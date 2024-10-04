New Sweeps Cash Casinos USA [Latest Update]: Latest Sweepstakes Casinos To Get Free Coins

>>> Claim $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% Rakeback when you register at Stake.us using the code MIKBONUS<<<

The best new sweepstakes casinos to try

Stake.us is on top here, but there are alternatives to consider too, as detailed below.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us has an exclusive signup deal offering $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback with the exclusive code MIKBONUS. This gives you access to hundreds of games, with slots, table games, and scratch cards all available. They’ve got Stake Originals too, along with some live social games. Big names such as Hacksaw Gaming are in on the action, with more than a dozen other game developers involved as well.

Pros

Multiple developers

Hundreds of slots

Stake Poker

Feature spins

Con

Minimal table games

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck - watch out for McJackpots

McJackpots give players the chance to scoop Gold Coins to play with. There are four available, each offering progressively higher GC totals until someone manages to get one. There’s a daily login bonus too, perfect for playing the hundreds of available games there. The social live casino is ideal for roulette and blackjack fans.

Pros

Daily coins

Promotions

McJackpots

Social live casino

Con

Mainly slots

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

3. WOW Vegas - offers famous slots

Slots are the big deal here. Betsoft and Net Gaming are among the providers, with big titles including Pragmatic Play’s Buffalo King Megaways. It offers a casino-style experience players love, with many excellent titles to explore.

Pros

Hundreds of slots

Betsoft games

Megaways

Exclusive titles

Con

No other casino-style games

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

4. Jackpota - Slingo and slots

Jackpota’s straightforward design makes it a delight to use. Slot fans will love the range of games, along with some Slingo to try. Casino-style slots include those with Megaways, Hold and Win features, and classic formats.

Pros

Slingo

Slot games

Megaways

Hold & Win

Con

No table games

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

5. Clubs Poker - poker-based social casino

This social poker site offers tournaments, various tables, over 20 games, and the chance to play against social poker players across the US. They've got some casino-style slots and games to play too, including Gates of Olympus from Pragmatic Play.

Pros

Social poker

Bounty tournaments

Sit n Go

Progressive knockouts

Con

Complicated to use

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

Win money playing at new sweeps online casinos

Direct winnings from social and sweepstakes casino games are not available. However, you can play with Sweeps Coins and win more to redeem those for cash prizes. Get the deets below.

How do Sweeps Coins work?

When you play with Sweeps Coins (SC), you might win more. You can then redeem these for a real prize. This could be cash or a gift card, depending on the site.

You can’t purchase Sweeps Coins

You can collect them in various ways (see below)

How do Gold Coins work?

Gold Coins (GCs) are for the social casino-style games. They form part of most signup offers, and you can usually get some via a daily login bonus too. They’re just for fun, with no real value, so they’re intended for social games.

Can you play without purchasing Gold Coins?

Social casinos offer daily login bonuses and competitions on their social media pages to win more. Social casinos offer GCs for purchase, but you don’t need to purchase any to use these sites, especially if you collect your daily bonus. That should keep your balance of Gold Coins topped up.

Can you get free Sweeps Coins?

Since you can’t purchase these. Many sites provide one as part of the daily login bonus, for example. GC purchases also sometimes offer free SCs as a bonus.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Watch out for these features when comparing social and sweepstakes casinos.

Game collection

Think of these aspects:

Game quantity

Game formats

Game studios

Those cover the variables you’ll see at these sites.

New sweeps cash casino promotions

Look for the promo section that details some of the ways you can pick up free coins - both Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins. The daily login bonus is the best option once you’ve gone beyond the welcome offer.

Check cash prize potential

You can’t win real money prizes, so check whether you can play with and win more Sweeps Coins to redeem those for cash prizes instead.

Look for these features at new sweepstakes websites

Some features matter more than others, as you’ll see below.

Safety and security

Is the social or sweepstakes casino safe, reliable, and trusted? How long has it been around for?

Usability and convenience

A user-friendly website is easier and more enjoyable to use. Look for:

An accessible menu

Detailed site info

Help and support

Accessible account info

Bonus offers

The welcome offer is most important. Stake.us offers newcomers an exclusive deal with $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. You can get all this with the exclusive code, MIKBONUS.

Customer support and advice

The best operators have the best customer support. A help center is ideal because it is packed with info and sections on multiple topics. You can also look for live chat and email or phone support.

Check the available payment methods

You don’t need to purchase anything at social or sweepstakes casinos. However, if you do want to purchase extra Gold Coins, it’s good to find a range of ways to complete your purchase. Additionally, if you redeem Sweeps Coins winnings, you’ll need to choose a method to receive your cash prize.

Social casino games

Variation is king - both in the casino-style games themselves and in the software providers that create them. The bigger the names, the better the collection is going to be - and you’ll get more casino-style games to play as well.

Find your preferred sweeps casino to explore

Top of the list here is Stake.us, thanks to the 900+ casino-style games on offer. Grab the exclusive bonus when you sign up using the code MIKBONUS - you’ll receive $55 in Stake Cash, along with 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback. Ideal to get you started - and to try both the social and sweepstakes elements of the site.

FAQs covering new sweeps casinos

Which sweeps casino is the best?

Stake.us hits the top spot for many, as it provides a social and sweepstakes casino format that many US players can enjoy. It’s available in 43 out of 50 US states, so it’s accessible for many US residents to try.

Are there other sites like Stake.us?

Yes, there are many that follow the social and sweepstakes format. McLuck, WOW Vegas, and Jackpota are three other potential sites you can check out. Clubs Poker is perfect if you fancy social poker gaming instead of slots and other games.

Is McLuck Casino legit?

Yes, this is a legitimate online social and sweepstakes casino with full ownership details provided on the website. They are clear about the states they operate in, and currently cater for those in 40 approved US states.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.