino that doesn’t provide players with an app as an alternative, so you shouldn’t view this as a negative point.

If you find a site that does not have an app available, check how it looks on your smartphone or tablet. This will give you an idea of how well the team behind the site has done to provide you with a fluid and user-friendly experience. If there is an app, make sure it has regular updates - you might want to make sure your device automatically updates the app when required, to save you remembering to do it.

What should you look out for on free Sweeps Cash casino sites?

You can see how different these sites are when compared to standard casinos you might have explored online. That said, there are some things that still matter a lot when you’re looking for the best site to sign up to for the best experience.

Security: Can you trust the operator?

This is a big point, hence why it is top of the list in this section of the guide. While new social and sweepstakes casinos regularly pop up, it helps to choose one with a good track record of proven performance and trustworthiness. Clear terms and conditions, additional sweepstakes rules, and other guidance is good to see. You won’t find a license for these sites, since sweepstakes and social casinos do not require the same licensing as standard casinos. Look at who runs each site to determine whether you’ve found a site that you can trust and enjoy using.

Free Sweeps Cash casinos should be user friendly

Trust is only part of the equation when comparing these sites. You also need to find one that is user friendly - that is, it has been designed with the player in mind. All the sites on the list here have ticked this box, but you may find one or two are more appealing than others from your point of view. The key is being able to find your way around without getting lost or confused. You’ll find plenty of games, features, and highlights at these sites, so you need to be able to access everything you need without too much guidance.

Does the site provide any bonus offers?

Bonus offers can enhance your overall experience of such sites. The best example of this is the exclusive Stake.us bonus you can claim. When you sign up using the code MIKBONUS, you will receive the following perks:

$55 in Stake Cash (this is the same as Sweeps Coins used at other sites)

260,000 Gold Coins

5% rakeback

Most sites provide a welcome offer, but this is the best one available just now. In other cases, you may only see Gold Coins and perhaps one or two Sweeps Coins to use, so you can see the advantage of choosing Stake.us if a big signup offer is appealing to you. That said, you can also consider whether there are any other bonuses or promotions to claim along the way. The most common one to see at these sites is the daily login bonus, where you can get some more Gold Coins to play with - and potentially one or more additional Sweeps Coins as well.

Customer support plays a big role at free Sweeps Cash casinos

While live chat may not appear too often, there should still be a range of support available to all those who use social and sweepstakes casinos. Just because deposits and withdrawals are out of bounds, you may still have questions about the site format, the sweepstakes mode of play, or even purchasing Gold Coins. As such, you’ll need to be able to ask any questions that crop up - and get the answers you need.

Many social and sweepstakes casinos have a separate help center, populated with lots of different areas of interest, containing articles, questions, and answers. These are ideal because you can use them to search for more information about the site you’re using. Look for a contact area or page too - oftentimes, if there is a help center, there is a chance to open a ticket for assistance, and you’ll then receive an answer within a short time frame. It’s rare (but not impossible) to find a phone number, but email is another option for getting in touch.

What should you expect when considering payment methods?

No doubt you remember that purchases are never required at social or sweepstakes casinos. However, you may decide to purchase some more Gold Coins at some point, and if you do, you’ll want to know you can safely do so. Look for information about payment methods - usually provided via logos on the website or via articles inside the help center, as mentioned above. The most popular methods may include:

Online wallets such as PayPal

Card methods including Visa and Mastercard

You may find you can choose from credit or debit payment methods as well. You should be able to securely make purchases by following the process detailed on the respective sites.

Game selection and provider variety

There’s already been a little information provided here about the sort of games you might expect to see, but it’s good to note a variety of software providers and not just game variety. If you sign up for a social or sweepstakes casino with games from just one source, you’re going to have a limited range to play. You also won’t see too many new additions to the site. Find a site like Stake.us or one of the other providers on the above list, and you’ll have many more opportunities to play different casino-style games from various sources.

Sweeps cash casinos are here to stay

You can see there are several leading social and sweepstakes casinos to consider signing up for. Stake.us is highly recommended, especially given the exclusive offer for newcomers. This includes $55 Stake Cash, 260k in Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. Just use the exclusive code MIKBONUS to receive it if you decide to sign up.

FAQs about free Sweeps cash casinos

How can I get free Sweeps Cash?

This is an on-site currency provided at sweepstakes casinos. You cannot purchase it, but you may receive some when signing up or via a daily login bonus. It’s also possible to get Sweeps Cash via social media events and competitions.

What is the best Sweeps casino?

The best sweepstakes and social casino is surely Stake.us, which provides a range of games including some original titles unique to their site. They also have their own poker game alongside hundreds of slots from famous developers.

Does McLuck pay real money?

McLuck is a social and sweepstakes casino. This means you cannot win real prizes via the games as you would at a standard casino. However, you can play with Sweeps Coins to try and win more; if you do this, you can redeem SC winnings for a real prize according to their rules and regulations.

Do you have to purchase anything at a sweepstakes casino?

No, there is never any requirement to purchase anything when visiting a social or sweepstakes casino. You can never purchase any Sweeps Coins, although they are sometimes given away for free with a Gold Coin purchase.

Can you get a no deposit bonus from a social or sweeps casino?

No, because these casinos do not accept deposits at any time. You can often find a free offer when you sign up, consisting of Gold Coins for social play and Sweeps Coins for the sweepstakes. You can purchase extra Gold Coins but never Sweeps Coins.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.