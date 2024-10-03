Plugin & Play

$PEPU, $STARS, And $MEMEBET - Meme Coin ICOs You Don't Want To Miss!

Crypto experts are predicting a major bull run soon… These are the new ICOs you don’t want to miss for potential profits!

With Bitcoin ETFs seeing record inflows, it seems like the crypto market is just waiting to explode. In fact, October is expected to bring one of the biggest crypto rallies to date.

But which tokens should you focus on if you’re hunting some bigger gains? We analyzed the market and what industry specialists are saying, and all the evidence points to the new ICOs.

To be specific, presale altcoins you shouldn’t miss to buy ahead of the upcoming bull run are Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).

Let’s check out the details!

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — New Meme Coin Aiming to Solve Problems of Original PEPE With Its Own Layer 2 Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is becoming the next trend in crypto circles by building its own Layer-2 blockchain. The new Pepe Chain aims to fix the slow transactions and high fees that trouble many Ethereum-based projects, including the original Pepe. Only by using the Pepe Chain, traders could speed up their transactions by 100x while keeping fees low.

The presale has broken all records, passing $16 million and nearing the $17 million milestone in no time. It's ending soon, so jump in while the price is still at a discount.

Early investors can access its double-staking system, offering an impressive APY of around 130%. The team is also developing a custom block explorer for easier asset tracking while working on smooth bridging between Ethereum and Pepe Chain.

Several popular crypto influencers have taken notice, with some even suggesting massive returns in the 100-150x range. With exchange listings on the horizon, there’s limited time left to jump in before it hits the exchanges.

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) — No KYC Telegram Casino Offering Massive P2E Airdrops and Exclusive VIP Benefits

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is an innovative altcoin presale aiming to change the gambling industry forever with its new platform where users can bet with meme coins on all kinds of games, slots, and sports – a first in the sector.

The presale kicked off well, raising over $350K in its initial weeks. There are 1.4 billion tokens available, plus an extra 400 million for casino perks. Investors can buy their tokens by using many popular cryptos or even a bank card.

Some larger investors are starting to take notice, with some bigger investments coming in. A few industry influencers are speculating it could see unbelievable growth and position Memebet as a leading name in GambleFi industry.

The team behind the token is still developing the platform, looking to create something never seen before in the casino industry. With attractive rewards, airdrops, and VIP access on offer, it could be an interesting investment for those looking to grab some bigger profits in the upcoming bull run.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Making You Lazy Meme Coins Work for You With Its First-Ever MemeVault Platform

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a new meme sensation that’s setting new standards in the industry by launching the MemeVault, a platform for staking popular meme coins. Users can put their SHIB or DOGE to work and earn $STARS tokens as rewards.

The project aims to make staking into something simple and bring popular meme coins together in one place. The presale is nearing the $2 million mark and is set to run until December, though at this rate, it will end much sooner than expected.

A key selling point for investors is the platform's user-friendly and private nature – no KYC or whitelist needed, which is becoming uncommon in the meme coin market.

The token distribution is as follows: 25% for staking rewards, 10% for exchange listings, 20% for presale, 20% for marketing, and 25% for a "War Chest" for future rewards. It has received positive audits from Coinsult and SolidProof, but what even more attracts investors is its APY exceeding 780%.

The Verdict

If you’re preparing your portfolio for the big October rally, some tokens you don’t want to miss ahead of it include Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).

While all of these altcoins can currently be bought in their presale phases for just a fraction of their future price, now’s the ideal time to buy your first batch.

With each stage selling out in record time, you should make sure you don’t miss your chance to get in early and skyrocket your portfolio!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

