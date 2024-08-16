Forget the noise, smoke, and driving through traffic – the best online casinos come packed with advanced real-money games, bigger payouts, and much better bonuses!
Our goal with this guide is to point you in the direction of the top 10 online casinos that are worthy of your real money bets and offer generous bonuses and same-day payouts.
The hottest casino site right now is , featuring a stellar game selection and a welcome package worth $8,000.
Is it the only one? Most certainly not. Read on to find out more about the rest!
Best Online Casinos
: Best overall
: 500% welcome bonus
: Best for online poker
: Fast payouts
: 300+ high-RTP slots
BetOnline: Top casino with sports betting
MyStake: Best for live games
Slot Madness: Newest casino games
Wild Casino: Top choice for blackjack
mBit Casino: 3000+ casino games
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
Our reviews below will highlight all the stand-out features and drawbacks of the best real money casinos. Keep on reading to select a casino site based on your needs.
1. – Best Online Casino Overall
Pros:
550+ online casino games
71+ live dealer games
$8,000 welcome package
100 free spins for new players
Accepts 16+ forms of crypto
Cons:
No downloadable mobile app
No bingo games available
HighRoller Casino really excels in every single category. From hundreds of top-quality slots to impressive live dealer games and a great welcome bonus – you’d be hard-pressed to find a real money online casino as good as this one!
Game Selection: 4.8/5
HighRoller keeps its players entertained with 564+ slots and virtual tables from 6+ software providers. Betsoft handles the bulk of the collection with titles like Alien Fruits x15000, Aloha King Elvis, and Dragon’s Gold 100.
If you’d rather try your luck at the tables, HighRoller has you covered with 71+ live games and counting – which is the highest number on our list of top real money casino sites!
They’ve partnered with Fresh Deck Studios and Visionary iGaming to host 25 blackjack tables, 9 baccarat games, 15 American/European roulette wheels, 4 lotteries and 18 specialties.
You can play Instant Lucky 7, Wheel of Fortune, Dice Duel, 24/7 T-Basket, and three-card poker with a live croupier at the helm. Bingo seems to be the only game you won’t find here.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Use the promo code HR400 with your first deposit of $50 or more and get a 200% bonus up to $4,000.
If you deposit $250 or more, you’ll receive a 400% match up to $4,000 instead. No matter what, you’ll also score 100 free spins to use on Golden Dragon Inferno.
Use the code HR100 on your second, third, fourth, and fifth deposits. HighRoller will double each transaction up to $1,000, giving you .
Payment Options: 4.7/5
This real money online gambling site accepts VISA, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX, P2P transfers, cashier checks, wire transfers, and 16+ forms of crypto.
You can use Bitcoin, AVAX, BNB, Bitcoin Cash, DOGE, ADA, ETH, LTC, Polygon, XMR, SOL, Stellar, SHIB, USDT, TRON and USDC to make deposits.
Online casino players must deposit $20 or more to claim each portion of HighRoller’s bonus. Fiat payouts start from $50, and they’re limited to $25,000 per transaction. Crypto withdrawals begin from $20, and you can withdraw up to $100,000 per transaction.
Bitcoin payouts reach you in 24 hours.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
HighRoller Casino doesn’t have a downloadable app, but their website is designed for mobile players.
It’s easy to navigate the user interface, and you’ll enjoy instant loading speeds when switching from game to game. From progressive slots to live dealer poker, our team didn’t notice any lag.
If you have any questions or concerns, don’t be afraid to visit their Help Center. You’ll find plenty of information about managing your account, deposit options, bonuses, and casino games. You can also get in touch with a real person using their 24/7 chat feature or dedicated email.
2. – Best Welcome Offer of All Top Online Casinos
Pros:
500% welcome package
500 free spins available
250+ real money online casino games
Accepts 6+ forms of crypto
Mobile-friendly interface
Cons:
No downloadable application
Dated design
Casino Extreme takes your betting experience to the next level with no-deposit offers, high-limit bonuses, and 250+ of RTG’s latest titles.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
For the past 23 years, Casino Extreme has wowed its audience with a premier selection of top slots and table games.
They’ve stocked their library with the latest titles from Realtime Gaming, and most of their reels exceed a 97% RTP. We found 195+ classic slots and 15+ jackpots here.
Aztec’s Millions is the most promising progressive, with a jackpot exceeding $1.4 million. In fact, this is one of the highest jackpots you can find at online casinos.
Online casino players need to log in before seeing the live dealer games, though. You can play live blackjack, American and European roulette, as well as baccarat with flexible betting limits.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
Before depositing, use the promo code EXTREME50 in the cashier and claim $50 in free chips. There’s no deposit required, but if you decide to stick around, there’s more to come!
Casino Extreme rolls out the red carpet for first-time depositors with and 500 free spins. Use the promo code BESTONE to start – you’ll get a 250% credit card bonus up to $1,000. Crypto gamblers will maximize their bonus with a huge 500% match.
After you’ve redeemed the deposit bonus, use the promo code 500BEST and claim 500 free spins on Cash Bandits 3. Both offers come with 10x wagering requirements – lower than all other real money casino sites!
Payment Options: 4.6/5
You can make deposits with VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Interac, and 6 forms of crypto. Casino Extreme also accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, ETH, and BNB.
No matter which payment option you choose, you must deposit $20 or more to claim a bonus.
All payouts start from $50, but Casino Extreme guarantees instant and fee-free transactions. As a new player, you can withdraw up to $2,500 a week. You can increase these limits by getting in touch with customer support.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
There’s no need to download external software before getting started at Casino Extreme. They went the extra mile to optimize their website for smartphones, and their game collection is sized appropriately for smaller screens. We didn’t notice any lag while browsing their casino.
If you’re in need of support, you can get in touch via live chat and email around the clock.
3. – Best Casino Online for Poker
Pros:
Frequent poker tournaments
Combined $3,000 welcome bonus
Low wagering requirements of 25x
Withdrawals in less than 24 hours
Powered by RealTime Gaming
Cons:
E-wallets are not supported
Same-day payouts only possible via crypto
Our team of experts chose Ignition as the best online casino for poker because of its epic poker tournaments and great welcome bonus. However, this is much more than a poker site – so let’s take a look at it.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
Ignition Casino is known for having a huge traffic of poker players. You can start participating in different games and tournaments at any time of the day. Every Sunday, you can buy your place in a 200K GTD tournament for as little as $1 and win up to several thousand dollars.
Other than poker, players will have fun exploring online slots. Some of our favorite titles are Thunderbird Spirit, Vikings, and Celestial Gems. You can also go for live casino games like Early Payout Blackjack (with a 99.5% RTP) that are streamed by professional dealers.
If you are looking for a unique casino experience, you can visit the Virtual Sports category as well and make bets on horses, greyhounds, and supercars.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
Once you sign up at this casino online, you can grab up to a $2,000 welcome package which is designed for poker and casino sections.
This includes a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 for poker and an identical one for the casino. Even better - if you use crypto the offer increases to $1,500 on each side, so you get up to .
The main reason why you will love bonuses at Ignition is that it comes with relatively low wagering requirements of 25x which makes it easier for you to reach the final goal.
Payment Options: 4.9/5
Ignition is equally friendly to crypto and fiat currency lovers. There are 8 payment methods supported including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, Mastercard, Zelle, and vouchers.
The withdrawal times take up to 48 hours though crypto is usually done in a day. In this case, with crypto you will also avoid any transaction fees.
Card options are subject to transaction fees on the deposit side as well. There’s a 15.9% fee attached, so you’ll want to go with crypto or Zelle if possible.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
At this moment, Ignition Casino does not have a special mobile casino app, but that should not discourage you from playing from your smartphone.
To start playing from your mobile device, you need to open the browser and visit the website from here. We tried several titles including online slots and they offer a smooth gaming experience.
The visuals and quality of real money casino games are not reduced at all. All the necessary buttons work perfectly and the titles load quickly, without any lag.
4. – Top Online Casino for Fast Payouts
Pros:
1-hour crypto withdrawals
$2,500 crypto bonus
9 secure payment options
24/7 live chat
Great selection of Hot Drop jackpots
Cons:
Bland website design
Can’t use e-wallets
Cafe Casino is one of the when it comes to high-quality table games. However, that’s not the only thing you can take advantage of. This website lets you enjoy generous bonuses, 24/7 customer support, and most importantly, fast payouts.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
The first thing we noticed at this real money online gambling site was its diverse selection of table games including craps, roulette, Pai Gow Poker, and Roll the Dice. Some of the titles in this section provide excellent jackpots – playing Let Em Ride can help you win up to $40,000 in total.
Online slots, specialty games, and live dealer games are also available. They are provided by 7 software companies including RTG, Rival, and Spinomenal.
This real money online casino site has the most secure gambling environment. It employs high-quality SSL encryption and all of the titles are frequently audited. That means that results can never be manipulated by any third parties.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
There are 2 variations of welcome bonuses available at this gambling site. One is for cryptocurrencies and one is for fiat currencies.
If you make a deposit using crypto then you will get up to $2,500. Credit cards and other options are eligible for a $1,500 welcome bonus.
Loyal gamblers can participate in a special Cafe Casino Perks promotion. There are 8 levels and the more you bet, the higher you will fly! The principle is pretty straightforward – if you make a bet of $1 on slot games, you will earn two points.
The same for specialty games will grant you five points. Later, you can exchange them for exciting prizes.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Just like Ignition, this real money online casino site is also very user-friendly when it comes to deposits and withdrawals.
If you go for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Ethereum, you can get your withdrawals almost instantly. The maximum waiting time can go up to 1 hour which is a very rare instance.
American Express, Visa, Mastercard, and bank wires are also supported. In most cases, you won’t have to pay more than the original amount but credit cards are subject to a 5.9% fee. However, the first deposit is completely free.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
All real money casino games at this gambling site are perfectly optimized for mobile devices. That being said, you can start playing whenever you want to.
The website looks equally beautiful on your smartphone. All the features are available, meaning that besides playing your favorite titles, you can also make deposits, grab bonuses, and even contact 24/7 available live chat support.
5. Slots.lv – Best Slots Variety of All Real Money Online Casinos
Pros:
Flawless instant play feature
Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses
Around 40 progressive jackpots
Great mobile compatibility
Fast payouts
Cons:
Some games only available in downloadable version
Fees on check-by-courier payouts
Slots.lv is an online casino that has been operating in the gambling industry for more than 10 years now. For that reason, it knows how to serve its customers with high-quality features like amazing bonuses, a great user interface, and helpful support channels.
Game Selection: 4.75/5
As you might have guessed, the main attraction of this online casino are . You can find a bunch of popular titles here, covering not only classic 3-reel machines but exciting jackpot slots as well.
The Jackpot section covers both regular and Hot Drop titles. Indiana Jane, Mystic Elements, and Reels and Wheels are some of the best games you can try at the beginning.
Bingo, Thundercrash, and keno can be discovered in the specialty games category. These ones are somehow different from traditional real money casino games, so if you have never tried them, make sure to have a look.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New players at Slots.lv can discover this gambling space with the welcome bonus of their choice. You have 2 options to choose from.
When you deposit with crypto, you will get a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 on your first deposit, as well as 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.
If you deposit using credit cards, you can get a 100% bonus up to $2,000 instead, as well as 20 free spins for Golden Buffalo.
There is also a rewards program for regular gamblers, so make sure to give it a try to get special prizes for making real money bets.
Payment Options: 4.75/5
Slots.lv is not very different from other real money online casinos we described above. It supports 8 deposit and withdrawal methods including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Visa, and Mastercard, among others.
You will have to make a minimum deposit of $20 for credit cards, $10 for cryptos, and $10 for player transfers. The average withdrawal time is up to 1 hour though fiat can take up to 48 hours.
One thing we find a little frustrating is that you can’t access information about payment options without signing up. Thankfully, the help center provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
As modern trends show, mobile usability for online casino sites increases day by day. To keep up with the pace, Slots.lv also has all of its casino games optimized for smartphones.
You can browse all of the titles using iOS and Android devices without any issues. Just grab your phone, open the mobile browser, and log into your account. That’s all that it takes to enjoy the gameplay on the go.
6. BetOnline – Best Real Money Online Casino for Sports Betting
Pros:
Trusted online casino with 25+ years of experience
Odds Booster feature for sports events
Over 30 betting markets
24 secure banking methods
$250 in free bets + 100 spins offer
Cons:
The live casino games section can be enhanced
Welcome bonus only usable on Betsoft-branded slots
BetOnline is an online gambling space that perfectly combines an online casino with sports betting. It has never been easier for players to switch between different games and claim some of the most generous casino bonuses.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
The casino section at BetOnline covers all the categories you can think of. Online slots, table games, live casino games, video poker, specialty games, and even cash races are available here.
In the Cash Races section, you will see several titles that have a specific amount of prize pool. For instance, there is a $750 race on the Eagle Gold 2 and the first 25 gamblers on the list can win.
The sports betting section includes events on some of the most popular sports. Here, you can discover some of the most exciting tools. For instance, with Odds Booster, BetOnline boost-ups the odds on numerous sports betting markets so they are shifted in your favor.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
At BetOnline, players can claim 100 free spins welcome bonus. It doesn’t require you to enter any special bonus codes or even make a minimum deposit. Just fund your account with whatever amount you want to and you’ll get 10 spins for the next 10 days. Simple as that!
If you are more into sports betting, you can opt for a 50% match up to $250 in free bets plus an additional 100 spins. It gets unlocked after you use the code FREE250.
However, things do not end there. The promotions section is filled with other amazing offers. For instance, you can get a 100% poker welcome bonus or a $50 risk-free live bet. Make sure you check these out.
Payment Options: 4.7/5
BetOnline has one of the most diverse selections of payment methods from all the top real money casino sites. You can make bets using 24 options including MoneyGram, wire transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Cardano, Solana, and Ethereum among others.
The banking page is very helpful, and you can find detailed information about minimum and maximum withdrawals, transaction fees, and more.
For instance, with Bitcoin, you can withdraw a minimum of $50, and a maximum of $100,000. There are no deposit fees for crypto, though unfortunately there are credit/debit card fees. Again, we suggest going with crypto.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
We were happy to discover that BetOnline is perfectly optimized for mobile devices. Even the sports betting section works smoothly and you can use all the features and tools including live betting which is super comfortable.
Casino games work pretty smoothly. The gameplay is well-adjusted to your screen size and all the necessary buttons are in place.
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos for Real Money
Licensing & Safety
Our team only endorses licensed and regulated online casinos for your protection and safety. We’ve chosen online casinos that are monitored by the Curacao Gaming Authority. Licensed casinos guarantee fair games, legit bonuses and timely payouts.
Game Selection
When creating the list of the top 10 real money casinos, we paid the most attention to the gaming portfolio. Games are the heart of online casinos, and without them, you won’t be able to enjoy much.
All casino sites on our list come with a decent selection of titles. Some online real money casinos also offer sports betting options so you don’t have to switch to another website.
Bonuses and Promotions
We all love hitting the jackpot at real money online casinos. But what if you do it with bonus money? Wouldn’t it feel better? The best online casinos offer customers generous welcome bonuses and cashback offers to motivate them - ideally with low rollovers.
Reputation
The online gambling industry might be thriving, but that doesn’t mean you should trust every casino you find online. Our experts gave a higher ranking to online casinos that have been around the block. Older platforms come with a strong reputation from years of experience.
Payment Options
If you’re lucky enough to win it must be easy to withdraw from your online casino account. This becomes impossible if a gambling site does not have a good selection of banking options.
Since players have different preferences, we focused on real money online gambling sites that have both – fiat and cryptocurrencies available. They come with fewer fees and fast withdrawal times.
Mobile Compatibility
In today’s age, people love doing things on their smartphones. This includes playing at real money online casinos as well. That’s why all the best online casinos on our list are optimized for iOS and Android devices.
What is the Most Trusted Casino Online?
High Roller: Most trusted online casino
Casino Extreme: Largest welcome bonus
Ignition: Best for 24/7 online poker games
Cafe Casino: Fastest payouts
Slots.lv: Top pick for online slots and jackpots
HighRoller Casino’s parent company has been active in the online casino industry since 1991.
Despite their millennial age status, they’ve revamped their gaming collection for a modern-day audience without losing their reputation. Thousands of loyal players have stuck around for three decades!
What Makes High Roller the Best Online Casino Real Money Players Can Join?
We’ve reviewed countless legit online casinos, but High Roller is the best gambling platform for most players. Their outstanding welcome bonus, game library, and reputation earned them a top spot.
Huge Welcome Bonus: New players can score up to $8,000 in bonus funds at HighRoller Casino, in addition to 100 free spins. Compared to other online casinos, you’ll enjoy more value for your money.
Loads of Live Games: Enjoy a hyper-realistic gaming experience with 71+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker. It’s rare to find a gambling site with so many live options, but HighRoller goes the extra mile even with live lottery games.
Unmatched Reputation: HighRoller’s parent company launched in 1991, and they’ve come a long way in the past three decades. Generous bonuses, top-notch games and a strong reputation are the main reasons behind this casino’s popularity.
On top of all that, HighRoller also ranks as one of the , offering exceptional security measures that are second to none.
Why Should I Play at Online Casino Sites?
Generous Bonuses: Compared to physical casinos, online gambling sites give you the chance to boost your bankroll and start your journey with extra money. You can always go for welcome bonuses which offer a specific amount of money with free spins.
Convenience: Top real money casino sites are intended to be convenient, with players able to visit the site at any time. You may play from the comfort of your own home, and you will always have safe access.
More Games: If you enjoy playing various sorts of games, an online casino is an excellent solution. Since there are no physical limitations, operators may provide a diverse portfolio of titles to gamers.
Free Play: At land-based casinos, you will never be able to learn new games for free. Most online casinos have their games available in the demo mode, giving you the chance to practice first and only after that make real money bets.
Do Online Casinos Offer Same-Day Payouts?
Yes, online casinos generally offer same-day payouts depending on your chosen withdrawal method. While bank wire transfers and debit card payouts can take 2-3 days for processing and delivery, crypto and e-wallet transactions usually reach your casino account in 24 hours or less.
HighRoller Casino offers same-day payouts when you deposit and withdraw through Bitcoin, and most of our top sites promise the same expedited processing speeds.
However, the time frame varies depending on how much you’re requesting, the form of crypto being used, and the online casino.
Interac, Zelle, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Solana are just a few examples of same-day payout methods you’ll encounter at the best online casinos.
Best Online Casinos – FAQs
What is the Best Online Casino?
HighRoller is the best online casino right now, offering new players a welcome package of up to $8,000 + 100 free spins, as well as over 550 online casino games from premium developers.
Are Online Casinos Safe?
Online casinos are safe if you stick to the options that are licensed and regulated by reputable gambling agencies. Our list only showcases legit online casinos which are audited by third parties for fairness, so you don’t have to worry about the safety of your money.
Do Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?
All the best online casino sites offer generous deposit bonuses for their customers. Besides a welcome bonus, you can also get other exciting offers to grab free spins, get cashback, or participate in exciting VIP programs.
What is the Easiest Game to Make Money at Online Casinos?
Provided you know basic strategy, video poker and blackjack are the easiest games to make money at online casinos.
Both of these games have a 99% to 99.8%% RTP, meaning you’ll have a 50-50 chance of winning each hand. Combine this with a money-management strategy, and your chances of winning are as good as they can get.
Comparison of the 5 Best Casinos Online
HighRoller: It was a close call, but HighRoller is the best online casino for new players. They’ve enjoyed a flawless reputation since 1991. You can play 573+ slots, 71+ live games, and 50+ specialties with up to $8,000 in bonuses and 100 free spins.
Casino Extreme: Casino Extreme kicks things up a notch with its high-percentage welcome bonus. Every player is guaranteed a 500% match with their first deposit of $20 or more, and you’ll get 500 free spins to boot. Use the promo codes BESTONE and 500BEST to qualify.
Ignition: This is the best online casino site for poker. Here, players can have fun exploring all kinds of casino games. Don’t forget to claim a combined welcome bonus of $3,000 for the casino and poker sections.
Cafe Casino: Do you love playing high-quality table games with fast payouts on the side? This is one of the most trusted online casinos that help you do so. Start a fresh gambling journey with a $2,500 welcome bonus now.
Slots.lv: Playing online slots from top-notch software providers is the best thing you can do at this online casino site. Find your new favorite title with an amazing $7,500 welcome package.
How to Get Started at the Best Casino Sites Online
Signing up at your favorite online casino is super easy. To make it even easier for you, we have prepared a step-by-step guide that you can use to sign up at your online casino of choice.
Step 1: Choose an Online Casino
Choose a casino from our list or visit HighRoller, our top pick
Click the ‘Join Now’ button
Step 2: Create an Account
Fill in all your personal information
Accept the T&Cs
Click “Register” to process
Step 3: Confirm Your Email
Now, you should receive a confirmation link in your inbox
Follow the link, so the verification process is finished
Step 4: Deposit & Play Online Casino Games
Once you log in to your account, find the “Deposit” button
Choose your favorite payment option
Make a minimum deposit to claim a welcome bonus
That’s it! You can now start playing casino games.
Suggestions for Finding the Best Online Casino
Identifying the best online casino might not always be easy. If you ever need to find the best option for you, make sure you follow these tips and tricks:
Look for a License: If an online gambling site does not own an official license from a reputable gambling agency (like MGA), then it is the best idea to stay away from it. Because if something inconvenient happens, no one can protect your rights.
Read Terms and Conditions: T&Cs store a lot of useful information not only about your account but bonuses as well. Most people undervalue this document but it’s one of the best ways to determine whether a casino suits your preferences or not.
Check the Customer Support: Good customer service can be an excellent indicator that an online casino cares about the comfort of its players. Check if there’s a 24/7 available live chat with friendly representatives.
Read Other Gamblers’ Thoughts: Most gamblers share their own experiences with others on the internet. This can be a good way for you to find out if top online casinos are worth your time, money, and attention.
Ready to Play At the Top 10 Real Money Casinos?
At this point, you have all the knowledge about online casinos and how they work.
Now, you can choose the one you like the most.
If you don’t know where to start, make sure you have a look at HighRoller. This is the top online casino, thanks to its great selection of jackpot slots, a generous welcome bonus, and excellent mobile compatibility.
That said, any of our top online casinos could be the one for you depending on your unique gambling needs.
Whatever you end up choosing, we remind you to gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.