New Sweeps Cash Casinos USA [Latest Update]: Latest Sweepstakes Casinos To Get Free Coins

Top new sweepstakes sites you should know more about
Here are the details about the welcome offers up for grabs at these suggested sites:
- get $55 in Stake Cash and 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback as a newbie
- new players receive 7,500 in Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins
- sign up for 150,000 WOW Coins and 3 Sweeps Coins
- newbies get 7,500 Gold Coins
- 100k Gold Coins and 20 Sweeps Coins as a first purchase bonus worth up to 100%
The best new sweepstakes casinos to try
Stake.us is on top here, but there are alternatives to consider too, as detailed below.
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stake.us has an exclusive signup deal offering $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback with the exclusive code MIKBONUS. This gives you access to hundreds of games, with slots, table games, and scratch cards all available. They’ve got Stake Originals too, along with some live social games. Big names such as Hacksaw Gaming are in on the action, with more than a dozen other game developers involved as well.
Pros
Multiple developers
Hundreds of slots
Stake Poker
Feature spins
Con
Minimal table games
2. McLuck - watch out for McJackpots
McJackpots give players the chance to scoop Gold Coins to play with. There are four available, each offering progressively higher GC totals until someone manages to get one. There’s a daily login bonus too, perfect for playing the hundreds of available games there. The social live casino is ideal for roulette and blackjack fans.
Pros
Daily coins
Promotions
McJackpots
Social live casino
Con
Mainly slots
3. WOW Vegas - offers famous slots
Slots are the big deal here. Betsoft and Net Gaming are among the providers, with big titles including Pragmatic Play’s Buffalo King Megaways. It offers a casino-style experience players love, with many excellent titles to explore.
Pros
Hundreds of slots
Betsoft games
Megaways
Exclusive titles
Con
No other casino-style games
4. Jackpota - Slingo and slots
Jackpota’s straightforward design makes it a delight to use. Slot fans will love the range of games, along with some Slingo to try. Casino-style slots include those with Megaways, Hold and Win features, and classic formats.
Pros
Slingo
Slot games
Megaways
Hold & Win
Con
No table games
5. Clubs Poker - poker-based social casino
This social poker site offers tournaments, various tables, over 20 games, and the chance to play against social poker players across the US. They've got some casino-style slots and games to play too, including Gates of Olympus from Pragmatic Play.
Pros
Social poker
Bounty tournaments
Sit n Go
Progressive knockouts
Con
Complicated to use
Win money playing at new sweeps online casinos
Direct winnings from social and sweepstakes casino games are not available. However, you can play with Sweeps Coins and win more to redeem those for cash prizes. Get the deets below.
How do Sweeps Coins work?
When you play with Sweeps Coins (SC), you might win more. You can then redeem these for a real prize. This could be cash or a gift card, depending on the site.
You can’t purchase Sweeps Coins
You can collect them in various ways (see below)
How do Gold Coins work?
Gold Coins (GCs) are for the social casino-style games. They form part of most signup offers, and you can usually get some via a daily login bonus too. They’re just for fun, with no real value, so they’re intended for social games.
Can you play without purchasing Gold Coins?
Social casinos offer daily login bonuses and competitions on their social media pages to win more. Social casinos offer GCs for purchase, but you don’t need to purchase any to use these sites, especially if you collect your daily bonus. That should keep your balance of Gold Coins topped up.
Can you get free Sweeps Coins?
Since you can’t purchase these. Many sites provide one as part of the daily login bonus, for example. GC purchases also sometimes offer free SCs as a bonus.
How to choose new sweeps casinos
Watch out for these features when comparing social and sweepstakes casinos.
Game collection
Think of these aspects:
Game quantity
Game formats
Game studios
Those cover the variables you’ll see at these sites.
New sweeps cash casino promotions
Look for the promo section that details some of the ways you can pick up free coins - both Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins. The daily login bonus is the best option once you’ve gone beyond the welcome offer.
Check cash prize potential
You can’t win real money prizes, so check whether you can play with and win more Sweeps Coins to redeem those for cash prizes instead.
Look for these features at new sweepstakes websites
Some features matter more than others, as you’ll see below.
Safety and security
Is the social or sweepstakes casino safe, reliable, and trusted? How long has it been around for?
Usability and convenience
A user-friendly website is easier and more enjoyable to use. Look for:
An accessible menu
Detailed site info
Help and support
Accessible account info
Bonus offers
The welcome offer is most important. Stake.us offers newcomers an exclusive deal with $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. You can get all this with the exclusive code, MIKBONUS.
Customer support and advice
The best operators have the best customer support. A help center is ideal because it is packed with info and sections on multiple topics. You can also look for live chat and email or phone support.
Check the available payment methods
You don’t need to purchase anything at social or sweepstakes casinos. However, if you do want to purchase extra Gold Coins, it’s good to find a range of ways to complete your purchase. Additionally, if you redeem Sweeps Coins winnings, you’ll need to choose a method to receive your cash prize.
Social casino games
Variation is king - both in the casino-style games themselves and in the software providers that create them. The bigger the names, the better the collection is going to be - and you’ll get more casino-style games to play as well.
Find your preferred sweeps casino to explore
Top of the list here is Stake.us, thanks to the 900+ casino-style games on offer. Grab the exclusive bonus when you sign up using the code MIKBONUS - you’ll receive $55 in Stake Cash, along with 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback. Ideal to get you started - and to try both the social and sweepstakes elements of the site.
FAQs covering new sweeps casinos
Which sweeps casino is the best?
Stake.us hits the top spot for many, as it provides a social and sweepstakes casino format that many US players can enjoy. It’s available in 43 out of 50 US states, so it’s accessible for many US residents to try.
Are there other sites like Stake.us?
Yes, there are many that follow the social and sweepstakes format. McLuck, WOW Vegas, and Jackpota are three other potential sites you can check out. Clubs Poker is perfect if you fancy social poker gaming instead of slots and other games.
Is McLuck Casino legit?
Yes, this is a legitimate online social and sweepstakes casino with full ownership details provided on the website. They are clear about the states they operate in, and currently cater for those in 40 approved US states.
