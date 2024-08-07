Parimatch’s two products in India (Get the app):
Parimatch, one of the biggest gaming platforms in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, made waves in India recently since it decided to expand across the country (in 2021). It has since offered an APK application referred to as the “ultimate betting app” by the Google Play store and qualified to be “industry leading” according to commentators and sports pundits. It’s one of the main competitors (for the casino vertical) and we compare both of these brands at the end of this article.
The online company has a 30+ year history that adds to its overall credibility. At Parimatch India, players are offered a safe, secure, and legal online venue with 10,000+ online casino games (not a typo) and 30+ sports to choose from. This commitment to customer satisfaction is taken further by implementing responsible gaming policies, as the operator believes that gambling should bring positive experiences. When gaming is no longer fun, or when you’re playing beyond your means, it’s advised to stop.
Parimatch online also offers a well-designed website and mobile app, which you'll find easy to navigate despite the large collection of casino games and sports. As we go further in this review, you'll discover the qualities that have made Parimatch a preferred destination for Indians with an eye for quality. We'll also provide a brief history of the brand to examine how it evolved into the top gambling platform it is today.
Parimatch India: A Retrospective Take
Parimatch has been operating officially since 1994 when it was established in Kyiv, Ukraine. The online website, operated by PMSPORT N.V., came online in 2000 and began offering multiple gambling services covering online casino games, live dealers, sports betting, and virtual games. Currently, Parimatch is live in several regulated markets across three continents.
In Asia, India has one of the largest viable markets for online gambling but regulations remain a gray area. Given the absence of federal laws, states are authorized to determine the legality of iGaming in their regions. Despite this, Parimatch’s expansion into India in June 2021 was well-received by players with an understanding that no (federal) laws are being broken.
Parimatch India operates with an international gambling license from the government of Curaçao, placing it out of the jurisdiction of Indian laws. Thousands of Indians now access the platform daily because of its extensive collection of games, service quality, and reputation. In addition to English, customers in India can access the site and receive support in four other languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi.
Historical Milestones at Parimatch
Having over 10,000 casino games and a giant sports catalogue is not something any operator achieves overnight. Parimatch has evolved from humble beginnings and became a powerhouse for top-notch gambling services. PMSPORT N.V. operates the website from a registered office in Curaçao while having licenses from other regulatory authorities such as those in Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, and the UK.
Presented below is a timeline detailing Parimatch's journey through the years, with a focus on its achievements and important moments.
● 2000 – Parimatch launches its gambling website, becoming one of the first in the CIS region.
● 2015 – The company entered the Kazakhstan market and began cooperating with Federbet to stop match-fixing.
● 2018 – Parimatch begins operations in Cyprus, and CEO Sergey Portnov wins the “Leader of the Year” award at the SBC Awards in London.
● 2020 – Parimatch joins the Esports Integrity Commission to assist with fraud prevention and cheating in eSports.
● 2020 – Parimatch launches into the UK market under the management of BV Gaming Limited.
● 2021 – The operator expands operations across India and acquires the performance marketing organization Mr Fish and the online poker room PokerMatch.
● 2022 – Parimatch announces the restructuring of its management and appoints Maksym Liashko as the new CEO. The former CEO Roman Syrotian steps into a supervisory role.
● 2022 – The company opens a new European hub in Prague as part of a continued international expansion.
One of the best aspects of Parimatch India is the smooth gaming interface. Indians can enjoy the best gambling services with access to local payment options, bonuses, and 24/7 customer service.
Detailed Parimatch India Review
The first thing you'll notice about the games lobby at Parimatch India is its neat arrangement. There’s an impressive variety of gaming options from slots to live dealers, instant games, poker, TV games, table games, and bingo. Even more exciting is the range of available promotions and bonuses given to registered players on the platform.
The variety of games offered at Parimatch India cannot be debated given the 90+ software providers partnered with the operator. You'll find world-class names like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal, Wazdan, Hacksaw Gaming, Netgame, and more. Given the company's mission of offering the most satisfactory gaming experience to Indians, there's support for popular payment methods in the country from to eWallets, cryptocurrency, and traditional banking.
Should you require on-the-spot assistance, the customer support team is available 24/7 via online chat and email. These services are accessible at any time and can be initiated on the website by clicking the support button in the main menu. As part of this review, we've ensured you only get an unbiased assessment of Parimatch India. So you can make an informed decision about the operator.
Here's an overview of some pros and cons we noticed about the operator:
Pros
● Safety: We can say with confidence that all wagers, personal and financial information, shared by registered users at Parimatch India are completely protected. The operator uses advanced Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryptions to keep the information of thousands of users private. When you initiate transactions, your funds cannot be stolen and your details are available only for you.
● Android mobile APK app: The Parimatch India mobile application is well-designed and suitable for devices running the Android operating system (version 5.1 and above). Players who download the Parimatch app get a 2-in-1 solution to play quality casino games and place bets on various sports, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). You can get in on your device easily by using the quick download link available on the website.
● Cryptocurrency support: Despite providing Indian players with some of the best local banking options, Parimatch also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies. Many Indian players in the digital space today prefer undertaking online gambling using digital currencies because of the anonymity it provides. Some available options include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and more.
Cons
● No iOS app: Statistics show that Android phones occupy over 95% of smartphone market share in India. Perhaps, this is why Parimatch has focused on developing only an Android app for players. Nevertheless, there are customers who'd like to access the platform using the iOS app on their iPads and iPhones. Should the operator decide to have one, it would be an impressive development.
● Lack of phone support: The customer support channels at Parimatch could include one more option, especially a phone line. We understand that not having a physical location within India might make this a tad bit difficult but there are ways around this. Given the market size of online gambling in India, having these options will be a superb addition to the operator's service.
How to Login and Register an Account at Parimatch India
Opening an account as a new player at Parimatch India is one of the simplest we've come across. The operator calls it a one-touch registration process and this is no exaggeration from what we experienced. Here's a guide we've put together to help you get started:
1. Launch the official Indian website of Parimatch on your browser and click the yellow-coloured “Sign up” button on the main page.
2. A one-page registration form pops up and the first thing to do is choose your welcome bonus. The operator offers separate bonuses for the casino and sportsbook, and you can select only one.
3. Next, enter an active Indian phone number in the available space and choose a personal password for your new account.
4. Usually, other platforms require you to confirm your age and accept the T&Cs by checking a box. At Parimatch, this is done automatically so you won't have to.
5. Click the “Sign up” button to continue. To complete the registration process, enter the 6-digit verification code sent as an SMS to your mobile number on the next page.
After this Parimatch login process, which is not all that complicated, you can access your welcome bonus.
Parimatch Deposits & Withdrawals
Parimatch India has made it easy for registered players to make payments on the website. Depositing funds into your gaming account can be done via bank transactions, eWallets, credit/debit cards, and cryptocurrency. We found that each payment option has a specific deposit limit, sometimes as low as 200 INR. If you wish to claim your welcome bonus, however, the minimum acceptable deposit is 350 INR. You can do this by clicking the green “Deposit” button on the upper right corner of the website.
For withdrawals at Parimatch India, you can use any payment method carrying information that matches your player account. If you're wondering about the information being referred to here, we have the details for you. Remember how you only had to use your phone number during registration? Well apparently, before making any withdrawals, it's mandatory to provide your personal information following regulations to prevent money laundering and fraud.
From our findings, a minimum of 500 INR can be withdrawn from your account after fulfilling all applicable wagering requirements. Head to your profile and click the “Personal Data'' button to provide your details which include an email, full name, date of birth, city, and the answer to a security question of your choice. Below, we've given a breakdown of the available payment methods you can use at Parimatch India:
PariMatch Deposit Options
Parimatch Withdrawal Times and Options
License and Security
Parimatch is operated by PMSPORT N.V. with the registration number 146906 and address at Schout Bij Nacht Doormanweg 40, Curaçao. Players in India can be assured knowing that the platform holds an international Curaçao eGaming license with the number 1668/JAZ from the government of Curaçao.
To ensure that players are kept safe, the operator has incorporated modern security protocols to encrypt all financial information transmitted over the website. You can confirm this yourself by looking for the HTTPS prefix on the web address when browsing on your smartphone or PC.
Also impressive is the responsible gaming framework implemented by Parimatch India as the foundation for identifying problem gambling behaviours. These resources can be accessed by contacting customer support when you need to have more control over your gaming. Some available RG tools at Parimatch India include:
● Spend limit
● Deposit limit
● Session time limit
● Time out
● Self-exclusion
Bonuses and Promotions available at Parimatch India
As a registered user on Parimatch, you have several opportunities to join promotions that can help you boost your bankroll. The available offers consist of the traditional welcome bonus and special offers that get updated regularly. To stay updated on the latest promotions, you can follow Parimatch on any of its official social media platforms or check the promotions section as often as you can.
The Parimatch India Welcome Bonus
Parimatch India treats newly registered players to an impressive welcome package after completing the sign-up process. This offer can only be claimed once by one customer and is non-transferable. The total amount for this bonus is a 150% deposit match of up to 1,05,000 INR after making a minimum deposit of 350 INR into your account after registration.
To ensure you're taking full advantage of this offer and not doing anything that might void it, here are some important points to note:
● New players have a maximum of seven (7) days to deposit after registration. Past this due date, this offer will be cancelled.
● To withdraw any winnings accrued through bonus funds, players must complete the 30x wagering requirements.
● The casino welcome bonus can only be wagered on games in the slots section.
● The maximum withdrawal amount is 10x the original bonus sum.
● The welcome bonus is valid for 30 days from activation. Players who can't complete the wagering requirements within this timeframe will lose the bonus and all winnings accrued from bonus funds.
Time-sensitive Promotions
Something we find peculiar about Parimatch India is that most of the available promos have a time limit. To ensure you're not missing out on any, keep yourself informed by visiting the promotions section daily. At the time of this review, some of the active promotions include:
● Free spins
● It's raining free bets
● Mega crash tournament
● Quests
● Stickers
● Achievements
● Moneysoon Tournament
Parimatch India Products
The casino games lobby at Parimatch India is so massive that you'll likely have a hard time choosing which titles to play. A look at the sportsbook section reveals it isn't different either, as the range of markets and sports events is extensive. To help you get a more summarized view of the game options, here's what you should know.
PariMatch Online Slots For Real Money
The huge selection of slot games at Parimatch India will not only give you a pleasant time but also solid wins if you get lucky. One of the best things we love about this section is how the slots are sorted into categories ranging from Recommended titles to Top, New, and Jackpots. You can also sort them by providers or themes such as Fruits, 777, Fantasy, Animal, and more.
Looking through the jackpot section revealed there were at least 1,200 titles each with in-game jackpots with big wins. Some include Cash Vault: Hold ‘N’ Link, Rocket Chimp Jackpot, Dark Wolf, and Pompeii Gold: Rapid Link. We didn't find any progressive jackpots offered at the casino, so you'll have to make do with the regular jackpot slots.
Here's an overview of some of the most popular slots at Parimatch India:
Table Games
The table games section at Parimatch India is impressive enough considering the 170+ titles listed. Players have a chance to enjoy classic options as well as a variety of variations that offer an equal level of excitement. Below are some of the top titles you'll find and love in the table games catalogue at Parimatch India:
● European Roulette
● No Commission Baccarat
● American Blackjack
● Teen Patti: Diwali Special
Live Casino Games
The 500+ variety of options available to players in the live dealer section at Parimatch India is astonishing. In addition to having regular options such as Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat, there are Game shows, Andar Bahar, and a section dedicated to games hosted by Hindi-speaking dealers.
As you can expect from live casino games, these titles offer you a chance to experience the feeling of being present in a real-life casino studio. You'll come across professional dealers offering you quality casino gaming in the comfort of your privacy. Here are a few games you could try out:
● Lightning Roulette
● Infinite Blackjack
● VIP Blackjack
● Live Casino Hold'em
● Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
● Live Teen Patti
The Renowned Parimatch India Sportsbook
Parimatch India utilises its global betting proficiency to provide players with an extensive range of sports betting options. You'll find some of the most competitive odds, generous betting promotions, and special events, across 30+ sports. Players can also enjoy full coverage of the TNPL, IPL, and other cricket leagues locally and internationally.
Players who want to register on the platform for the purpose of sports betting should select the sports bonus during registration. With it, you'll receive a 450% bonus match of up to 50,000 INR after making a minimum first deposit of 200 INR. This offer cannot be claimed at another time. These are some of the most popular sports options available for players to bet on at Parimatch India:
● Cricket
● Field Hockey
● Football
● Tennis
● Basketball
● Badminton
● Virtual and eSports
Parimatch India APK Android App : A Closer Look
If you have a knack for playing casino games or betting on sports using mobile apps, Parimatch India has made this possible. The Android app is designed for convenience, allowing players the opportunity to wager on cricket, football, or any other sport from anywhere. You can download it by navigating to the mobile apps section on the main menu.
Here's what you need to know:
App Availability and Compatibility:
● Requires Android 5.1 or higher
● Supports English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi
App Key Features:
● Combines sports betting and casino games
● Offers 30+ sports and over 10,000 casino games
● User-friendly interface
● Quick deposits and withdrawals
● In-app customer support
App Sports Betting Options:
● Popular sports include cricket, football, and kabaddi
● Pre-match and live betting available
● Various bet types: single, parlay, and multiple markets
App Casino Section:
● Slots, table games, and live dealer options
● Includes popular games like baccarat, roulette, and poker
App Bonuses:
● Welcome bonus for new users (terms apply)
● Various promotions and tournament offers
App Installation Process:
● Requires enabling installation (more information here https://pm-bet.in/en/mobile)
● APK file downloadable from Parimatch website
App Additional Features:
● Virtual sports and esports betting
● Simulated reality leagues for cricket
Customer Support
The first level of support at Parimatch India is the FAQ page which you can access via the menu. It offers a general solution to common issues and questions from players, and is helpful if you're not looking for specific information. Other support channels you'll find that provide direct contact with an agent are:
● Live chat
● Email –
Conclusion and Expert Opinion
The gaming options and experience offered by Parimatch India can be considered top-quality without seeming like an over-exaggeration. The catalogue of casino games is massive, with over 10,000 real money games available, and sports betting is a significant part of the operator's service, covering 30+ sports. This extensive offering rivals that of Casino Days India, which is also known for its wide selection of games.
Both Parimatch and Casino Days India provide a diverse range of casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. However, Parimatch's integration of sports betting within the same app gives it an edge for users who enjoy both casino gaming and sports wagering. This 2-in-1 solution is a unique selling point for Parimatch. And why we highly recommend it (rated 4.8 out of 5) on OutlookIndia.com.
Important Notice: This information is provided for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries inherent risks - please gamble responsibly and within your means. Never gamble to recover losses or if it is no longer enjoyable. In India, gambling regulations vary by state. The legality of online gambling is currently in a grey area at the federal level, with individual states having the authority to regulate or prohibit it. Players are urged to verify the legality of online gambling activities in their specific state before participating. And to check legal age. Please gamble responsibly.
