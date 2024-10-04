Plugin & Play

New Sweepstakes Casinos 2024: Latest Sweeps Coin Casinos

Even if you are an existing social casino member and enjoy playing on that specific platform, it's always nice to have alternatives and other options. This is especially true since new casinos may present a specific feature or benefit that you haven't encountered already.

New Sweepstakes Casinos 2024
info_icon

Engaging on sweepstakes casino platforms is the best way to enjoy your favorite casino games without risking any money. Sweepstakes casinos usually operate using a form of virtual currency called sweeps coins and players can use these coins to play the games.

Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos

The best sweepstakes casinos offer impressive welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, rewards, social media giveaways, extensive gaming libraries, reliable customer support, and are safe and secure gaming destinations. So, we're going to take a look at some highly-rated options for US players, starting with Stake.us - as it ticks all boxes.

Stake.us: Our #1 new sweepstakes casino

McLuck: Range of slots and live casino games

Wow Vegas: Popular slots with a intuitive interface

Jackpota: New slot titles added regularly

ClubsPoker: Top social poker gaming site

Compare new online sweepstakes casinos for cash & offers

info_icon

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

While Stake.us is our top recommendation when it comes to the best sweepstakes and social casinos available in the US, there are a few other highly-rated contenders as well. So, we're going to take a look at some other sweepstakes platforms like McLuck, Wow Vegas, Jackpota, and ClubsPoker.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us is one of the newest and most impressive social casinos to enter the US market. After signing up for the platform, you'll receive $25 worth of Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins after entering the bonus code MIKBONUS. Thereafter, you’ll have access to a range of popular casino-style games, including slots, table games, and their live dealer selection, as well as some unique Stake Originals.

Pros:

  • No deposit or purchase required

  • Hundreds of Pragmatic Play slot games

  • Many exclusive Stake Original titles

  • Daily login bonus

Cons:

  • No social sports available

Rating: 4.9/ 5.0

2. McLuck: Impressive slots collection and live casino games

McLuck is another one of the latest sweepstakes casinos. Their welcome bonus gives you 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins after signing up and entering the promo code MIKPROMO. Thereafter, you can take advantage of an impressive range of slots as well as a live casino section. There are loads of bonuses available here aside from the welcome bonus, rewarding you with free Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins while engaging.

Pros:

  • Variety of slots from top developers

  • Welcome bonuses and regular promotions

  • Strong mobile compatibility

  • Responsive customer support

  • Attractive loyalty program

Cons:

  • Limited live dealer game selection 

Rating: 4.8/ 5.0

3. Wow Vegas: Popular slots with a intuitive interface

Wow Vegas is another one of the new social casinos on the market. The platform offers more than 1,000 popular slot types and variations, as well as progressive jackpots and table games. The welcome bonus rewards new players with 250,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins for becoming a member of Wow Vegas. Aside from the welcome bonus, players can participate in various incentives such as the SuperSpins bonus, Happy Hour promotion, and Wow Vegas Races.

Pros:

  • Nice sign up bonus

  • Access to over 800 casino-style games

  • Take advantage of frequent promotions 

  • 20 coin packages available

Cons:

  • PayPal is not accepted as a payment method

Rating: 4.7/ 5.0

4. Jackpota: New slot titles added regularly

Jackpota is one of the latest and most user-friendly social casinos available. Signing up for the platform rewards you with 7,500 Gold Coins immediately. Thereafter, you can explore the gaming library, which offers hundreds of slots, including new releases added regularly. Gold Coin package purchases are also available if you want to top up your Gold Coin balance. On top of that, you can earn 1,500 Gold Coins every day by simply logging into your account once every 24 hours.

Pros:

  • Great welcome bonus

  • 1,500 GC every 24 hours

  • Safe and reliable platform

  • Ideal for beginners

Cons:

  • No mobile app

Rating: 4.6/ 5.0

5. ClubsPoker: Top social poker gaming site

ClubsPoker is another one of the latest social casinos to enter the US gaming scene and has a huge focus on poker. After signing up, you'll receive 25,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins. You can engage in over a dozen poker titles and variations, including Omaha Hi-Lo and 6 Card Omaha. You'll also find more modern selections here, including Bomb Pots and Rabbit Hunting. The daily login bonus rewards players with 2,500 Gold Coins and 0.50 Sweeps Coins.

Pros:

  • Mobile compatibility

  • Simple sign up process

  • Multiple ongoing promos

  • Impressive welcome bonus

Cons:

  • No live chat options

Rating: 4.5/ 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

You cannot win money directly on new sweeps cash casinos. However, there are ways to redeem Sweeps Coins winnings for cash prizes. Let’s take a look at how the currency and coin systems work.

How Does The Currency System Work?

New sweepstakes casinos make use of a virtual currency in the form of Sweeps Coins. This is the standard across sweepstakes platforms. However, some social casinos, such as Stake.us, offer Stake Cash, which is unique to their brand but works in much the same way as Sweeps Coins. The virtual currency can indeed be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards; however, it cannot be purchased and can only be earned through rewards from the social casino site.

How Does The Coin System Work?

New sweepstakes casinos also use Gold Coins. Gold Coins are awarded to players upon signing up and are also given through bonuses and promotions. You can win Gold Coins when playing your favorite casino games as well. However, you cannot redeem them for cash prizes or gift cards as they have no monetary value.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

You can indeed play without purchasing coins, even if the option is available at the social casino. Some of the ways to obtain coins include earning them through bonuses, promotions, and other rewards.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins are also obtained from bonuses and promotions. Additionally, like Gold Coins, you can also acquire more of these points by participating in daily login bonuses, competitions, tournaments, and social media giveaways.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Choosing a new social casino is easier said than done. This is mainly because there are various aspects you need to look closer at before signing up for any social casino. Let’s take a look at what those key aspects are:

Game selection

Game selection is extremely important because the main purpose of signing up to a social gaming site is to engage in your favorite casino games. So for this reason, make sure that the gaming library contains games you enjoy playing.

Offers and free sweeps

You should also look at the bonuses and promotions that the social casino offers. Welcome bonuses, bonuses for returning players, rewarding loyalty programs, special offers, free coin giveaways, etc., are all things you should keep an eye out for.

Cash prizes

Although social casinos are purely for entertainment, it’s nice to know that you can redeem your Sweeps Coins winnings for gift cards, cash prizes, and other merchandise. So ensure that the sweepstakes casino gives you this option.

Is an app available?

Many players enjoy gaming on the go; however, social casinos are not well-known for offering dedicated or downloadable mobile apps. However, the top recommended new sweepstakes casinos on this page all offer mobile browser-compatible interfaces, ensuring that you can easily access all of the social casino’s offerings directly from your smartphone or tablet.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Certain social casino key features can make or break your overall experience on the platform. So, let's take a look at what you need to be on the lookout for before joining any sweepstakes casino:

Security

Make sure that the social casino uses security and encryption protocols so that all information you enter, be it personal or financial, is protected from hackers.

Usability

Also, ensure that the site is easy to navigate and you’re able to find what you’re looking for without much hassle or toggling back and forth.

Bonus offers

A solid bonus gives you a head start to explore all that the social platform has to offer. Additionally, bonuses for returning players are also nice as they keep you entertained and encourage you to come back for more. For example, Stake.us offers $25 worth of Stake Cash as well as 250,000 Gold Coins upon signing up.

Customer Support

Ensure that these sweepstakes casinos offer support via live chat, email, contact forms, and a telephone number. An effective FAQ section is also very helpful and, in some instances, means you don’t need to reach out to support as your questions might be answered right there on their page.

Payment Methods

Payment methods at social casinos are important, even though they are free to play, since you will need access to payment methods to purchase Gold Coin packages if you want to. So ensure that the payment methods are secure and that you are completely comfortable using them.

Game selection

Keep an eye out for a selection of slots, table games, live casino games, poker, and other popular casino games that you look forward to playing.

Conclusion: Why not try out the best new sweepstakes casinos?

Even if you are an existing social casino member and enjoy playing on that specific platform, it's always nice to have alternatives and other options. This is especially true since new casinos may present a specific feature or benefit that you haven't encountered already.

New sweeps coin casinos FAQ

1. What are new sweeps coin casinos?

New sweeps coin casinos are social casino platforms that have recently emerged and use sweeps coins as their primary virtual currency. 

2. How do I earn sweeps coins at new casinos?

You can earn sweeps coins at new casinos through various methods, such as signing up for the platform, participating in promotions and bonuses, and engaging in regular gameplay.

3. Can I redeem sweeps coins for real money?

While you cannot redeem sweeps coins directly for real money, many new sweeps coin casinos allow you to exchange your sweeps coin winnings for cash prizes or gift cards.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

